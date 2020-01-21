Germain Lussier's 2020 Singularity Awards Ballot

Germain Lussier is an Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo. Follow Germain on Twitter @GermainLussier.
Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)
Inception: 9
The Social Network: 10
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 8
Black Swan: 7
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 7
Write-In Movie: Kick-Ass: 9
Drive: 6
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 8
X-Men: First Class: 8
Captain America: The First Avenger: 8
Source Code: 6 Fast Five: 8
The Raid: Redemption: 9
Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 8
Limitless: 5
Melancholia: 6
Write-In Movie: Attack the Block: 10
Cabin in the Woods: 8
Skyfall: 8
The Avengers: 9
Looper: 9
The Hunger Games: 6
Prometheus: 2
Dredd: 8
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 4
Write-In Movie: Cloud Atlas: 10
Her: 8
The World’s End: 7
Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 6
Gravity: 8
Elysium: 3
Iron Man 3: 4
Europa Report: 3
World War Z: 6
Upstream Color: 7
Pacific Rim: 6
This Is The End: 10
The Purge: 5
The Conjuring: 7
Under the Skin: 6
The Wind Rises: 8
Write-In Movie: Monsters University: 8
Edge of Tomorrow: 9
Interstellar: 6
John Wick: 7
Captain America: Winter Soldier: 8
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 8
Big Hero 6: 7
The Babadook: 7
A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 7
Birdman: 8
X-Men: Days of Future Past: 8
It Follows: 9
Snowpiercer: 10
Guardians of the Galaxy: 10
Kingsman: 9
What We Do in the Shadows: 8
Write-In Movie: The Lego Movie: 9
Ex Machina: 9
Mad Max: Fury Road: 10
Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 8
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 7
The Martian: 7
The Witch: 8
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 8
Ant-Man: 7
Spectre: 5
High Rise: 6
The Visit: 7
Jupiter Ascending: 2
Write-In Movie: Anomolisa: 9
Arrival: 10
Your Name: 10
Train to Busan: 8
Deadpool: 7
Captain America: Civil War: 8
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 8
10 Cloverfield Lane: 8
Doctor Strange: 7
Kubo and the Two Strings: 6
Write-In Movie: Swiss Army Man: 10
Logan: 9
Get Out: 9
Thor: Ragnarok: 8
Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 10
Anna and the Apocalypse: 10
Wonder Woman: 8
Spider-Man: Homecoming: 8
Power Rangers: 5
War of the Planet of the Apes: 9
The Shape of Water: 8
Blade Runner 2049: 7
Okja: 7
Split: 9
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 7
Write-In Movie: A Ghost Story: 9
Annihilation: 9
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 10
A Quiet Place: 8
High Life: 6
Black Panther: 9
Aquaman: 8
Hereditary: 10
Venom: 7
First Man: 6
Avengers: Infinity War: 9
Unsane: 7
Write-In Movie: Mandy: 9
Zombieland: Double Tap: 6
Us: 9
Avengers: Endgame: 9
Doctor Sleep: 8
Spider-Man: Far From Home: 8
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 3
Parasite: 10
Write-In Movie: One Cut of the Dead: 10