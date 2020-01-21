Jeff Spry's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Jeff Spry is a screenwriter, author, and journalist for SYFY.COM and INVERSE.COM. Follow Jeff on Twitter @stingrayghost.

Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)

Inception: 9

The Social Network: 7

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 7

Black Swan: 9

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 6

Write-In Movie: Shutter Island: 9

Drive: 10

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 9

X-Men: First Class: 8

Captain America: The First Avenger: 9

Source Code: 8

Fast Five: 8

The Raid: Redemption: 7

Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 8

Limitless: 7

Melancholia: 10

Write-In Movie: Real Steel: 9

Cabin in the Woods: 9

Skyfall: 9

The Avengers: 9

Looper: 8

The Hunger Games: 7

Prometheus: 8

Dredd: 9

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 8

Write-In Movie: The Dark Knight Rises: 9

Her: 9

The World’s End: 8

Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 7

Gravity: 5

Elysium: 6

Iron Man 3: 8

Europa Report: 8

World War Z: 6

Upstream Color: 7

Pacific Rim: 7

This Is The End: 8

The Purge: 7

The Conjuring: 7

Under the Skin: 6

The Wind Rises: 8

Write-In Movie: Man of Steel: 9

Edge of Tomorrow: 9

Interstellar: 9

John Wick: 8

Captain America: Winter Soldier: 8

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 8

Big Hero 6: 8

The Babadook: 7

A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 7

Birdman: 9

X-Men: Days of Future Past: 9

It Follows: 9

Snowpiercer: 8

Guardians of the Galaxy: 10

Kingsman: 9

What We Do in the Shadows: 8

Write-In Movie: Whiplash: 9

Ex Machina: 9

Mad Max: Fury Road: 9

Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 8

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 7

The Martian: 9

The Witch: 8

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 8

Ant-Man: 10

Spectre: 9

High Rise: 8

The Visit: 6

Jupiter Ascending: 6

Write-In Movie: The Revenant: 9

Arrival: 9

Your Name: 7

Train to Busan: 7

Deadpool: 7

Captain America: Civil War: 8

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 8

10 Cloverfield Lane: 7

Doctor Strange: 9

Kubo and the Two Strings: 7

Write-In Movie: Hell Or High Water: 9

Logan: 7

Get Out: 9

Thor: Ragnarok: 9

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 1

Anna and the Apocalypse: 6

Wonder Woman: 6

Spider-Man: Homecoming: 8

Power Rangers: 8

War of the Planet of the Apes: 9

The Shape of Water: 9

Blade Runner 2049: 9

Okja: 7

Split: 8

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 6

Write-In Movie: Phantom Thread: 10

Annihilation: 4

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 9

A Quiet Place: 8

High Life: 7

Black Panther: 8

Aquaman: 9

Hereditary: 7

Venom: 8

First Man: 7

Avengers: Infinity War: 8

Unsane: 7

Write-In Movie: Bumblebee: 9

Zombieland: Double Tap: 8

Us: 7

Avengers: Endgame: 9

Doctor Sleep: 8

Spider-Man: Far From Home: 8

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 7

Parasite: 7

Write-In Movie: Godzilla: King of the Monsters: 8