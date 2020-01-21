Joshua Topolsky's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Joshua Topolsky is a human and also a person. Follow Joshua on Twitter @joshuatopolsky.

Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)

Inception: 8

The Social Network: 7

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 5

Black Swan: 5

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 6

Drive: 8

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: N/A

X-Men: First Class: 6

Captain America: The First Avenger: 6

Source Code: 6 Fast Five: N/A

The Raid: Redemption: N/A

Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 7

Limitless: 5

Melancholia: 8

Cabin in the Woods: 10

Skyfall: 5

The Avengers: 5

Looper: 5

The Hunger Games: 6

Prometheus: 4

Dredd: N/A

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: N/A

Her: 6

The World’s End: N/A

Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 5

Gravity: 9

Elysium: N/A

Iron Man 3: 3

Europa Report: N/A

World War Z: 4

Upstream Color: 4

Pacific Rim: N/A

This Is The End: 5

The Purge: 5

The Conjuring: N/A

Under the Skin: 7

The Wind Rises: N/A

Edge of Tomorrow: 7

Interstellar: 7

John Wick: 9

Captain America: Winter Soldier: 7

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 8

Big Hero 6: N/A

The Babadook: N/A

A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: N/A

Birdman: 7

X-Men: Days of Future Past: 6

It Follows: 6

Snowpiercer: 6

Guardians of the Galaxy: 7

Kingsman: N/A

What We Do in the Shadows: N/A

Ex Machina: 8

Mad Max: Fury Road: 8

Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 9

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: N/A

The Martian: 7

The Witch: N/A

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 7

Ant-Man: 5

Spectre: 5

High Rise: 4

The Visit: N/A

Jupiter Ascending: 9

Arrival: 7

Your Name: N/A

Train to Busan: N/A

Deadpool: 6

Captain America: Civil War: 7

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 7

10 Cloverfield Lane: 7

Doctor Strange: 6

Kubo and the Two Strings: N/A

Logan: 9

Get Out: 8

Thor: Ragnarok: 9

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 6

Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A

Wonder Woman: 5

Spider-Man: Homecoming: 6

Power Rangers: N/A

War of the Planet of the Apes: 7

The Shape of Water: N/A

Blade Runner 2049: 8

Okja: N/A Split: 7

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 4

Annihilation: 6

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 10

A Quiet Place: N/A

High Life: N/A

Black Panther: 7

Aquaman: 7

Hereditary: N/A

Venom: N/A

First Man: 10

Avengers: Infinity War: 9

Unsane: N/A

Zombieland: Double Tap: N/A

Us: N/A

Avengers: Endgame: 8

Doctor Sleep: N/A

Spider-Man: Far From Home: 5

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 5

Parasite: N/A