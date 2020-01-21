Mark Yarm's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Mark Yarm is a contributing features editor at Input. Check his work out at inputmag.com.

Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)

Inception: 6

The Social Network: 8

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 7

Black Swan: 7

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: N/A

Drive: 6 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: N/A

X-Men: First Class: N/A

Captain America: The First Avenger: N/A

Source Code: 5

Fast Five: N/A

The Raid: Redemption: N/A

Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 8

Limitless: 6

Melancholia: N/A

Cabin in the Woods: 8

Skyfall: N/A

The Avengers: 3

Looper: 7

The Hunger Games: 6

Prometheus: 3

Dredd: N/A

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 2

Her: 8

The World’s End: 6

Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 6

Gravity: 6

Elysium: 5

Iron Man 3: N/A

Europa Report: N/A

World War Z: 6

Upstream Color: 6

Pacific Rim: 6

This Is The End: 7

The Purge: 7

The Conjuring: 5

Under the Skin: 7

The Wind Rises: N/A

Edge of Tomorrow: 9

Interstellar: 7

John Wick: 8

Captain America: Winter Soldier: N/A

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 6

Big Hero 6: N/A

The Babadook: 7

A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: N/A

Birdman: 7

X-Men: Days of Future Past: N/A

It Follows: 7

Snowpiercer: 6

Guardians of the Galaxy: 8

Kingsman: 2

What We Do in the Shadows: 7

Ex Machina: 8

Mad Max: Fury Road: 10

Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 6

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: N/A

The Martian: 8

The Witch: 8

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 7

Ant-Man: N/A

Spectre: N/A

High Rise: N/A

The Visit: N/A

Jupiter Ascending: N/A

Arrival: 9

Your Name: N/A

Train to Busan: N/A

Deadpool: N/A

Captain America: Civil War: N/A

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 4

10 Cloverfield Lane: 7

Doctor Strange: N/A

Kubo and the Two Strings: N/A

Logan: N/A

Get Out: 9

Thor: Ragnarok: N/A

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 5

Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A

Wonder Woman: 7

Spider-Man: Homecoming: N/A

Power Rangers: N/A

War of the Planet of the Apes: N/A

The Shape of Water: 7

Blade Runner 2049: 5

Okja: 5

Split: 2

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 1

Annihilation: 8

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: N/A

A Quiet Place: 7

High Life: N/A

Black Panther: 6

Aquaman: N/A

Hereditary: 7

Venom: N/A

First Man: N/A

Avengers: Infinity War: N/A

Unsane: N/A

Zombieland: Double Tap: N/A

Us: 6

Avengers: Endgame: N/A

Doctor Sleep: N/A

Spider-Man: Far From Home: N/A

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: N/A

Parasite: 9

Write-In Movie: Midsommar: 10