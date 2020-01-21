Nathan Smith's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Nathan Smith is a freelance writer at outlets like Pitchfork, The Outline, and The Nashville Scene. Follow Nathan on Twitter @trillmoregirls.

Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)

Inception: 1

The Social Network: 10

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 5

Black Swan: 4

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 5

Write-In Movie: Unstoppable: 10

Drive: 5

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 4

X-Men: First Class: 1

Captain America: The First Avenger: 2

Source Code: N/A

Fast Five: 10

The Raid: Redemption: N/A

Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 5

Limitless: 1

Melancholia:

Write-In Movie: Twixt: 10

Cabin in the Woods: 2

Skyfall: N/A

The Avengers: 1

Looper: N/A

The Hunger Games: N/A

Prometheus: 4

Dredd: 10

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 3

Write-In Movie: Resident Evil: Retribution: 10

Her: 1

The World’s End: 6

Hunger Games: Catching Fire: N/A

Gravity: 5

Elysium: N/A

Iron Man 3: N/A

Europa Report: N/A

World War Z: N/A

Upstream Color: 4

Pacific Rim: 5

This Is The End: 5

The Purge: 3

The Conjuring: 5

Under the Skin: 7

The Wind Rises: N/A

Write-In Movie: Computer Chess: 10

Edge of Tomorrow: 7

Interstellar: 4

John Wick: 5

Captain America: Winter Soldier: 2

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 4

Big Hero 6: 4

The Babadook: 5

A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 1

Birdman: 1

X-Men: Days of Future Past: 5

It Follows: 4

Snowpiercer: 7

Guardians of the Galaxy: 2

Kingsman: N/A

What We Do in the Shadows: 5

Write-In Movie: The Guest: 9

Ex Machina: 1

Mad Max: Fury Road: 8

Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 2

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: N/A

The Martian: N/A

The Witch: 5

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: N/A

Ant-Man: 4

Spectre: N/A

High Rise: N/A

The Visit: 7

Jupiter Ascending: 9

Write-In Movie: Blackhat 10

Arrival: 4

Your Name: N/A

Train to Busan: N/A

Deadpool: N/A

Captain America: Civil War: 3

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 3

10 Cloverfield Lane: 6

Doctor Strange: 2

Kubo and the Two Strings: N/A

Write-In Movie: Allied: 10

Logan: 5

Get Out: 6

Thor: Ragnarok: 4

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 4

Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A

Wonder Woman: 4

Spider-Man: Homecoming: 2

Power Rangers: N/A

War of the Planet of the Apes: 4

The Shape of Water: N/A

Blade Runner 2049: N/A

Okja: 4

Split: 10

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 5

Write-In Movie: Downsizing: 10

Annihilation: 1

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 5

A Quiet Place: N/A

High Life: 6

Black Panther: 5

Aquaman: 5

Hereditary: N/A

Venom: N/A

First Man: 4

Avengers: Infinity War: N/A

Unsane: 6

Write-In Movie: The House That Jack Built: 9

Zombieland: Double Tap: N/A

Us: 4

Avengers: Endgame: N/A

Doctor Sleep: N/A

Spider-Man: Far From Home: N/A

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: N/A

Parasite: 8

Write-In Movie: Avengement: 7