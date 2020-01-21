Scott Meslow's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Scott Meslow is a culture writer at GQ, Vulture, et al. Follow Scott on Twitter @scottmeslow.

Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)

Inception: 8

The Social Network: 10

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 8

Black Swan: 9

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 5

Drive: 8

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 5

X-Men: First Class: 5

Captain America: The First Avenger: 6

Source Code: 6

Fast Five: 7

The Raid: Redemption: 8

Rise of the Planet of the Apes: N/A

Limitless: 6

Melancholia: N/A

Cabin in the Woods: 8

Skyfall: 7

The Avengers: 8

Looper: 5

The Hunger Games: 5

Prometheus: 7

Dredd: 8

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 6

Her: 7

The World’s End: 8

Hunger Games: Catching Fire: N/A

Gravity: 7

Elysium: N/A

Iron Man 3: 6

Europa Report: N/A

World War Z: N/A

Upstream Color: 9

Pacific Rim: 7

This Is The End: 5

The Purge: 4

The Conjuring: 7

Under the Skin: 9

The Wind Rises: N/A

Edge of Tomorrow: 7

Interstellar: 8

John Wick: 10

Captain America: Winter Soldier: 7

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: N/A

Big Hero 6: N/A

The Babadook: 9

A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 6

Birdman: 7

X-Men: Days of Future Past: 5

It Follows: 7

Snowpiercer: 8

Guardians of the Galaxy: 8

Kingsman: N/A

What We Do in the Shadows: 6

Ex Machina: 8

Mad Max: Fury Road: 10

Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 8

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 7

The Martian: 7

The Witch: 8

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 5

Ant-Man: 5

Spectre: 2

High Rise: N/A

The Visit: 7

Jupiter Ascending: N/A

Arrival: 10

Your Name: 9

Train to Busan: N/A

Deadpool: 5

Captain America: Civil War: 6

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 6

10 Cloverfield Lane: 6

Doctor Strange: 5

Kubo and the Two Strings: 8

Logan: 8

Get Out: 10

Thor: Ragnarok: 7

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 9

Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A

Wonder Woman: N/A

Spider-Man: Homecoming: 7

Power Rangers: N/A

War of the Planet of the Apes: N/A

The Shape of Water: 7

Blade Runner 2049: 7

Okja: 8

Split: N/A

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: N/A

Annihilation: 8

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 9

A Quiet Place: N/A

High Life: N/A

Black Panther: 9

Aquaman: N/A

Hereditary: 9

Venom: N/A

First Man: 9

Avengers: Infinity War: 8

Unsane: 7

Zombieland: Double Tap: N/A

Us: 7

Avengers: Endgame: 7

Doctor Sleep: N/A

Spider-Man: Far From Home: 4

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 2

Parasite: 10

Write-In Movie: Under the Silver Lake: 9