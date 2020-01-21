Allie Gemmill's 2020 singularity awards ballot

Allie Gemmill is an entertainment editor & writer at Collider, Teen Vogue, and Inverse. Follow Allie on Twitter @_notdianekeaton.

Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)

Inception: 9

The Social Network: 7

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 8

Black Swan: 8

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 6

Drive: 9

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 7

X-Men: First Class: 5

Captain America: The First Avenger: 5

Source Code: 3

Fast Five: 4

The Raid: Redemption: 5

Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 5

Limitless: 3

Melancholia: 9

Cabin in the Woods: 9

Skyfall: 9

The Avengers: 5

Looper: 7

The Hunger Games: 7

Prometheus: 5

Dredd: 8

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 4

Her: 8

The World’s End: 7

Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 8

Gravity: 7

Elysium: 3

Iron Man 3: 4

Europa Report: 3

World War Z: 7

Upstream Color: 9

Pacific Rim: 9

This Is The End: 10

The Purge: 10

The Conjuring: 9

Under the Skin: 10

The Wind Rises: 5

Edge of Tomorrow: 9

Interstellar: 10

John Wick: 10

Captain America: Winter Soldier: 8

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 5

Big Hero 6: 6

The Babadook: 8

A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 6

Birdman: 6

X-Men: Days of Future Past: 6

It Follows: 8

Snowpiercer: 9

Guardians of the Galaxy: 7

Kingsman: 7

What We Do in the Shadows: 7

Ex Machina: 8

Mad Max: Fury Road: 6

Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 5

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 7

The Martian: 7

The Witch: 9

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 7

Ant-Man: 5

Spectre: 5

High Rise: 8

The Visit: 8

Jupiter Ascending: 6

Arrival: 10

Your Name: 5

Train to Busan: 9

Deadpool: 5

Captain America: Civil War: 5

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 9

10 Cloverfield Lane: 7

Doctor Strange: 6

Kubo and the Two Strings: 4

Logan: 10

Get Out: 10

Thor: Ragnarok: 8

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 9

Anna and the Apocalypse: 8

Wonder Woman: 9

Spider-Man: Homecoming: 8

Power Rangers: 7

War of the Planet of the Apes: 5

The Shape of Water: 6

Blade Runner 2049: 6

Okja: 8

Split: 8

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 2

Annihilation: 9

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 10

A Quiet Place: 9

High Life: 9

Black Panther: 10

Aquaman: 7

Hereditary: 10

Venom: 6

First Man: 5

Avengers: Infinity War: 7

Unsane: 5

Zombieland: Double Tap: 3

Us: 7 Avengers:

Endgame: 7

Doctor Sleep: 5

Spider-Man: Far From Home: 5

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 2

Parasite: 9