Karen Rought's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Karen Rought is a senior editor and staff writer for Hypable.com. Follow Karen on Twitter @Karen_Rought.

Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)

Inception: 10

The Social Network: 5

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 4

Black Swan: N/A

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 7

Drive: N/A

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 7

X-Men: First Class: 9

Captain America: The First Avenger: 7

Source Code: N/A

Fast Five: N/A

The Raid: Redemption: N/A

Rise of the Planet of the Apes: N/A

Limitless: 8

Melancholia: N/A

Cabin in the Woods: 7

Skyfall: 2

The Avengers: 9

Looper: N/A

The Hunger Games: 9

Prometheus: N/A

Dredd: N/A

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: N/A

Her: N/A

The World’s End: N/A

Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 8

Gravity: N/A

Elysium: N/A

Iron Man 3: 10

Europa Report: N/A

World War Z: 7

Upstream Color: N/A

Pacific Rim: 9

This Is The End: N/A

The Purge: N/A

The Conjuring: 9

Under the Skin: N/A

The Wind Rises: N/A

Edge of Tomorrow: N/A

Interstellar: N/A

John Wick: 7

Captain America: Winter Soldier: 10

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: N/A

Big Hero 6: 10

The Babadook: N/A

A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: N/A

Birdman: N/A

X-Men: Days of Future Past: 8

It Follows: N/A

Snowpiercer: 3

Guardians of the Galaxy: 9

Kingsman: 10

What We Do in the Shadows: 9

Ex Machina: 8

Mad Max: Fury Road: 8

Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 10

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 9

The Martian: 10

The Witch: N/A

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 7

Ant-Man: 9

Spectre: N/A

High Rise: N/A

The Visit: N/A

Jupiter Ascending: 7

Arrival: 7

Your Name: N/A

Train to Busan: N/A

Deadpool: 10

Captain America: Civil War: 9

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 1

10 Cloverfield Lane: 9

Doctor Strange: 5

Kubo and the Two Strings: 9

Logan: 10

Get Out: 10

Thor: Ragnarok: 10

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 8

Anna and the Apocalypse: 6

Wonder Woman: 9

Spider-Man: Homecoming: 8

Power Rangers: 8

War of the Planet of the Apes: N/A

The Shape of Water: 8

Blade Runner 2049: N/A

Okja: N/A

Split: 9

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: N/A

Annihilation: 9

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 10

A Quiet Place: N/A

High Life: N/A

Black Panther: 10

Aquaman: 9

Hereditary: N/A Venom: 7

First Man: N/A

Avengers: Infinity War: 9

Unsane: N/A

Zombieland: Double Tap: N/A

Us: 9

Avengers: Endgame: 9

Doctor Sleep: N/A

Spider-Man: Far From Home: 8

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 7

Parasite: 7