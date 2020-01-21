Kyle McGovern's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Kyle McGovern is a freelance culture writer and editor. Follow Kyle on Twitter @ktmcgovern.
Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)
Inception: 6
The Social Network: 10
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: N/A Black Swan: 8
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 5
Drive: 10
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 6
X-Men: First Class: 6
Captain America: The First Avenger: 8
Source Code: N/A
Fast Five: 9
The Raid: Redemption: N/A
Rise of the Planet of the Apes: N/A
Limitless: N/A
Melancholia: 8
Cabin in the Woods: N/A
Skyfall: 10
The Avengers: 8
Looper: 8
The Hunger Games: 7
Prometheus: 8
Dredd: N/A
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: N/A
Her: 10
The World’s End: 6
Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 8
Gravity: 9
Elysium: N/A
Iron Man 3: 8
Europa Report: N/A
World War Z: N/A
Upstream Color: N/A
Pacific Rim: N/A
This Is The End: 7
The Purge: 6
The Conjuring: 6
Under the Skin: 8
The Wind Rises: N/A
Edge of Tomorrow: 8
Interstellar: 10
John Wick: 8
Captain America: Winter Soldier: 8
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: N/A
Big Hero 6: N/A
The Babadook: N/A
A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: N/A
Birdman: 8
X-Men: Days of Future Past: 9
It Follows: 8
Snowpiercer: 9
Guardians of the Galaxy: 10
Kingsman: N/A
What We Do in the Shadows: N/A
Ex Machina: 8
Mad Max: Fury Road: 9
Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 9
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: N/A
The Martian: 8 The Witch: N/A
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 8
Ant-Man: 7
Spectre: 2
High Rise: N/A
The Visit: N/A
Jupiter Ascending: N/A
Arrival: 10
Your Name: N/A
Train to Busan: N/A
Deadpool: 7
Captain America: Civil War: 9
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 8
10 Cloverfield Lane: N/A
Doctor Strange: 8
Kubo and the Two Strings: N/A
Logan: 9
Get Out: 10
Thor: Ragnarok: 8
Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 10
Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A
Wonder Woman: 5
Spider-Man: Homecoming: 10
Power Rangers: N/A
War of the Planet of the Apes: N/A
The Shape of Water: 8
Blade Runner 2049: 9
Okja: N/A
Split: N/A
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: N/A
Annihilation: 6
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 9
A Quiet Place: 9
High Life: N/A
Black Panther: 10
Aquaman: N/A
Hereditary: N/A
Venom: N/A
First Man: 10
Avengers: Infinity War: 10
Unsane: N/A
Zombieland: Double Tap: N/A
Us: 7
Avengers: Endgame: 10
Doctor Sleep: N/A
Spider-Man: Far From Home: 5
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 3
Parasite: 9