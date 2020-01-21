Eric Vilas-Boas' 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Eric Vilas-Boas is the co-editor-in-chief of The Dot and Line. Follow Eric on Twitter @e_vb_.

Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)

Inception: 7

The Social Network: 8

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 10

Black Swan: 8

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 5

Write-In Movie: Toy Story 3: 10

Drive: 7

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 5

X-Men: First Class: 7

Captain America: The First Avenger: 8

Source Code: 8

Fast Five: 9

The Raid: Redemption: 10

Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 9

Limitless: N/A

Melancholia: 8

Cabin in the Woods: 7

Skyfall: 8

The Avengers: 8

Looper: 8

The Hunger Games: 5

Prometheus: 5

Dredd: N/A

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 5

Her: 7

The World’s End: 8

Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 9

Gravity: 10

Elysium: N/A

Iron Man 3: 9

Europa Report: N/A

World War Z: 6

Upstream Color: 10

Pacific Rim: N/A

This Is The End: N/A

The Purge: N/A

The Conjuring: N/A

Under the Skin: 9

The Wind Rises: 10

Edge of Tomorrow: N/A

Interstellar: 7

John Wick: 10

Captain America: Winter Soldier: 9

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 9

Big Hero 6: 7

The Babadook: N/A

A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: N/A

Birdman: 9

X-Men: Days of Future Past: 8

It Follows: 10

Snowpiercer: 10

Guardians of the Galaxy: 10

Kingsman: N/A

What We Do in the Shadows: 10

Write-In Movie: The Lego Movie: 7

Ex Machina: 8

Mad Max: Fury Road: 10

Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 7

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: N/A

The Martian: N/A The Witch: N/A

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 7

Ant-Man: 7

Spectre: 5

High Rise: N/A

The Visit: N/A Jupiter Ascending: 7

Write-In Movie: Inside Out: 10

Arrival: 7

Your Name: 10

Train to Busan: 9

Deadpool: 8

Captain America: Civil War: 7

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 9

10 Cloverfield Lane: N/A

Doctor Strange: 6

Kubo and the Two Strings: 8

Write-In Movie: Hell or High Water: 10

Logan: 9

Get Out: 10

Thor: Ragnarok: 9

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 10

Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A

Wonder Woman: 7

Spider-Man: Homecoming: 7

Power Rangers: N/A

War of the Planet of the Apes: 8

The Shape of Water: 7

Blade Runner 2049: N/A

Okja: 8

Split: N/A

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: N/A

Write-In Movie: Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: 10

Annihilation: 9

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 10

A Quiet Place: 7

High Life: N/A

Black Panther: 8

Aquaman: 5

Hereditary: N/A

Venom: 9

First Man: N/A

Avengers: Infinity War: N/A

Unsane: N/A

Write-In Movie: Sorry to Bother You: 10

Zombieland: Double Tap: N/A

Us: 8

Avengers: Endgame: 8

Doctor Sleep: N/A

Spider-Man: Far From Home: 6

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 2

Parasite: 10