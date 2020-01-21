Jason Stack's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Jason Stack has been a critic at Monday Morning Matinee for ~7 years.

Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)

Inception: 9

The Social Network: 9

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 8

Black Swan: 8

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 7

Drive: 8

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 7

X-Men: First Class: 7

Captain America: The First Avenger: 7

Source Code: 7

Fast Five: 5

The Raid: Redemption: 7

Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 5

Limitless: 5

Melancholia: 5

Cabin in the Woods: 8

Skyfall: 8

The Avengers: 7

Looper: 8

The Hunger Games: 7

Prometheus: 6

Dredd: 7

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 6

Her: 7

The World’s End: 7

Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 7

Gravity: 9

Elysium: 5

Iron Man 3: 7

Europa Report: 5

World War Z: 5

Upstream Color: 5

Pacific Rim: 6

This Is The End: 5

The Purge: 5

The Conjuring: 5

Under the Skin: 7

The Wind Rises: 5

Edge of Tomorrow: 6

Interstellar: 8

John Wick: 7

Captain America: Winter Soldier: 8

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 6

Big Hero 6: 8

The Babadook: 9

A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 8

Birdman: 9

X-Men: Days of Future Past: 8

It Follows: 8

Snowpiercer: 8

Guardians of the Galaxy: 8

Kingsman: 7

What We Do in the Shadows: 7

Ex Machina: 8

Mad Max: Fury Road: 9

Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 8

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 7

The Martian: 8

The Witch: 8

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 9

Ant-Man: 7

Spectre: 7

High Rise: 8

The Visit: 6

Jupiter Ascending: 5

Arrival: 5

Your Name: 5

Train to Busan: 5

Deadpool: 8

Captain America: Civil War: 8

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 7

10 Cloverfield Lane: 7

Doctor Strange: 7

Kubo and the Two Strings: 7

Logan: 8

Get Out: 9

Thor: Ragnarok: 9

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 9

Anna and the Apocalypse: 7

Wonder Woman: 7

Spider-Man: Homecoming: 8

Power Rangers: 5

War of the Planet of the Apes: 7

The Shape of Water: 7

Blade Runner 2049: 5

Okja: 5

Split: 3

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 3

Annihilation: 8

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 10

A Quiet Place: 8

High Life: 5

Black Panther: 7

Aquaman: 6

Hereditary: 8

Venom: 4

First Man: 5

Avengers: Infinity War: 7

Unsane: 5

Zombieland: Double Tap: 5

Us: 8

Avengers: Endgame: 8

Doctor Sleep: 8

Spider-Man: Far From Home: 8

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 7

Parasite: 10