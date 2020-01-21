Nathan Smith's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Nathan Smith is a freelance writer at outlets like Pitchfork, The Outline, and The Nashville Scene. Follow Nathan on Twitter @trillmoregirls.
Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)
Inception: 1
The Social Network: 10
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 5
Black Swan: 4
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 5
Write-In Movie: Unstoppable: 10
Drive: 5
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 4
X-Men: First Class: 1
Captain America: The First Avenger: 2
Source Code: N/A
Fast Five: 10
The Raid: Redemption: N/A
Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 5
Limitless: 1
Melancholia:
Write-In Movie: Twixt: 10
Cabin in the Woods: 2
Skyfall: N/A
The Avengers: 1
Looper: N/A
The Hunger Games: N/A
Prometheus: 4
Dredd: 10
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 3
Write-In Movie: Resident Evil: Retribution: 10
Her: 1
The World’s End: 6
Hunger Games: Catching Fire: N/A
Gravity: 5
Elysium: N/A
Iron Man 3: N/A
Europa Report: N/A
World War Z: N/A
Upstream Color: 4
Pacific Rim: 5
This Is The End: 5
The Purge: 3
The Conjuring: 5
Under the Skin: 7
The Wind Rises: N/A
Write-In Movie: Computer Chess: 10
Edge of Tomorrow: 7
Interstellar: 4
John Wick: 5
Captain America: Winter Soldier: 2
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 4
Big Hero 6: 4
The Babadook: 5
A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 1
Birdman: 1
X-Men: Days of Future Past: 5
It Follows: 4
Snowpiercer: 7
Guardians of the Galaxy: 2
Kingsman: N/A
What We Do in the Shadows: 5
Write-In Movie: The Guest: 9
Ex Machina: 1
Mad Max: Fury Road: 8
Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 2
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: N/A
The Martian: N/A
The Witch: 5
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: N/A
Ant-Man: 4
Spectre: N/A
High Rise: N/A
The Visit: 7
Jupiter Ascending: 9
Write-In Movie: Blackhat 10
Arrival: 4
Your Name: N/A
Train to Busan: N/A
Deadpool: N/A
Captain America: Civil War: 3
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 3
10 Cloverfield Lane: 6
Doctor Strange: 2
Kubo and the Two Strings: N/A
Write-In Movie: Allied: 10
Logan: 5
Get Out: 6
Thor: Ragnarok: 4
Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 4
Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A
Wonder Woman: 4
Spider-Man: Homecoming: 2
Power Rangers: N/A
War of the Planet of the Apes: 4
The Shape of Water: N/A
Blade Runner 2049: N/A
Okja: 4
Split: 10
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 5
Write-In Movie: Downsizing: 10
Annihilation: 1
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 5
A Quiet Place: N/A
High Life: 6
Black Panther: 5
Aquaman: 5
Hereditary: N/A
Venom: N/A
First Man: 4
Avengers: Infinity War: N/A
Unsane: 6
Write-In Movie: The House That Jack Built: 9
Zombieland: Double Tap: N/A
Us: 4
Avengers: Endgame: N/A
Doctor Sleep: N/A
Spider-Man: Far From Home: N/A
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: N/A
Parasite: 8
Write-In Movie: Avengement: 7