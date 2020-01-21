Aaron Pruner's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Aaron Pruner once played Charlize Theron's boyfriend in a Japanese Honda commercial. Follow Aaron on Twitter @aaronflux.
Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)
Inception: 10
The Social Network: 7
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 7
Black Swan: 9
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 6
Drive: 6
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 6
X-Men: First Class: 5
Captain America: The First Avenger: 8
Source Code: 6
Fast Five: 8
The Raid: Redemption: 9
Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 8
Limitless: 6
Melancholia: 5
Cabin in the Woods: 10
Skyfall: 10
The Avengers: 7
Looper: 8
The Hunger Games: 7
Prometheus: 3
Dredd: 9
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 2
Her: 7
The World’s End: 8
Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 6
Gravity: 8
Elysium: 6
Iron Man 3: 6
Europa Report: 6
World War Z: 5
Upstream Color: 6
Pacific Rim: 8
This Is The End: 7
The Purge: 7
The Conjuring: 9
Under the Skin: 6
The Wind Rises: 7
Edge of Tomorrow: 8
Interstellar: 8
John Wick: 9
Captain America: Winter Soldier: 10
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 8
Big Hero 6: 8
The Babadook: 8
A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 8
Birdman: 10
X-Men: Days of Future Past: 4
It Follows: 6
Snowpiercer: 8
Guardians of the Galaxy: 9
Kingsman: 9
What We Do in the Shadows: 9
Ex Machina: 8
Mad Max: Fury Road: 10
Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 7
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 6
The Martian: 8
The Witch: 7
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 8
Ant-Man: 7
Spectre: 3
High Rise: 4
The Visit: 7
Jupiter Ascending: 2
Arrival: 9
Your Name: N/A
Train to Busan: 9
Deadpool: 9
Captain America: Civil War: 8
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 8
10 Cloverfield Lane: 7
Doctor Strange: 9
Kubo and the Two Strings: 10
Logan: 10
Get Out: 10
Thor: Ragnarok: 9
Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 8
Anna and the Apocalypse: 8
Wonder Woman: 9
Spider-Man: Homecoming: 6
Power Rangers: 4
War of the Planet of the Apes: 8
The Shape of Water: 10
Blade Runner 2049: 9
Okja: 8
Split: 8
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 5 Annihilation: 9
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 10
A Quiet Place: 10
High Life: 8
Black Panther: 10
Aquaman: 6
Hereditary: 9
Venom: 6
First Man: 5
Avengers: Infinity War: 8
Unsane: 7
Zombieland: Double Tap: 5
Us: 8
Avengers: Endgame: 8
Doctor Sleep: 10
Spider-Man: Far From Home: 6
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 5
Parasite: 10