Aaron Pruner's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Aaron Pruner once played Charlize Theron's boyfriend in a Japanese Honda commercial. Follow Aaron on Twitter @aaronflux.

Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)

Inception: 10

The Social Network: 7

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 7

Black Swan: 9

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 6

Drive: 6

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 6

X-Men: First Class: 5

Captain America: The First Avenger: 8

Source Code: 6

Fast Five: 8

The Raid: Redemption: 9

Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 8

Limitless: 6

Melancholia: 5

Cabin in the Woods: 10

Skyfall: 10

The Avengers: 7

Looper: 8

The Hunger Games: 7

Prometheus: 3

Dredd: 9

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 2

Her: 7

The World’s End: 8

Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 6

Gravity: 8

Elysium: 6

Iron Man 3: 6

Europa Report: 6

World War Z: 5

Upstream Color: 6

Pacific Rim: 8

This Is The End: 7

The Purge: 7

The Conjuring: 9

Under the Skin: 6

The Wind Rises: 7

Edge of Tomorrow: 8

Interstellar: 8

John Wick: 9

Captain America: Winter Soldier: 10

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 8

Big Hero 6: 8

The Babadook: 8

A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 8

Birdman: 10

X-Men: Days of Future Past: 4

It Follows: 6

Snowpiercer: 8

Guardians of the Galaxy: 9

Kingsman: 9

What We Do in the Shadows: 9

Ex Machina: 8

Mad Max: Fury Road: 10

Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 7

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 6

The Martian: 8

The Witch: 7

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 8

Ant-Man: 7

Spectre: 3

High Rise: 4

The Visit: 7

Jupiter Ascending: 2

Arrival: 9

Your Name: N/A

Train to Busan: 9

Deadpool: 9

Captain America: Civil War: 8

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 8

10 Cloverfield Lane: 7

Doctor Strange: 9

Kubo and the Two Strings: 10

Logan: 10

Get Out: 10

Thor: Ragnarok: 9

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 8

Anna and the Apocalypse: 8

Wonder Woman: 9

Spider-Man: Homecoming: 6

Power Rangers: 4

War of the Planet of the Apes: 8

The Shape of Water: 10

Blade Runner 2049: 9

Okja: 8

Split: 8

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 5 Annihilation: 9

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 10

A Quiet Place: 10

High Life: 8

Black Panther: 10

Aquaman: 6

Hereditary: 9

Venom: 6

First Man: 5

Avengers: Infinity War: 8

Unsane: 7

Zombieland: Double Tap: 5

Us: 8

Avengers: Endgame: 8

Doctor Sleep: 10

Spider-Man: Far From Home: 6

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 5

Parasite: 10