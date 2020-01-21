Chris Klimek's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Chris Klimek is an NPR contributor. Follow Chris on Twitter @ctklimek.
Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)
Inception: 8
The Social Network: 8
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 8
Black Swan: 7
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: N/A
Drive: 9
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: N/A
X-Men: First Class: 8
Captain America: The First Avenger: 9
Source Code: 8
Fast Five: 2
The Raid: Redemption: 7
Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 8
Limitless: N/A
Melancholia: 7
Cabin in the Woods: 8
Skyfall: 8
The Avengers: 7
Looper: 9
The Hunger Games: 3
Prometheus: 4
Dredd: 7
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 2
Her: 9
The World’s End: 9
Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 7
Gravity: 8
Elysium: 4
Iron Man 3: 8
Europa Report: 6
World War Z: 6
Upstream Color: N/A
Pacific Rim: 7
This Is The End: N/A
The Purge: N/A
The Conjuring: N/A
Under the Skin: 10
The Wind Rises: N/A
Edge of Tomorrow: 9
Interstellar: 9
John Wick: 7
Captain America: Winter Soldier: 9
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 7
Big Hero 6: N/A
The Babadook: 8
A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: N/A
Birdman: N/A
X-Men: Days of Future Past: 7
It Follows: 7
Snowpiercer: 7
Guardians of the Galaxy: 7
Kingsman: 7
What We Do in the Shadows: 8
Ex Machina: 10
Mad Max: Fury Road: 10
Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 7
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 8
The Martian: 8
The Witch: 7
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 9
Ant-Man: N/A
Spectre: 6
High Rise: N/A
The Visit: N/A
Jupiter Ascending: 3
Arrival: 10
Your Name: N/A
Train to Busan: N/A
Deadpool: 5
Captain America: Civil War: 8
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 7
10 Cloverfield Lane: 7
Doctor Strange: 7
Kubo and the Two Strings: N/A
Logan: 9
Get Out: 10
Thor: Ragnarok: 8
Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 10
Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A
Wonder Woman: 8
Spider-Man: Homecoming: 8
Power Rangers: N/A
War of the Planet of the Apes: 7
The Shape of Water: 6
Blade Runner 2049: 10
Okja: N/A
Split: 6
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: N/A
Write-In Movie: Dunkirk: 9
Annihilation: 7
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 10
A Quiet Place: 6
High Life: 6
Black Panther: 8
Aquaman: 3
Hereditary: 7
Venom: 1
First Man: 8
Avengers: Infinity War: 7
Unsane: N/A
Zombieland: Double Tap: 6
Us: 7
Avengers: Endgame: 9
Doctor Sleep: N/A
Spider-Man: Far From Home: 7
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 6
Parasite: N/A