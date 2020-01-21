Joshua Topolsky's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Joshua Topolsky is a human and also a person. Follow Joshua on Twitter @joshuatopolsky.
Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)
Inception: 8
The Social Network: 7
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 5
Black Swan: 5
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 6
Drive: 8
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: N/A
X-Men: First Class: 6
Captain America: The First Avenger: 6
Source Code: 6 Fast Five: N/A
The Raid: Redemption: N/A
Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 7
Limitless: 5
Melancholia: 8
Cabin in the Woods: 10
Skyfall: 5
The Avengers: 5
Looper: 5
The Hunger Games: 6
Prometheus: 4
Dredd: N/A
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: N/A
Her: 6
The World’s End: N/A
Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 5
Gravity: 9
Elysium: N/A
Iron Man 3: 3
Europa Report: N/A
World War Z: 4
Upstream Color: 4
Pacific Rim: N/A
This Is The End: 5
The Purge: 5
The Conjuring: N/A
Under the Skin: 7
The Wind Rises: N/A
Edge of Tomorrow: 7
Interstellar: 7
John Wick: 9
Captain America: Winter Soldier: 7
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 8
Big Hero 6: N/A
The Babadook: N/A
A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: N/A
Birdman: 7
X-Men: Days of Future Past: 6
It Follows: 6
Snowpiercer: 6
Guardians of the Galaxy: 7
Kingsman: N/A
What We Do in the Shadows: N/A
Ex Machina: 8
Mad Max: Fury Road: 8
Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 9
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: N/A
The Martian: 7
The Witch: N/A
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 7
Ant-Man: 5
Spectre: 5
High Rise: 4
The Visit: N/A
Jupiter Ascending: 9
Arrival: 7
Your Name: N/A
Train to Busan: N/A
Deadpool: 6
Captain America: Civil War: 7
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 7
10 Cloverfield Lane: 7
Doctor Strange: 6
Kubo and the Two Strings: N/A
Logan: 9
Get Out: 8
Thor: Ragnarok: 9
Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 6
Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A
Wonder Woman: 5
Spider-Man: Homecoming: 6
Power Rangers: N/A
War of the Planet of the Apes: 7
The Shape of Water: N/A
Blade Runner 2049: 8
Okja: N/A Split: 7
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 4
Annihilation: 6
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 10
A Quiet Place: N/A
High Life: N/A
Black Panther: 7
Aquaman: 7
Hereditary: N/A
Venom: N/A
First Man: 10
Avengers: Infinity War: 9
Unsane: N/A
Zombieland: Double Tap: N/A
Us: N/A
Avengers: Endgame: 8
Doctor Sleep: N/A
Spider-Man: Far From Home: 5
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 5
Parasite: N/A