Ryan Houlihan's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Ryan Houlihan is Special Projects Editor at Input.
Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)
Inception: 8
The Social Network: 8
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 10
Black Swan: 9
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 4
Drive: 4
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 6
X-Men: First Class: 7
Captain America: The First Avenger: 8
Source Code: 6
Fast Five: 2
The Raid: Redemption: 1
Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 1
Limitless: 1
Melancholia: 10
Cabin in the Woods: 10
Skyfall: 8
The Avengers: 8
Looper: 6
The Hunger Games: 7
Prometheus: 5
Dredd: 2
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 4
Her: 9
The World’s End: 7
Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 8
Gravity: 7
Elysium: 7
Iron Man 3: 7
Europa Report: 4
World War Z: 5
Upstream Color: 6
Pacific Rim: 5
This Is The End: 5
The Purge: 1
The Conjuring: 1
Under the Skin: 4
The Wind Rises: 4
Edge of Tomorrow: 8
Interstellar: 9
John Wick: 5
Captain America: Winter Soldier: 6
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 5
Big Hero 6: 8
The Babadook: 10
A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 6
Birdman: 4
X-Men: Days of Future Past: 8
It Follows: 5
Snowpiercer: 10
Guardians of the Galaxy: 9
Kingsman: 8
What We Do in the Shadows: 10
Ex Machina: 10
Mad Max: Fury Road: 10
Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 8
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 9
The Martian: 5
The Witch: 5
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 7
Ant-Man: 7
Spectre: 4
High Rise: 5
The Visit: 5
Jupiter Ascending: 8
Arrival: 10
Your Name: 10
Train to Busan: 6
Deadpool: 8
Captain America: Civil War: 5
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 5
10 Cloverfield Lane: 8
Doctor Strange: 10
Kubo and the Two Strings: 7
Logan: 7
Get Out: 9
Thor: Ragnarok: 8
Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 10
Anna and the Apocalypse: 5
Wonder Woman: 10
Spider-Man: Homecoming: 7
Power Rangers: 8
War of the Planet of the Apes: 6
The Shape of Water: 4
Blade Runner 2049: 10
Okja: 8
Split: 3
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 2
Annihilation: 8
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 10
A Quiet Place: 9
High Life: 7
Black Panther: 9
Aquaman: 7
Hereditary: 9
Venom: 6
First Man: 4
Avengers: Infinity War: 8
Unsane: 6
Zombieland: Double Tap: 1
Us: 9
Avengers: Endgame: 10
Doctor Sleep: 7
Spider-Man: Far From Home: 1
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 1
Parasite: 10