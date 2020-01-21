Ryan Houlihan's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Ryan Houlihan is Special Projects Editor at Input. Follow Ryan on Twitter @RyanHoulihan.

Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)

Inception: 8

The Social Network: 8

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 10

Black Swan: 9

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 4

Drive: 4

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 6

X-Men: First Class: 7

Captain America: The First Avenger: 8

Source Code: 6

Fast Five: 2

The Raid: Redemption: 1

Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 1

Limitless: 1

Melancholia: 10

Cabin in the Woods: 10

Skyfall: 8

The Avengers: 8

Looper: 6

The Hunger Games: 7

Prometheus: 5

Dredd: 2

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 4

Her: 9

The World’s End: 7

Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 8

Gravity: 7

Elysium: 7

Iron Man 3: 7

Europa Report: 4

World War Z: 5

Upstream Color: 6

Pacific Rim: 5

This Is The End: 5

The Purge: 1

The Conjuring: 1

Under the Skin: 4

The Wind Rises: 4

Edge of Tomorrow: 8

Interstellar: 9

John Wick: 5

Captain America: Winter Soldier: 6

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 5

Big Hero 6: 8

The Babadook: 10

A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 6

Birdman: 4

X-Men: Days of Future Past: 8

It Follows: 5

Snowpiercer: 10

Guardians of the Galaxy: 9

Kingsman: 8

What We Do in the Shadows: 10

Ex Machina: 10

Mad Max: Fury Road: 10

Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 8

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 9

The Martian: 5

The Witch: 5

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 7

Ant-Man: 7

Spectre: 4

High Rise: 5

The Visit: 5

Jupiter Ascending: 8

Arrival: 10

Your Name: 10

Train to Busan: 6

Deadpool: 8

Captain America: Civil War: 5

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 5

10 Cloverfield Lane: 8

Doctor Strange: 10

Kubo and the Two Strings: 7

Logan: 7

Get Out: 9

Thor: Ragnarok: 8

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 10

Anna and the Apocalypse: 5

Wonder Woman: 10

Spider-Man: Homecoming: 7

Power Rangers: 8

War of the Planet of the Apes: 6

The Shape of Water: 4

Blade Runner 2049: 10

Okja: 8

Split: 3

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 2

Annihilation: 8

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 10

A Quiet Place: 9

High Life: 7

Black Panther: 9

Aquaman: 7

Hereditary: 9

Venom: 6

First Man: 4

Avengers: Infinity War: 8

Unsane: 6

Zombieland: Double Tap: 1

Us: 9

Avengers: Endgame: 10

Doctor Sleep: 7

Spider-Man: Far From Home: 1

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 1

Parasite: 10