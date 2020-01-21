Ted Meyer's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Ted Meyer is a freelance film writer. Follow Ted on Twitter @GrumpyMovieBoy.
Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)
Inception: 9
The Social Network: 10
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 7
Black Swan: 8
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 8
Write-In Movie: 13 Assassins: 8
Drive: 9
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 5
X-Men: First Class: 5
Captain America: The First Avenger: 7
Source Code: 6
Fast Five: 10
The Raid: Redemption: 10
Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 6
Limitless: N/A
Melancholia: 8
Write-In Movie: Kill List 10
Cabin in the Woods: 9
Skyfall: 9
The Avengers: 9
Looper: 7
The Hunger Games: 5
Prometheus: 6
Dredd: 7
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 3
Her: 9
The World’s End: 7
Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 5
Gravity: 7
Elysium: N/A
Iron Man 3: 7
Europa Report: 7
World War Z: 3
Upstream Color: N/A
Pacific Rim: 6
This Is The End: 6
The Purge: 7
The Conjuring: 9
Under the Skin: 9
The Wind Rises: 10
Edge of Tomorrow: 8
Interstellar: 10
John Wick: 8
Captain America: Winter Soldier: 8
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 8
Big Hero 6: N/A
The Babadook: 8
A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 10
Birdman: 5
X-Men: Days of Future Past: 4
It Follows: 9
Snowpiercer: 9
Guardians of the Galaxy: 7
Kingsman: 4
What We Do in the Shadows: 8
Write-In Movie: The Raid 2: 9
Ex Machina: 8
Mad Max: Fury Road: 10
Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 7
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 7
The Martian: N/A
The Witch: 10
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 8
Ant-Man: 6
Spectre: 4
High Rise: 6
The Visit: N/A
Jupiter Ascending: 5
Arrival: 9
Your Name: N/A
Train to Busan: 8
Deadpool: 6
Captain America: Civil War: 7
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 6
10 Cloverfield Lane: 8
Doctor Strange: 7
Kubo and the Two Strings: N/A
Write-In Movie: The Conjuring 2: 8
Logan: 9
Get Out: 10
Thor: Ragnarok: 9
Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 9
Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A
Wonder Woman: 8
Spider-Man: Homecoming: 6
Power Rangers: N/A
War of the Planet of the Apes: 6
The Shape of Water: 7
Blade Runner 2049: 9
Okja: 8
Split: N/A
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 7
Annihilation: 8
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 9
A Quiet Place: 6
High Life: 8
Black Panther: 9
Aquaman: 8
Hereditary: 10
Venom: 6
First Man: N/A
Avengers: Infinity War: 5
Unsane: 6
Write-In Movie: Ready Player One: 1
Zombieland: Double Tap: N/A
Us: 8
Avengers: Endgame: 9
Doctor Sleep: N/A
Spider-Man: Far From Home: 6
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: N/A
Parasite: 10
Write-In Movie: Ad Astra: 9