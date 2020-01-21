Jacob Shamsian's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Jacob Shamsian is a News Editor at Insider. Follow Jacob on Twitter @JayShams.
Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)
Inception: 4
The Social Network: 10
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 9
Black Swan: N/A
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 8
Drive: 8
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 9
X-Men: First Class: 9
Captain America: The First Avenger: 7
Source Code: 9
Fast Five: 7
The Raid: Redemption: 9
Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 1
Limitless: 6
Melancholia: 1
Cabin in the Woods: 9
Skyfall: 9
The Avengers: 9
Looper: 8
The Hunger Games: 6
Prometheus: 6
Dredd: 6
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 4
Her: 10
The World’s End: 8
Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 6
Gravity: 10
Elysium: 6
Iron Man 3: 7
Europa Report: 6
World War Z: 7
Upstream Color: 10
Pacific Rim: 8
This Is The End: 8
The Purge: 6
The Conjuring: 6
Under the Skin: 1
The Wind Rises: 9
Edge of Tomorrow: 9
Interstellar: 8
John Wick: 10
Captain America: Winter Soldier: 7
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 1
Big Hero 6: 8
The Babadook: 9
A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 10
Birdman: 8
X-Men: Days of Future Past: 7
It Follows: 9
Snowpiercer: 10
Guardians of the Galaxy: 9
Kingsman: 8
What We Do in the Shadows: 8
Ex Machina: 10
Mad Max: Fury Road: 10
Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 10
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 7
The Martian: 8
The Witch: 6
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 8
Ant-Man: 6
Spectre: 9
High Rise: 7
The Visit: 6
Jupiter Ascending: 3
Arrival: 9
Your Name: 10
Train to Busan: 9
Deadpool: 9
Captain America: Civil War: 6
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 4
10 Cloverfield Lane: 6
Doctor Strange: 7
Kubo and the Two Strings: 8
Logan: 8
Get Out: 10
Thor: Ragnarok: 9
Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 10
Anna and the Apocalypse: 6
Wonder Woman: 8
Spider-Man: Homecoming: 8
Power Rangers: 3
War of the Planet of the Apes: 6
The Shape of Water: 9
Blade Runner 2049: 9
Okja: 9
Split: 6
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 8
Annihilation: 10
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 10
A Quiet Place: 9
High Life: 7
Black Panther: 10
Aquaman: 8
Hereditary: 6
Venom: 7
First Man: 8
Avengers: Infinity War: 9
Unsane: 6
Zombieland: Double Tap: 6
Us: 8
Avengers: Endgame: 9
Doctor Sleep: 6
Spider-Man: Far From Home: 8
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 3
Parasite: 10