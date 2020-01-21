Mark Yarm's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Mark Yarm is a contributing features editor at Input. Check his work out at inputmag.com.
Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)
Inception: 6
The Social Network: 8
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 7
Black Swan: 7
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: N/A
Drive: 6 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: N/A
X-Men: First Class: N/A
Captain America: The First Avenger: N/A
Source Code: 5
Fast Five: N/A
The Raid: Redemption: N/A
Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 8
Limitless: 6
Melancholia: N/A
Cabin in the Woods: 8
Skyfall: N/A
The Avengers: 3
Looper: 7
The Hunger Games: 6
Prometheus: 3
Dredd: N/A
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 2
Her: 8
The World’s End: 6
Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 6
Gravity: 6
Elysium: 5
Iron Man 3: N/A
Europa Report: N/A
World War Z: 6
Upstream Color: 6
Pacific Rim: 6
This Is The End: 7
The Purge: 7
The Conjuring: 5
Under the Skin: 7
The Wind Rises: N/A
Edge of Tomorrow: 9
Interstellar: 7
John Wick: 8
Captain America: Winter Soldier: N/A
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 6
Big Hero 6: N/A
The Babadook: 7
A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: N/A
Birdman: 7
X-Men: Days of Future Past: N/A
It Follows: 7
Snowpiercer: 6
Guardians of the Galaxy: 8
Kingsman: 2
What We Do in the Shadows: 7
Ex Machina: 8
Mad Max: Fury Road: 10
Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 6
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: N/A
The Martian: 8
The Witch: 8
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 7
Ant-Man: N/A
Spectre: N/A
High Rise: N/A
The Visit: N/A
Jupiter Ascending: N/A
Arrival: 9
Your Name: N/A
Train to Busan: N/A
Deadpool: N/A
Captain America: Civil War: N/A
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 4
10 Cloverfield Lane: 7
Doctor Strange: N/A
Kubo and the Two Strings: N/A
Logan: N/A
Get Out: 9
Thor: Ragnarok: N/A
Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 5
Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A
Wonder Woman: 7
Spider-Man: Homecoming: N/A
Power Rangers: N/A
War of the Planet of the Apes: N/A
The Shape of Water: 7
Blade Runner 2049: 5
Okja: 5
Split: 2
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 1
Annihilation: 8
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: N/A
A Quiet Place: 7
High Life: N/A
Black Panther: 6
Aquaman: N/A
Hereditary: 7
Venom: N/A
First Man: N/A
Avengers: Infinity War: N/A
Unsane: N/A
Zombieland: Double Tap: N/A
Us: 6
Avengers: Endgame: N/A
Doctor Sleep: N/A
Spider-Man: Far From Home: N/A
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: N/A
Parasite: 9
Write-In Movie: Midsommar: 10