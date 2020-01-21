Jeff Spry's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Jeff Spry is a screenwriter, author, and journalist for SYFY.COM and INVERSE.COM. Follow Jeff on Twitter @stingrayghost.
Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)
Inception: 9
The Social Network: 7
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 7
Black Swan: 9
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 6
Write-In Movie: Shutter Island: 9
Drive: 10
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 9
X-Men: First Class: 8
Captain America: The First Avenger: 9
Source Code: 8
Fast Five: 8
The Raid: Redemption: 7
Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 8
Limitless: 7
Melancholia: 10
Write-In Movie: Real Steel: 9
Cabin in the Woods: 9
Skyfall: 9
The Avengers: 9
Looper: 8
The Hunger Games: 7
Prometheus: 8
Dredd: 9
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 8
Write-In Movie: The Dark Knight Rises: 9
Her: 9
The World’s End: 8
Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 7
Gravity: 5
Elysium: 6
Iron Man 3: 8
Europa Report: 8
World War Z: 6
Upstream Color: 7
Pacific Rim: 7
This Is The End: 8
The Purge: 7
The Conjuring: 7
Under the Skin: 6
The Wind Rises: 8
Write-In Movie: Man of Steel: 9
Edge of Tomorrow: 9
Interstellar: 9
John Wick: 8
Captain America: Winter Soldier: 8
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 8
Big Hero 6: 8
The Babadook: 7
A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 7
Birdman: 9
X-Men: Days of Future Past: 9
It Follows: 9
Snowpiercer: 8
Guardians of the Galaxy: 10
Kingsman: 9
What We Do in the Shadows: 8
Write-In Movie: Whiplash: 9
Ex Machina: 9
Mad Max: Fury Road: 9
Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 8
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 7
The Martian: 9
The Witch: 8
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 8
Ant-Man: 10
Spectre: 9
High Rise: 8
The Visit: 6
Jupiter Ascending: 6
Write-In Movie: The Revenant: 9
Arrival: 9
Your Name: 7
Train to Busan: 7
Deadpool: 7
Captain America: Civil War: 8
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 8
10 Cloverfield Lane: 7
Doctor Strange: 9
Kubo and the Two Strings: 7
Write-In Movie: Hell Or High Water: 9
Logan: 7
Get Out: 9
Thor: Ragnarok: 9
Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 1
Anna and the Apocalypse: 6
Wonder Woman: 6
Spider-Man: Homecoming: 8
Power Rangers: 8
War of the Planet of the Apes: 9
The Shape of Water: 9
Blade Runner 2049: 9
Okja: 7
Split: 8
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 6
Write-In Movie: Phantom Thread: 10
Annihilation: 4
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 9
A Quiet Place: 8
High Life: 7
Black Panther: 8
Aquaman: 9
Hereditary: 7
Venom: 8
First Man: 7
Avengers: Infinity War: 8
Unsane: 7
Write-In Movie: Bumblebee: 9
Zombieland: Double Tap: 8
Us: 7
Avengers: Endgame: 9
Doctor Sleep: 8
Spider-Man: Far From Home: 8
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 7
Parasite: 7
Write-In Movie: Godzilla: King of the Monsters: 8