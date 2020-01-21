Germain Lussier's 2020 Singularity Awards Ballot

Germain Lussier is an Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo. Follow Germain on Twitter @GermainLussier.

Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)

Inception: 9

The Social Network: 10

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 8

Black Swan: 7

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 7

Write-In Movie: Kick-Ass: 9

Drive: 6

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 8

X-Men: First Class: 8

Captain America: The First Avenger: 8

Source Code: 6 Fast Five: 8

The Raid: Redemption: 9

Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 8

Limitless: 5

Melancholia: 6

Write-In Movie: Attack the Block: 10

Cabin in the Woods: 8

Skyfall: 8

The Avengers: 9

Looper: 9

The Hunger Games: 6

Prometheus: 2

Dredd: 8

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 4

Write-In Movie: Cloud Atlas: 10

Her: 8

The World’s End: 7

Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 6

Gravity: 8

Elysium: 3

Iron Man 3: 4

Europa Report: 3

World War Z: 6

Upstream Color: 7

Pacific Rim: 6

This Is The End: 10

The Purge: 5

The Conjuring: 7

Under the Skin: 6

The Wind Rises: 8

Write-In Movie: Monsters University: 8

Edge of Tomorrow: 9

Interstellar: 6

John Wick: 7

Captain America: Winter Soldier: 8

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 8

Big Hero 6: 7

The Babadook: 7

A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 7

Birdman: 8

X-Men: Days of Future Past: 8

It Follows: 9

Snowpiercer: 10

Guardians of the Galaxy: 10

Kingsman: 9

What We Do in the Shadows: 8

Write-In Movie: The Lego Movie: 9

Ex Machina: 9

Mad Max: Fury Road: 10

Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 8

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 7

The Martian: 7

The Witch: 8

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 8

Ant-Man: 7

Spectre: 5

High Rise: 6

The Visit: 7

Jupiter Ascending: 2

Write-In Movie: Anomolisa: 9

Arrival: 10

Your Name: 10

Train to Busan: 8

Deadpool: 7

Captain America: Civil War: 8

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 8

10 Cloverfield Lane: 8

Doctor Strange: 7

Kubo and the Two Strings: 6

Write-In Movie: Swiss Army Man: 10

Logan: 9

Get Out: 9

Thor: Ragnarok: 8

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 10

Anna and the Apocalypse: 10

Wonder Woman: 8

Spider-Man: Homecoming: 8

Power Rangers: 5

War of the Planet of the Apes: 9

The Shape of Water: 8

Blade Runner 2049: 7

Okja: 7

Split: 9

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 7

Write-In Movie: A Ghost Story: 9

Annihilation: 9

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 10

A Quiet Place: 8

High Life: 6

Black Panther: 9

Aquaman: 8

Hereditary: 10

Venom: 7

First Man: 6

Avengers: Infinity War: 9

Unsane: 7

Write-In Movie: Mandy: 9

Zombieland: Double Tap: 6

Us: 9

Avengers: Endgame: 9

Doctor Sleep: 8

Spider-Man: Far From Home: 8

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 3

Parasite: 10

Write-In Movie: One Cut of the Dead: 10