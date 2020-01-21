Nicole Clark's 2020 Singularity Awards Ballot

Nicole Clark is an LA-based culture writer whose work has been featured in New York Magazine, Salon, VICE, LA Review of Books, and SF Chronicle, and a contributing editor at Catapult. Follow Nicole on Twitter @nicalexiac.
Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)
Inception: 5
The Social Network: 7
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 7
Black Swan: 7
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 7
Write-In Movie: How to Train Your Dragon: 8
Drive: 8
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 8
X-Men: First Class: 4
Captain America: The First Avenger: 4
Source Code: N/A
Fast Five: 6
The Raid: Redemption: 7
Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 5
Limitless: 5
Melancholia: 8
Write-In Movie: Hanna: 8
Cabin in the Woods: 8
Skyfall: 6
The Avengers: 6
Looper: 8
The Hunger Games: 7
Prometheus:
Dredd: 2
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 3
Write-In Movie: Moonrise Kingdom: 8
Her: 9
The World’s End: 6
Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 8
Gravity: 7
Elysium: 5
Iron Man 3: 3
Europa Report: N/A
World War Z: 7
Upstream Color: N/A
Pacific Rim: 6
This Is The End: 6
The Purge: 7
The Conjuring: N/A
Under the Skin: N/A
The Wind Rises: 10
Edge of Tomorrow: 8
Interstellar: 7
John Wick: 9
Captain America: Winter Soldier: 8
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 6
Big Hero 6: 9
The Babadook: 8
A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: N/A
Birdman: 3
X-Men: Days of Future Past: 5
It Follows: 7
Snowpiercer: 9
Guardians of the Galaxy: 8
Kingsman: N/A
What We Do in the Shadows: 9
Write-In Movie: Two Days One Night: 9
Ex Machina: 10
Mad Max: Fury Road: 9
Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 8
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 7
The Martian: 8
The Witch: N/A
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 7
Ant-Man: 7
Spectre: 6
High Rise: 5
The Visit: N/A
Jupiter Ascending: 7
Write-In Movie: Sicario: 9
Arrival: 10
Your Name: 10
Train to Busan: 9
Deadpool: 6
Captain America: Civil War: 7
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 8
10 Cloverfield Lane: N/A
Doctor Strange: 8
Kubo and the Two Strings: 9
Write-In Movie: Moonlight: 10
Logan: 6
Get Out: 9
Thor: Ragnarok: 8
Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 9
Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A
Wonder Woman: 8
Spider-Man: Homecoming: 8
Power Rangers: 6
War of the Planet of the Apes: 5
The Shape of Water: 8
Blade Runner 2049: 8
Okja: 8
Split: 5
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 2
Annihilation: 9
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 10
A Quiet Place: 7
High Life: 7
Black Panther: 9
Aquaman: 5
Hereditary: N/A
Venom: 6
First Man: N/A
Avengers: Infinity War: 6
Unsane: N/A
Zombieland: Double Tap: N/A
Us: 9
Avengers: Endgame: 8
Doctor Sleep: N/A
Spider-Man: Far From Home: 7
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 4
Parasite: 10
Write-In Movies: The Farewell: 10, Hustlers: 8, Booksmart: 8, John Wick 3: 8