Ted Meyer's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Ted Meyer is a freelance film writer. Follow Ted on Twitter @GrumpyMovieBoy.

Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)

Inception: 9

The Social Network: 10

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 7

Black Swan: 8

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 8

Write-In Movie: 13 Assassins: 8

Drive: 9

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 5

X-Men: First Class: 5

Captain America: The First Avenger: 7

Source Code: 6

Fast Five: 10

The Raid: Redemption: 10

Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 6

Limitless: N/A

Melancholia: 8

Write-In Movie: Kill List 10

Cabin in the Woods: 9

Skyfall: 9

The Avengers: 9

Looper: 7

The Hunger Games: 5

Prometheus: 6

Dredd: 7

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 3

Her: 9

The World’s End: 7

Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 5

Gravity: 7

Elysium: N/A

Iron Man 3: 7

Europa Report: 7

World War Z: 3

Upstream Color: N/A

Pacific Rim: 6

This Is The End: 6

The Purge: 7

The Conjuring: 9

Under the Skin: 9

The Wind Rises: 10

Edge of Tomorrow: 8

Interstellar: 10

John Wick: 8

Captain America: Winter Soldier: 8

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 8

Big Hero 6: N/A

The Babadook: 8

A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 10

Birdman: 5

X-Men: Days of Future Past: 4

It Follows: 9

Snowpiercer: 9

Guardians of the Galaxy: 7

Kingsman: 4

What We Do in the Shadows: 8

Write-In Movie: The Raid 2: 9

Ex Machina: 8

Mad Max: Fury Road: 10

Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 7

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 7

The Martian: N/A

The Witch: 10

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 8

Ant-Man: 6

Spectre: 4

High Rise: 6

The Visit: N/A

Jupiter Ascending: 5

Arrival: 9

Your Name: N/A

Train to Busan: 8

Deadpool: 6

Captain America: Civil War: 7

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 6

10 Cloverfield Lane: 8

Doctor Strange: 7

Kubo and the Two Strings: N/A

Write-In Movie: The Conjuring 2: 8

Logan: 9

Get Out: 10

Thor: Ragnarok: 9

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 9

Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A

Wonder Woman: 8

Spider-Man: Homecoming: 6

Power Rangers: N/A

War of the Planet of the Apes: 6

The Shape of Water: 7

Blade Runner 2049: 9

Okja: 8

Split: N/A

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 7

Annihilation: 8

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 9

A Quiet Place: 6

High Life: 8

Black Panther: 9

Aquaman: 8

Hereditary: 10

Venom: 6

First Man: N/A

Avengers: Infinity War: 5

Unsane: 6

Write-In Movie: Ready Player One: 1

Zombieland: Double Tap: N/A

Us: 8

Avengers: Endgame: 9

Doctor Sleep: N/A

Spider-Man: Far From Home: 6

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: N/A

Parasite: 10

Write-In Movie: Ad Astra: 9