Jason Stack's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Jason Stack has been a critic at Monday Morning Matinee for ~7 years.
Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)
Inception: 9
The Social Network: 9
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 8
Black Swan: 8
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 7
Drive: 8
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 7
X-Men: First Class: 7
Captain America: The First Avenger: 7
Source Code: 7
Fast Five: 5
The Raid: Redemption: 7
Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 5
Limitless: 5
Melancholia: 5
Cabin in the Woods: 8
Skyfall: 8
The Avengers: 7
Looper: 8
The Hunger Games: 7
Prometheus: 6
Dredd: 7
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 6
Her: 7
The World’s End: 7
Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 7
Gravity: 9
Elysium: 5
Iron Man 3: 7
Europa Report: 5
World War Z: 5
Upstream Color: 5
Pacific Rim: 6
This Is The End: 5
The Purge: 5
The Conjuring: 5
Under the Skin: 7
The Wind Rises: 5
Edge of Tomorrow: 6
Interstellar: 8
John Wick: 7
Captain America: Winter Soldier: 8
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 6
Big Hero 6: 8
The Babadook: 9
A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 8
Birdman: 9
X-Men: Days of Future Past: 8
It Follows: 8
Snowpiercer: 8
Guardians of the Galaxy: 8
Kingsman: 7
What We Do in the Shadows: 7
Ex Machina: 8
Mad Max: Fury Road: 9
Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 8
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 7
The Martian: 8
The Witch: 8
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 9
Ant-Man: 7
Spectre: 7
High Rise: 8
The Visit: 6
Jupiter Ascending: 5
Arrival: 5
Your Name: 5
Train to Busan: 5
Deadpool: 8
Captain America: Civil War: 8
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 7
10 Cloverfield Lane: 7
Doctor Strange: 7
Kubo and the Two Strings: 7
Logan: 8
Get Out: 9
Thor: Ragnarok: 9
Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 9
Anna and the Apocalypse: 7
Wonder Woman: 7
Spider-Man: Homecoming: 8
Power Rangers: 5
War of the Planet of the Apes: 7
The Shape of Water: 7
Blade Runner 2049: 5
Okja: 5
Split: 3
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 3
Annihilation: 8
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 10
A Quiet Place: 8
High Life: 5
Black Panther: 7
Aquaman: 6
Hereditary: 8
Venom: 4
First Man: 5
Avengers: Infinity War: 7
Unsane: 5
Zombieland: Double Tap: 5
Us: 8
Avengers: Endgame: 8
Doctor Sleep: 8
Spider-Man: Far From Home: 8
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 7
Parasite: 10