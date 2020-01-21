Kyle Turner's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Kyle Turner is a freelance film writer/queer curmudgeon at GQ, Paste Magazine, and the New York Times. Follow Kyle on Twitter @TyleKurner.

Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)

Inception: 5

The Social Network: 9

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 9

Black Swan: 10

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 9

Write-In Movie: Weekend: 10

Drive: 7

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 5

X-Men: First Class: N/A

Captain America: The First Avenger: 2

Source Code: N/A

Fast Five: N/A

The Raid: Redemption: N/A

Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 7

Limitless: N/A

Melancholia: 10

Write-In Movie: Frances Ha: 10

Cabin in the Woods: 8

Skyfall: 9

The Avengers: 3

Looper: 7

The Hunger Games: N/A

Prometheus: 7

Dredd: N/A

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 4

Write-In Movie: BPM: 10

Her: 8 The World’s End: N/A

Hunger Games: Catching Fire: N/A

Gravity: 6

Elysium: N/A

Iron Man 3: N/A

Europa Report: N/A

World War Z: N/A

Upstream Color: N/A

Pacific Rim: N/A

This Is The End: N/A

The Purge: 6

The Conjuring: N/A

Under the Skin: 9

The Wind Rises: 8

Write-In Movie: Citizenfour: 8

Edge of Tomorrow: 9

Interstellar: 6

John Wick: 6

Captain America: Winter Soldier: 2

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 7

Big Hero 6: N/A

The Babadook: 9

A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 8

Birdman: 5

X-Men: Days of Future Past: N/A

It Follows: 6

Snowpiercer: 6

Guardians of the Galaxy: 6

Kingsman: 4

What We Do in the Shadows: N/A

Write-In Movie: Lemonade: 10

Ex Machina: 7

Mad Max: Fury Road: 9

Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 5

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 10

The Martian: 6

The Witch: 7

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 8

Ant-Man: N/A

Spectre: 9

High Rise: 8

The Visit: N/A

Jupiter Ascending: N/A

Write-In Movie: Magic Mike XXL: 9

Arrival: 6

Your Name: N/A

Train to Busan: N/A

Deadpool: 3

Captain America: Civil War: N/A

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 7

10 Cloverfield Lane: 8

Doctor Strange: N/A

Kubo and the Two Strings: 7

Write-In Movie: Professor Marston and the Wonder Women: 9

Logan: N/A

Get Out: 8

Thor: Ragnarok: 8

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 9

Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A

Wonder Woman: 3

Spider-Man: Homecoming: N/A

Power Rangers: N/A

War of the Planet of the Apes: 8

The Shape of Water: 7

Blade Runner 2049: N/A

Okja: 8

Split: 5

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 8

Write-In Movie: Tangerine: 9

Annihilation: 8

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 7

A Quiet Place: 5

High Life: 8

Black Panther: N/A

Aquaman: N/A

Hereditary: 3

Venom: N/A

First Man: N/A

Avengers: Infinity War: N/A

Unsane: N/A

Write-In Movie: Can You Ever Forgive Me?: 10

Zombieland: Double Tap: N/A

Us: 3

Avengers: Endgame: 3

Doctor Sleep: 5

Spider-Man: Far From Home: N/A

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 1

Parasite: 8

Write-In Movie: The Favourite: 10