Mike Cecchini's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Mike Cecchini is the Editor-in-Chief at Den of Geek. Follow Mike on Twitter @wayoutstuff.
Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)
Inception: 10
The Social Network: 8
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 7
Black Swan: 6
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 5
Drive: 8
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 6
X-Men: First Class: 7
Captain America: The First Avenger: 9
Source Code: 10
Fast Five: N/A
The Raid: Redemption: 10
Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 5
Limitless: N/A
Melancholia: N/A
Cabin in the Woods: 10
Skyfall: 8
The Avengers: 9
Looper: 10
The Hunger Games: N/A
Prometheus: 5
Dredd: 8
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 6
Her: 10
The World’s End: 6
Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 7
Gravity: N/A
Elysium: N/A
Iron Man 3: 8
Europa Report: N/A
World War Z: 3
Upstream Color: 6
Pacific Rim: 9
This Is The End: 5
The Purge: 4
The Conjuring: 10
Under the Skin: 9
The Wind Rises: N/A
Edge of Tomorrow: 10
Interstellar: 10
John Wick: 9
Captain America: Winter Soldier: 9
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 7
Big Hero 6: 7
The Babadook: 8
A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 8
Birdman: 10
X-Men: Days of Future Past: 6
It Follows: 10
Snowpiercer: 9
Guardians of the Galaxy: 8
Kingsman: 2
What We Do in the Shadows: 9
Ex Machina: 8
Mad Max: Fury Road: 10
Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 5
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 6
The Martian: 7
The Witch: 10
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 7
Ant-Man: 4
Spectre: 1
High Rise: 5
The Visit: 5
Jupiter Ascending: 5
Arrival: 9
Your Name: N/A
Train to Busan: 9
Deadpool: 7
Captain America: Civil War: 7
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 9
10 Cloverfield Lane: 8
Doctor Strange: 7
Kubo and the Two Strings: 6
Logan: 10
Get Out: 10
Thor: Ragnarok: 9
Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 10
Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A
Wonder Woman: 7
Spider-Man: Homecoming: 8
Power Rangers: 6
War of the Planet of the Apes: 7
The Shape of Water: 10
Blade Runner 2049: 9
Okja: 8
Split: 7
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 6
Annihilation: 8
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 10
A Quiet Place: 8
High Life: 3
Black Panther: 9
Aquaman: 6
Hereditary: 10
Venom: 2
First Man: 5
Avengers: Infinity War: 8
Unsane: N/A
Zombieland: Double Tap: N/A
Us: 8 Avengers: Endgame: 10
Doctor Sleep: N/A
Spider-Man: Far From Home: 7
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 4
Parasite: 10