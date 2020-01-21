J. Fergus' 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

J. Fergus is a lifestyle writer at justtheletter.com.
Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)
Inception: 7
The Social Network: 8
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 7
Black Swan: 9
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 7
Write-In Movie: Hot Tub Time Machine: 9
Drive: 7
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 8
X-Men: First Class: N/A
Captain America: The First Avenger: 7
Source Code: 6
Fast Five: 7
The Raid: Redemption: 9
Rise of the Planet of the Apes: N/A
Limitless: 5
Melancholia: N/A
Cabin in the Woods: 10
Skyfall: 8
The Avengers: 6
Looper: 5
The Hunger Games: 6
Prometheus: 9
Dredd: 9
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 7
Write-In Movie: Beasts of the Southern Wild: 10
Her: 8
The World’s End: 10
Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 6
Gravity: 5
Elysium: N/A
Iron Man 3: 7
Europa Report: N/A
World War Z: N/A
Upstream Color: N/A
Pacific Rim: 5
This Is The End: 8
The Purge: N/A
The Conjuring: 10
Under the Skin: N/A
The Wind Rises: 10
Edge of Tomorrow: 8
Interstellar: 8
John Wick: 10
Captain America: Winter Soldier: N/A
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: N/A
Big Hero 6: N/A
The Babadook: 8
A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 10
Birdman: 6
X-Men: Days of Future Past: N/A
It Follows: N/A
Snowpiercer: 8
Guardians of the Galaxy: 7
Kingsman: 9
What We Do in the Shadows: 9
Write-In Movie: Paddington: 10
Ex Machina: 9
Mad Max: Fury Road: 10
Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 7
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 9
The Martian: N/A
The Witch: N/A
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: N/A
Ant-Man: 7
Spectre: 7
High Rise: 6
The Visit: 8
Jupiter Ascending: 5
Arrival: N/A
Your Name: N/A
Train to Busan: N/A
Deadpool: 8
Captain America: Civil War: 7
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 6
10 Cloverfield Lane: 8
Doctor Strange: 6
Kubo and the Two Strings: 9
Logan: 8
Get Out: 10
Thor: Ragnarok: 10
Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 7
Anna and the Apocalypse: 10
Wonder Woman: 8
Spider-Man: Homecoming: 10
Power Rangers: N/A
War of the Planet of the Apes: N/A
The Shape of Water: 8
Blade Runner 2049: 8
Okja: 9
Split: 6
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 6
Annihilation: 9
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 10
A Quiet Place: 7
High Life: N/A
Black Panther: 9
Aquaman: 8
Hereditary: N/A
Venom: N/A
First Man: N/A
Avengers: Infinity War: 7
Unsane: N/A
Write-In Movie: Fast Color: 8
Zombieland: Double Tap: N/A
Us: 8
Avengers: Endgame: 7
Doctor Sleep: N/A
Spider-Man: Far From Home: 9
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: N/A
Parasite: 10