Jacob Shamsian's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Jacob Shamsian is a News Editor at Insider. Follow Jacob on Twitter @JayShams.

Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)

Inception: 4

The Social Network: 10

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 9

Black Swan: N/A

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 8

Drive: 8

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 9

X-Men: First Class: 9

Captain America: The First Avenger: 7

Source Code: 9

Fast Five: 7

The Raid: Redemption: 9

Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 1

Limitless: 6

Melancholia: 1

Cabin in the Woods: 9

Skyfall: 9

The Avengers: 9

Looper: 8

The Hunger Games: 6

Prometheus: 6

Dredd: 6

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 4

Her: 10

The World’s End: 8

Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 6

Gravity: 10

Elysium: 6

Iron Man 3: 7

Europa Report: 6

World War Z: 7

Upstream Color: 10

Pacific Rim: 8

This Is The End: 8

The Purge: 6

The Conjuring: 6

Under the Skin: 1

The Wind Rises: 9

Edge of Tomorrow: 9

Interstellar: 8

John Wick: 10

Captain America: Winter Soldier: 7

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 1

Big Hero 6: 8

The Babadook: 9

A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 10

Birdman: 8

X-Men: Days of Future Past: 7

It Follows: 9

Snowpiercer: 10

Guardians of the Galaxy: 9

Kingsman: 8

What We Do in the Shadows: 8

Ex Machina: 10

Mad Max: Fury Road: 10

Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 10

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 7

The Martian: 8

The Witch: 6

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 8

Ant-Man: 6

Spectre: 9

High Rise: 7

The Visit: 6

Jupiter Ascending: 3

Arrival: 9

Your Name: 10

Train to Busan: 9

Deadpool: 9

Captain America: Civil War: 6

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 4

10 Cloverfield Lane: 6

Doctor Strange: 7

Kubo and the Two Strings: 8

Logan: 8

Get Out: 10

Thor: Ragnarok: 9

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 10

Anna and the Apocalypse: 6

Wonder Woman: 8

Spider-Man: Homecoming: 8

Power Rangers: 3

War of the Planet of the Apes: 6

The Shape of Water: 9

Blade Runner 2049: 9

Okja: 9

Split: 6

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 8

Annihilation: 10

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 10

A Quiet Place: 9

High Life: 7

Black Panther: 10

Aquaman: 8

Hereditary: 6

Venom: 7

First Man: 8

Avengers: Infinity War: 9

Unsane: 6

Zombieland: Double Tap: 6

Us: 8

Avengers: Endgame: 9

Doctor Sleep: 6

Spider-Man: Far From Home: 8

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 3

Parasite: 10