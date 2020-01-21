Eric Vilas-Boas' 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Eric Vilas-Boas is the co-editor-in-chief of The Dot and Line. Follow Eric on Twitter @e_vb_.
Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)
Inception: 7
The Social Network: 8
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 10
Black Swan: 8
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 5
Write-In Movie: Toy Story 3: 10
Drive: 7
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 5
X-Men: First Class: 7
Captain America: The First Avenger: 8
Source Code: 8
Fast Five: 9
The Raid: Redemption: 10
Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 9
Limitless: N/A
Melancholia: 8
Cabin in the Woods: 7
Skyfall: 8
The Avengers: 8
Looper: 8
The Hunger Games: 5
Prometheus: 5
Dredd: N/A
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 5
Her: 7
The World’s End: 8
Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 9
Gravity: 10
Elysium: N/A
Iron Man 3: 9
Europa Report: N/A
World War Z: 6
Upstream Color: 10
Pacific Rim: N/A
This Is The End: N/A
The Purge: N/A
The Conjuring: N/A
Under the Skin: 9
The Wind Rises: 10
Edge of Tomorrow: N/A
Interstellar: 7
John Wick: 10
Captain America: Winter Soldier: 9
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 9
Big Hero 6: 7
The Babadook: N/A
A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: N/A
Birdman: 9
X-Men: Days of Future Past: 8
It Follows: 10
Snowpiercer: 10
Guardians of the Galaxy: 10
Kingsman: N/A
What We Do in the Shadows: 10
Write-In Movie: The Lego Movie: 7
Ex Machina: 8
Mad Max: Fury Road: 10
Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 7
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: N/A
The Martian: N/A The Witch: N/A
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 7
Ant-Man: 7
Spectre: 5
High Rise: N/A
The Visit: N/A Jupiter Ascending: 7
Write-In Movie: Inside Out: 10
Arrival: 7
Your Name: 10
Train to Busan: 9
Deadpool: 8
Captain America: Civil War: 7
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 9
10 Cloverfield Lane: N/A
Doctor Strange: 6
Kubo and the Two Strings: 8
Write-In Movie: Hell or High Water: 10
Logan: 9
Get Out: 10
Thor: Ragnarok: 9
Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 10
Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A
Wonder Woman: 7
Spider-Man: Homecoming: 7
Power Rangers: N/A
War of the Planet of the Apes: 8
The Shape of Water: 7
Blade Runner 2049: N/A
Okja: 8
Split: N/A
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: N/A
Write-In Movie: Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: 10
Annihilation: 9
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 10
A Quiet Place: 7
High Life: N/A
Black Panther: 8
Aquaman: 5
Hereditary: N/A
Venom: 9
First Man: N/A
Avengers: Infinity War: N/A
Unsane: N/A
Write-In Movie: Sorry to Bother You: 10
Zombieland: Double Tap: N/A
Us: 8
Avengers: Endgame: 8
Doctor Sleep: N/A
Spider-Man: Far From Home: 6
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 2
Parasite: 10