Below are fifty movie critics and entertainment writers who voted in the first-ever Inverse Singularity Awards to recognize the best genre movies of the 2010s. Thank you to the community of critics below for casting their votes; we're incredibly grateful. ✊

(Click on their name to read more about them and see their full ballot.)

Aaron Pruner

Abraham Riesman

Allie Gemmill

Allison Piwowarski

Allyson Johnson

Andrew Whalen

Ashley Naftule

Brandon Katz

Brittany Rivera

Carrie Wittmer

Chris Klimek

Christopher L. Inoa

Corey Plante

David Grossman

Drew Millard

Emily Gaudette

Eric Francisco

Eric Vilas-Boas

Gavia Baler-Whitelaw

Germain Lussier

J. Fergus

Jacob Shamsian

Jake Kleinman

Jason Stack

Jeff Spry

Jeremy Gordon

Jordan Hoffman

Josh Bell

Joshua Topolsky

Karen Rought

Kyle McGovern

Kyle Turner

Lauren Entwistle

Mae Abdulbaki

Mark Yarm

Matt Neglia

Mike Cecchini

Miles Surrey

Morgan Leigh Davies

Nathan Smith

Nick Lucchesi

Nicole Clark

Rebecca Bodenheimer

Ryan Britt

Ryan Houlihan

Scott Meslow

Simon Abrams

Stephanie Zacharek

Ted Meyer

Tres Dean

Take a look at some of our essays that pull out the most interesting movie moments of the decade...

Lupita Nyong'o's brilliant acting made Hollywood take genre movies seriously

Patrick Stewart was the scariest villain of the decade for this role

A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night was always love at first bite

The best genre movies of the decade, by the numbers