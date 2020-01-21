Scott Meslow's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Scott Meslow is a culture writer at GQ, Vulture, et al. Follow Scott on Twitter @scottmeslow.
Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)
Inception: 8
The Social Network: 10
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 8
Black Swan: 9
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 5
Drive: 8
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 5
X-Men: First Class: 5
Captain America: The First Avenger: 6
Source Code: 6
Fast Five: 7
The Raid: Redemption: 8
Rise of the Planet of the Apes: N/A
Limitless: 6
Melancholia: N/A
Cabin in the Woods: 8
Skyfall: 7
The Avengers: 8
Looper: 5
The Hunger Games: 5
Prometheus: 7
Dredd: 8
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 6
Her: 7
The World’s End: 8
Hunger Games: Catching Fire: N/A
Gravity: 7
Elysium: N/A
Iron Man 3: 6
Europa Report: N/A
World War Z: N/A
Upstream Color: 9
Pacific Rim: 7
This Is The End: 5
The Purge: 4
The Conjuring: 7
Under the Skin: 9
The Wind Rises: N/A
Edge of Tomorrow: 7
Interstellar: 8
John Wick: 10
Captain America: Winter Soldier: 7
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: N/A
Big Hero 6: N/A
The Babadook: 9
A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 6
Birdman: 7
X-Men: Days of Future Past: 5
It Follows: 7
Snowpiercer: 8
Guardians of the Galaxy: 8
Kingsman: N/A
What We Do in the Shadows: 6
Ex Machina: 8
Mad Max: Fury Road: 10
Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 8
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 7
The Martian: 7
The Witch: 8
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 5
Ant-Man: 5
Spectre: 2
High Rise: N/A
The Visit: 7
Jupiter Ascending: N/A
Arrival: 10
Your Name: 9
Train to Busan: N/A
Deadpool: 5
Captain America: Civil War: 6
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 6
10 Cloverfield Lane: 6
Doctor Strange: 5
Kubo and the Two Strings: 8
Logan: 8
Get Out: 10
Thor: Ragnarok: 7
Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 9
Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A
Wonder Woman: N/A
Spider-Man: Homecoming: 7
Power Rangers: N/A
War of the Planet of the Apes: N/A
The Shape of Water: 7
Blade Runner 2049: 7
Okja: 8
Split: N/A
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: N/A
Annihilation: 8
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 9
A Quiet Place: N/A
High Life: N/A
Black Panther: 9
Aquaman: N/A
Hereditary: 9
Venom: N/A
First Man: 9
Avengers: Infinity War: 8
Unsane: 7
Zombieland: Double Tap: N/A
Us: 7
Avengers: Endgame: 7
Doctor Sleep: N/A
Spider-Man: Far From Home: 4
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 2
Parasite: 10
Write-In Movie: Under the Silver Lake: 9