Kyle Turner's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Kyle Turner is a freelance film writer/queer curmudgeon at GQ, Paste Magazine, and the New York Times. Follow Kyle on Twitter @TyleKurner.
Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)
Inception: 5
The Social Network: 9
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 9
Black Swan: 10
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 9
Write-In Movie: Weekend: 10
Drive: 7
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 5
X-Men: First Class: N/A
Captain America: The First Avenger: 2
Source Code: N/A
Fast Five: N/A
The Raid: Redemption: N/A
Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 7
Limitless: N/A
Melancholia: 10
Write-In Movie: Frances Ha: 10
Cabin in the Woods: 8
Skyfall: 9
The Avengers: 3
Looper: 7
The Hunger Games: N/A
Prometheus: 7
Dredd: N/A
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 4
Write-In Movie: BPM: 10
Her: 8 The World’s End: N/A
Hunger Games: Catching Fire: N/A
Gravity: 6
Elysium: N/A
Iron Man 3: N/A
Europa Report: N/A
World War Z: N/A
Upstream Color: N/A
Pacific Rim: N/A
This Is The End: N/A
The Purge: 6
The Conjuring: N/A
Under the Skin: 9
The Wind Rises: 8
Write-In Movie: Citizenfour: 8
Edge of Tomorrow: 9
Interstellar: 6
John Wick: 6
Captain America: Winter Soldier: 2
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 7
Big Hero 6: N/A
The Babadook: 9
A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 8
Birdman: 5
X-Men: Days of Future Past: N/A
It Follows: 6
Snowpiercer: 6
Guardians of the Galaxy: 6
Kingsman: 4
What We Do in the Shadows: N/A
Write-In Movie: Lemonade: 10
Ex Machina: 7
Mad Max: Fury Road: 9
Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 5
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 10
The Martian: 6
The Witch: 7
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 8
Ant-Man: N/A
Spectre: 9
High Rise: 8
The Visit: N/A
Jupiter Ascending: N/A
Write-In Movie: Magic Mike XXL: 9
Arrival: 6
Your Name: N/A
Train to Busan: N/A
Deadpool: 3
Captain America: Civil War: N/A
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 7
10 Cloverfield Lane: 8
Doctor Strange: N/A
Kubo and the Two Strings: 7
Write-In Movie: Professor Marston and the Wonder Women: 9
Logan: N/A
Get Out: 8
Thor: Ragnarok: 8
Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 9
Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A
Wonder Woman: 3
Spider-Man: Homecoming: N/A
Power Rangers: N/A
War of the Planet of the Apes: 8
The Shape of Water: 7
Blade Runner 2049: N/A
Okja: 8
Split: 5
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 8
Write-In Movie: Tangerine: 9
Annihilation: 8
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 7
A Quiet Place: 5
High Life: 8
Black Panther: N/A
Aquaman: N/A
Hereditary: 3
Venom: N/A
First Man: N/A
Avengers: Infinity War: N/A
Unsane: N/A
Write-In Movie: Can You Ever Forgive Me?: 10
Zombieland: Double Tap: N/A
Us: 3
Avengers: Endgame: 3
Doctor Sleep: 5
Spider-Man: Far From Home: N/A
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 1
Parasite: 8
Write-In Movie: The Favourite: 10