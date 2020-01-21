Karen Rought's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Karen Rought is a senior editor and staff writer for Hypable.com. Follow Karen on Twitter @Karen_Rought.
Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)
Inception: 10
The Social Network: 5
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 4
Black Swan: N/A
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 7
Drive: N/A
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 7
X-Men: First Class: 9
Captain America: The First Avenger: 7
Source Code: N/A
Fast Five: N/A
The Raid: Redemption: N/A
Rise of the Planet of the Apes: N/A
Limitless: 8
Melancholia: N/A
Cabin in the Woods: 7
Skyfall: 2
The Avengers: 9
Looper: N/A
The Hunger Games: 9
Prometheus: N/A
Dredd: N/A
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: N/A
Her: N/A
The World’s End: N/A
Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 8
Gravity: N/A
Elysium: N/A
Iron Man 3: 10
Europa Report: N/A
World War Z: 7
Upstream Color: N/A
Pacific Rim: 9
This Is The End: N/A
The Purge: N/A
The Conjuring: 9
Under the Skin: N/A
The Wind Rises: N/A
Edge of Tomorrow: N/A
Interstellar: N/A
John Wick: 7
Captain America: Winter Soldier: 10
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: N/A
Big Hero 6: 10
The Babadook: N/A
A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: N/A
Birdman: N/A
X-Men: Days of Future Past: 8
It Follows: N/A
Snowpiercer: 3
Guardians of the Galaxy: 9
Kingsman: 10
What We Do in the Shadows: 9
Ex Machina: 8
Mad Max: Fury Road: 8
Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 10
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 9
The Martian: 10
The Witch: N/A
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 7
Ant-Man: 9
Spectre: N/A
High Rise: N/A
The Visit: N/A
Jupiter Ascending: 7
Arrival: 7
Your Name: N/A
Train to Busan: N/A
Deadpool: 10
Captain America: Civil War: 9
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 1
10 Cloverfield Lane: 9
Doctor Strange: 5
Kubo and the Two Strings: 9
Logan: 10
Get Out: 10
Thor: Ragnarok: 10
Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 8
Anna and the Apocalypse: 6
Wonder Woman: 9
Spider-Man: Homecoming: 8
Power Rangers: 8
War of the Planet of the Apes: N/A
The Shape of Water: 8
Blade Runner 2049: N/A
Okja: N/A
Split: 9
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: N/A
Annihilation: 9
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 10
A Quiet Place: N/A
High Life: N/A
Black Panther: 10
Aquaman: 9
Hereditary: N/A Venom: 7
First Man: N/A
Avengers: Infinity War: 9
Unsane: N/A
Zombieland: Double Tap: N/A
Us: 9
Avengers: Endgame: 9
Doctor Sleep: N/A
Spider-Man: Far From Home: 8
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 7
Parasite: 7