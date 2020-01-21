Eric Francisco's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Eric Francisco is an Entertainment Staff Writer at Inverse. Follow Eric on Twitter @EricFrancisco24.

Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)

Inception: 9

The Social Network: 10

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 10

Black Swan: 7

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 6

Drive: 10

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 6

X-Men: First Class: 7

Captain America: The First Avenger: 7

Source Code: 4

Fast Five: 7

The Raid: Redemption: 10

Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 10

Limitless: 6

Melancholia: 6

Write-In Movie: The Green Hornet: 10

Cabin in the Woods: 7

Skyfall: 9

The Avengers: 9

Looper: 8

The Hunger Games: 7

Prometheus: 7

Dredd: 7

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 5

Her: 10

The World’s End: 9

Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 9

Gravity: 9

Elysium: 7

Iron Man 3: 6

Europa Report: 5

World War Z: 5

Upstream Color: 6

Pacific Rim: 10

This Is The End: 8

The Purge: 7

The Conjuring: 8

Under the Skin: 5

The Wind Rises: 6

Edge of Tomorrow: 10

Interstellar: 8

John Wick: 9

Captain America: Winter Soldier: 9

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 9

Big Hero 6: 10

The Babadook: 10

A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 8

Birdman: 7

X-Men: Days of Future Past: 7

It Follows: 6

Snowpiercer: 10

Guardians of the Galaxy: 10

Kingsman: 7

What We Do in the Shadows: 10

Ex Machina: 10

Mad Max: Fury Road: 10

Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 7

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 10

The Martian: 10

The Witch: 9

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 10

Ant-Man: 7

Spectre: 5

High Rise: 6

The Visit: 9

Jupiter Ascending: 6

Arrival: 10

Your Name: 8

Train to Busan: 8

Deadpool: 7

Captain America: Civil War: 10

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 7

10 Cloverfield Lane: 8

Doctor Strange: 6

Kubo and the Two Strings: 6

Logan: 10

Get Out: 10

Thor: Ragnarok: 10

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 10

Anna and the Apocalypse: 10

Wonder Woman: 10

Spider-Man: Homecoming: 7

Power Rangers: 10

War of the Planet of the Apes: 10

The Shape of Water: 10

Blade Runner 2049: 10

Okja: 8

Split: 10

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 7

Annihilation: 10

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 10

A Quiet Place: 8

High Life: 7

Black Panther: 8

Aquaman: 6

Hereditary: 8

Venom: 7

First Man: 8

Avengers: Infinity War: 9

Unsane: 8

Zombieland: Double Tap: 7

Us: 8

Avengers: Endgame: 10

Doctor Sleep: 7

Spider-Man: Far From Home: 7

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 4

Parasite: 9