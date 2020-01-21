Drew Millard's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Drew Millard is the Features Editor at The Outline. Follow Drew on Twitter @drewmillard.

Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)

Inception: 10

The Social Network: 10

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: N/A

Black Swan: N/A

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 3

Write-In Movie: MacGruber: 10

Drive: 7

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 2

X-Men: First Class: N/A

Captain America: The First Avenger: N/A

Source Code: 8

Fast Five: 5

The Raid: Redemption: 10

Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 5

Limitless: 3

Melancholia: N/A

Write-In Movie: Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy: 10

Cabin in the Woods: 6

Skyfall: 5

The Avengers: N/A

Looper: 8

The Hunger Games: 2

Prometheus: 7

Dredd: 9

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: N/A

Her: 3

The World’s End: N/A

Hunger Games: Catching Fire: N/A

Gravity: N/A

Elysium: N/A

Iron Man 3: N/A

Europa Report: N/A

World War Z: N/A

Upstream Color: N/A

Pacific Rim: N/A

This Is The End: 7

The Purge: 10

The Conjuring: N/A

Under the Skin: N/A

The Wind Rises: N/A

Edge of Tomorrow: 6

Interstellar: 5

John Wick: 10

Captain America: Winter Soldier: N/A

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: N/A

Big Hero 6: N/A

The Babadook: 10

A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: N/A

Birdman: N/A

X-Men: Days of Future Past: N/A

It Follows: N/A

Snowpiercer: 10

Guardians of the Galaxy: N/A

Kingsman: 5

What We Do in the Shadows: 9

Ex Machina: 9

Mad Max: Fury Road: 10

Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 2

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: N/A

The Martian: 5

The Witch: N/A

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 6

Ant-Man: N/A

Spectre: 5

High Rise: N/A

The Visit: N/A

Jupiter Ascending: N/A

Write-In Movie: Yakuza Apocalypse: 10

Arrival: 8

Your Name: N/A

Train to Busan: 6

Deadpool: N/A

Captain America: Civil War: N/A

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 4

10 Cloverfield Lane: N/A

Doctor Strange: N/A

Kubo and the Two Strings: N/A

Logan: 3

Get Out: 6

Thor: Ragnarok: 1

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 4

Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A

Wonder Woman: N/A

Spider-Man: Homecoming: N/A

Power Rangers: N/A

War of the Planet of the Apes: N/A

The Shape of Water: N/A

Blade Runner 2049: 8

Okja: 8

Split: N/A

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 10

Write-In Movie: Blade of the Immortal: 10

Annihilation: N/A

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: N/A

A Quiet Place: N/A

High Life: N/A

Black Panther: N/A

Aquaman: N/A

Hereditary: N/A

Venom: 10

First Man: N/A

Avengers: Infinity War: N/A

Unsane: N/A

Write-In Movie: The Night Comes for Us: 10

Zombieland: Double Tap: N/A

Us: N/A

Avengers: Endgame: N/A

Doctor Sleep: N/A

Spider-Man: Far From Home: N/A

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 1

Parasite: 9

Write-In Movie: John Wick 3: 10