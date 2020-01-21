Kyle McGovern's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Kyle McGovern is a freelance culture writer and editor. Follow Kyle on Twitter @ktmcgovern.

Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)

Inception: 6

The Social Network: 10

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: N/A Black Swan: 8

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 5

Drive: 10

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 6

X-Men: First Class: 6

Captain America: The First Avenger: 8

Source Code: N/A

Fast Five: 9

The Raid: Redemption: N/A

Rise of the Planet of the Apes: N/A

Limitless: N/A

Melancholia: 8

Cabin in the Woods: N/A

Skyfall: 10

The Avengers: 8

Looper: 8

The Hunger Games: 7

Prometheus: 8

Dredd: N/A

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: N/A

Her: 10

The World’s End: 6

Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 8

Gravity: 9

Elysium: N/A

Iron Man 3: 8

Europa Report: N/A

World War Z: N/A

Upstream Color: N/A

Pacific Rim: N/A

This Is The End: 7

The Purge: 6

The Conjuring: 6

Under the Skin: 8

The Wind Rises: N/A

Edge of Tomorrow: 8

Interstellar: 10

John Wick: 8

Captain America: Winter Soldier: 8

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: N/A

Big Hero 6: N/A

The Babadook: N/A

A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: N/A

Birdman: 8

X-Men: Days of Future Past: 9

It Follows: 8

Snowpiercer: 9

Guardians of the Galaxy: 10

Kingsman: N/A

What We Do in the Shadows: N/A

Ex Machina: 8

Mad Max: Fury Road: 9

Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 9

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: N/A

The Martian: 8 The Witch: N/A

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 8

Ant-Man: 7

Spectre: 2

High Rise: N/A

The Visit: N/A

Jupiter Ascending: N/A

Arrival: 10

Your Name: N/A

Train to Busan: N/A

Deadpool: 7

Captain America: Civil War: 9

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 8

10 Cloverfield Lane: N/A

Doctor Strange: 8

Kubo and the Two Strings: N/A

Logan: 9

Get Out: 10

Thor: Ragnarok: 8

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 10

Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A

Wonder Woman: 5

Spider-Man: Homecoming: 10

Power Rangers: N/A

War of the Planet of the Apes: N/A

The Shape of Water: 8

Blade Runner 2049: 9

Okja: N/A

Split: N/A

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: N/A

Annihilation: 6

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 9

A Quiet Place: 9

High Life: N/A

Black Panther: 10

Aquaman: N/A

Hereditary: N/A

Venom: N/A

First Man: 10

Avengers: Infinity War: 10

Unsane: N/A

Zombieland: Double Tap: N/A

Us: 7

Avengers: Endgame: 10

Doctor Sleep: N/A

Spider-Man: Far From Home: 5

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 3

Parasite: 9