J. Fergus' 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

J. Fergus is a lifestyle writer at justtheletter.com.

Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)

Inception: 7

The Social Network: 8

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 7

Black Swan: 9

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 7

Write-In Movie: Hot Tub Time Machine: 9

Drive: 7

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 8

X-Men: First Class: N/A

Captain America: The First Avenger: 7

Source Code: 6

Fast Five: 7

The Raid: Redemption: 9

Rise of the Planet of the Apes: N/A

Limitless: 5

Melancholia: N/A

Cabin in the Woods: 10

Skyfall: 8

The Avengers: 6

Looper: 5

The Hunger Games: 6

Prometheus: 9

Dredd: 9

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 7

Write-In Movie: Beasts of the Southern Wild: 10

Her: 8

The World’s End: 10

Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 6

Gravity: 5

Elysium: N/A

Iron Man 3: 7

Europa Report: N/A

World War Z: N/A

Upstream Color: N/A

Pacific Rim: 5

This Is The End: 8

The Purge: N/A

The Conjuring: 10

Under the Skin: N/A

The Wind Rises: 10

Edge of Tomorrow: 8

Interstellar: 8

John Wick: 10

Captain America: Winter Soldier: N/A

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: N/A

Big Hero 6: N/A

The Babadook: 8

A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 10

Birdman: 6

X-Men: Days of Future Past: N/A

It Follows: N/A

Snowpiercer: 8

Guardians of the Galaxy: 7

Kingsman: 9

What We Do in the Shadows: 9

Write-In Movie: Paddington: 10

Ex Machina: 9

Mad Max: Fury Road: 10

Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 7

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 9

The Martian: N/A

The Witch: N/A

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: N/A

Ant-Man: 7

Spectre: 7

High Rise: 6

The Visit: 8

Jupiter Ascending: 5

Arrival: N/A

Your Name: N/A

Train to Busan: N/A

Deadpool: 8

Captain America: Civil War: 7

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 6

10 Cloverfield Lane: 8

Doctor Strange: 6

Kubo and the Two Strings: 9

Logan: 8

Get Out: 10

Thor: Ragnarok: 10

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 7

Anna and the Apocalypse: 10

Wonder Woman: 8

Spider-Man: Homecoming: 10

Power Rangers: N/A

War of the Planet of the Apes: N/A

The Shape of Water: 8

Blade Runner 2049: 8

Okja: 9

Split: 6

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 6

Annihilation: 9

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 10

A Quiet Place: 7

High Life: N/A

Black Panther: 9

Aquaman: 8

Hereditary: N/A

Venom: N/A

First Man: N/A

Avengers: Infinity War: 7

Unsane: N/A

Write-In Movie: Fast Color: 8

Zombieland: Double Tap: N/A

Us: 8

Avengers: Endgame: 7

Doctor Sleep: N/A

Spider-Man: Far From Home: 9

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: N/A

Parasite: 10