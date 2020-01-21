Mike Cecchini's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Mike Cecchini is the Editor-in-Chief at Den of Geek. Follow Mike on Twitter @wayoutstuff.

Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)

Inception: 10

The Social Network: 8

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 7

Black Swan: 6

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 5

Drive: 8

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 6

X-Men: First Class: 7

Captain America: The First Avenger: 9

Source Code: 10

Fast Five: N/A

The Raid: Redemption: 10

Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 5

Limitless: N/A

Melancholia: N/A

Cabin in the Woods: 10

Skyfall: 8

The Avengers: 9

Looper: 10

The Hunger Games: N/A

Prometheus: 5

Dredd: 8

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 6

Her: 10

The World’s End: 6

Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 7

Gravity: N/A

Elysium: N/A

Iron Man 3: 8

Europa Report: N/A

World War Z: 3

Upstream Color: 6

Pacific Rim: 9

This Is The End: 5

The Purge: 4

The Conjuring: 10

Under the Skin: 9

The Wind Rises: N/A

Edge of Tomorrow: 10

Interstellar: 10

John Wick: 9

Captain America: Winter Soldier: 9

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 7

Big Hero 6: 7

The Babadook: 8

A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 8

Birdman: 10

X-Men: Days of Future Past: 6

It Follows: 10

Snowpiercer: 9

Guardians of the Galaxy: 8

Kingsman: 2

What We Do in the Shadows: 9

Ex Machina: 8

Mad Max: Fury Road: 10

Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 5

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 6

The Martian: 7

The Witch: 10

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 7

Ant-Man: 4

Spectre: 1

High Rise: 5

The Visit: 5

Jupiter Ascending: 5

Arrival: 9

Your Name: N/A

Train to Busan: 9

Deadpool: 7

Captain America: Civil War: 7

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 9

10 Cloverfield Lane: 8

Doctor Strange: 7

Kubo and the Two Strings: 6

Logan: 10

Get Out: 10

Thor: Ragnarok: 9

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 10

Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A

Wonder Woman: 7

Spider-Man: Homecoming: 8

Power Rangers: 6

War of the Planet of the Apes: 7

The Shape of Water: 10

Blade Runner 2049: 9

Okja: 8

Split: 7

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 6

Annihilation: 8

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 10

A Quiet Place: 8

High Life: 3

Black Panther: 9

Aquaman: 6

Hereditary: 10

Venom: 2

First Man: 5

Avengers: Infinity War: 8

Unsane: N/A

Zombieland: Double Tap: N/A

Us: 8 Avengers: Endgame: 10

Doctor Sleep: N/A

Spider-Man: Far From Home: 7

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 4

Parasite: 10