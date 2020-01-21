Nicole Clark's 2020 Singularity Awards Ballot

Nicole Clark is an LA-based culture writer whose work has been featured in New York Magazine, Salon, VICE, LA Review of Books, and SF Chronicle, and a contributing editor at Catapult. Follow Nicole on Twitter @nicalexiac.

Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)

Inception: 5

The Social Network: 7

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 7

Black Swan: 7

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 7

Write-In Movie: How to Train Your Dragon: 8

Drive: 8

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 8

X-Men: First Class: 4

Captain America: The First Avenger: 4

Source Code: N/A

Fast Five: 6

The Raid: Redemption: 7

Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 5

Limitless: 5

Melancholia: 8

Write-In Movie: Hanna: 8

Cabin in the Woods: 8

Skyfall: 6

The Avengers: 6

Looper: 8

The Hunger Games: 7

Prometheus:

Dredd: 2

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 3

Write-In Movie: Moonrise Kingdom: 8

Her: 9

The World’s End: 6

Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 8

Gravity: 7

Elysium: 5

Iron Man 3: 3

Europa Report: N/A

World War Z: 7

Upstream Color: N/A

Pacific Rim: 6

This Is The End: 6

The Purge: 7

The Conjuring: N/A

Under the Skin: N/A

The Wind Rises: 10

Edge of Tomorrow: 8

Interstellar: 7

John Wick: 9

Captain America: Winter Soldier: 8

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 6

Big Hero 6: 9

The Babadook: 8

A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: N/A

Birdman: 3

X-Men: Days of Future Past: 5

It Follows: 7

Snowpiercer: 9

Guardians of the Galaxy: 8

Kingsman: N/A

What We Do in the Shadows: 9

Write-In Movie: Two Days One Night: 9

Ex Machina: 10

Mad Max: Fury Road: 9

Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 8

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 7

The Martian: 8

The Witch: N/A

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 7

Ant-Man: 7

Spectre: 6

High Rise: 5

The Visit: N/A

Jupiter Ascending: 7

Write-In Movie: Sicario: 9

Arrival: 10

Your Name: 10

Train to Busan: 9

Deadpool: 6

Captain America: Civil War: 7

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 8

10 Cloverfield Lane: N/A

Doctor Strange: 8

Kubo and the Two Strings: 9

Write-In Movie: Moonlight: 10

Logan: 6

Get Out: 9

Thor: Ragnarok: 8

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 9

Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A

Wonder Woman: 8

Spider-Man: Homecoming: 8

Power Rangers: 6

War of the Planet of the Apes: 5

The Shape of Water: 8

Blade Runner 2049: 8

Okja: 8

Split: 5

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 2

Annihilation: 9

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 10

A Quiet Place: 7

High Life: 7

Black Panther: 9

Aquaman: 5

Hereditary: N/A

Venom: 6

First Man: N/A

Avengers: Infinity War: 6

Unsane: N/A

Zombieland: Double Tap: N/A

Us: 9

Avengers: Endgame: 8

Doctor Sleep: N/A

Spider-Man: Far From Home: 7

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 4

Parasite: 10

Write-In Movies: The Farewell: 10, Hustlers: 8, Booksmart: 8, John Wick 3: 8