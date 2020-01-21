Drew Millard's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Drew Millard is the Features Editor at The Outline. Follow Drew on Twitter @drewmillard.
Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)
Inception: 10
The Social Network: 10
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: N/A
Black Swan: N/A
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 3
Write-In Movie: MacGruber: 10
Drive: 7
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 2
X-Men: First Class: N/A
Captain America: The First Avenger: N/A
Source Code: 8
Fast Five: 5
The Raid: Redemption: 10
Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 5
Limitless: 3
Melancholia: N/A
Write-In Movie: Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy: 10
Cabin in the Woods: 6
Skyfall: 5
The Avengers: N/A
Looper: 8
The Hunger Games: 2
Prometheus: 7
Dredd: 9
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: N/A
Her: 3
The World’s End: N/A
Hunger Games: Catching Fire: N/A
Gravity: N/A
Elysium: N/A
Iron Man 3: N/A
Europa Report: N/A
World War Z: N/A
Upstream Color: N/A
Pacific Rim: N/A
This Is The End: 7
The Purge: 10
The Conjuring: N/A
Under the Skin: N/A
The Wind Rises: N/A
Edge of Tomorrow: 6
Interstellar: 5
John Wick: 10
Captain America: Winter Soldier: N/A
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: N/A
Big Hero 6: N/A
The Babadook: 10
A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: N/A
Birdman: N/A
X-Men: Days of Future Past: N/A
It Follows: N/A
Snowpiercer: 10
Guardians of the Galaxy: N/A
Kingsman: 5
What We Do in the Shadows: 9
Ex Machina: 9
Mad Max: Fury Road: 10
Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 2
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: N/A
The Martian: 5
The Witch: N/A
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 6
Ant-Man: N/A
Spectre: 5
High Rise: N/A
The Visit: N/A
Jupiter Ascending: N/A
Write-In Movie: Yakuza Apocalypse: 10
Arrival: 8
Your Name: N/A
Train to Busan: 6
Deadpool: N/A
Captain America: Civil War: N/A
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 4
10 Cloverfield Lane: N/A
Doctor Strange: N/A
Kubo and the Two Strings: N/A
Logan: 3
Get Out: 6
Thor: Ragnarok: 1
Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 4
Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A
Wonder Woman: N/A
Spider-Man: Homecoming: N/A
Power Rangers: N/A
War of the Planet of the Apes: N/A
The Shape of Water: N/A
Blade Runner 2049: 8
Okja: 8
Split: N/A
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 10
Write-In Movie: Blade of the Immortal: 10
Annihilation: N/A
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: N/A
A Quiet Place: N/A
High Life: N/A
Black Panther: N/A
Aquaman: N/A
Hereditary: N/A
Venom: 10
First Man: N/A
Avengers: Infinity War: N/A
Unsane: N/A
Write-In Movie: The Night Comes for Us: 10
Zombieland: Double Tap: N/A
Us: N/A
Avengers: Endgame: N/A
Doctor Sleep: N/A
Spider-Man: Far From Home: N/A
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 1
Parasite: 9
Write-In Movie: John Wick 3: 10