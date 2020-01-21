Eric Francisco's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Eric Francisco is an Entertainment Staff Writer at Inverse. Follow Eric on Twitter @EricFrancisco24.
Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)
Inception: 9
The Social Network: 10
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 10
Black Swan: 7
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 6
Drive: 10
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 6
X-Men: First Class: 7
Captain America: The First Avenger: 7
Source Code: 4
Fast Five: 7
The Raid: Redemption: 10
Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 10
Limitless: 6
Melancholia: 6
Write-In Movie: The Green Hornet: 10
Cabin in the Woods: 7
Skyfall: 9
The Avengers: 9
Looper: 8
The Hunger Games: 7
Prometheus: 7
Dredd: 7
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 5
Her: 10
The World’s End: 9
Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 9
Gravity: 9
Elysium: 7
Iron Man 3: 6
Europa Report: 5
World War Z: 5
Upstream Color: 6
Pacific Rim: 10
This Is The End: 8
The Purge: 7
The Conjuring: 8
Under the Skin: 5
The Wind Rises: 6
Edge of Tomorrow: 10
Interstellar: 8
John Wick: 9
Captain America: Winter Soldier: 9
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 9
Big Hero 6: 10
The Babadook: 10
A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 8
Birdman: 7
X-Men: Days of Future Past: 7
It Follows: 6
Snowpiercer: 10
Guardians of the Galaxy: 10
Kingsman: 7
What We Do in the Shadows: 10
Ex Machina: 10
Mad Max: Fury Road: 10
Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 7
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 10
The Martian: 10
The Witch: 9
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 10
Ant-Man: 7
Spectre: 5
High Rise: 6
The Visit: 9
Jupiter Ascending: 6
Arrival: 10
Your Name: 8
Train to Busan: 8
Deadpool: 7
Captain America: Civil War: 10
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 7
10 Cloverfield Lane: 8
Doctor Strange: 6
Kubo and the Two Strings: 6
Logan: 10
Get Out: 10
Thor: Ragnarok: 10
Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 10
Anna and the Apocalypse: 10
Wonder Woman: 10
Spider-Man: Homecoming: 7
Power Rangers: 10
War of the Planet of the Apes: 10
The Shape of Water: 10
Blade Runner 2049: 10
Okja: 8
Split: 10
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 7
Annihilation: 10
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 10
A Quiet Place: 8
High Life: 7
Black Panther: 8
Aquaman: 6
Hereditary: 8
Venom: 7
First Man: 8
Avengers: Infinity War: 9
Unsane: 8
Zombieland: Double Tap: 7
Us: 8
Avengers: Endgame: 10
Doctor Sleep: 7
Spider-Man: Far From Home: 7
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 4
Parasite: 9