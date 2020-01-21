Allie Gemmill's 2020 singularity awards ballot

Allie Gemmill is an entertainment editor & writer at Collider, Teen Vogue, and Inverse. Follow Allie on Twitter @_notdianekeaton.
Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)
Inception: 9
The Social Network: 7
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 8
Black Swan: 8
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 6
Drive: 9
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 7
X-Men: First Class: 5
Captain America: The First Avenger: 5
Source Code: 3
Fast Five: 4
The Raid: Redemption: 5
Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 5
Limitless: 3
Melancholia: 9
Cabin in the Woods: 9
Skyfall: 9
The Avengers: 5
Looper: 7
The Hunger Games: 7
Prometheus: 5
Dredd: 8
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 4
Her: 8
The World’s End: 7
Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 8
Gravity: 7
Elysium: 3
Iron Man 3: 4
Europa Report: 3
World War Z: 7
Upstream Color: 9
Pacific Rim: 9
This Is The End: 10
The Purge: 10
The Conjuring: 9
Under the Skin: 10
The Wind Rises: 5
Edge of Tomorrow: 9
Interstellar: 10
John Wick: 10
Captain America: Winter Soldier: 8
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 5
Big Hero 6: 6
The Babadook: 8
A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 6
Birdman: 6
X-Men: Days of Future Past: 6
It Follows: 8
Snowpiercer: 9
Guardians of the Galaxy: 7
Kingsman: 7
What We Do in the Shadows: 7
Ex Machina: 8
Mad Max: Fury Road: 6
Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 5
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 7
The Martian: 7
The Witch: 9
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 7
Ant-Man: 5
Spectre: 5
High Rise: 8
The Visit: 8
Jupiter Ascending: 6
Arrival: 10
Your Name: 5
Train to Busan: 9
Deadpool: 5
Captain America: Civil War: 5
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 9
10 Cloverfield Lane: 7
Doctor Strange: 6
Kubo and the Two Strings: 4
Logan: 10
Get Out: 10
Thor: Ragnarok: 8
Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 9
Anna and the Apocalypse: 8
Wonder Woman: 9
Spider-Man: Homecoming: 8
Power Rangers: 7
War of the Planet of the Apes: 5
The Shape of Water: 6
Blade Runner 2049: 6
Okja: 8
Split: 8
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 2
Annihilation: 9
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 10
A Quiet Place: 9
High Life: 9
Black Panther: 10
Aquaman: 7
Hereditary: 10
Venom: 6
First Man: 5
Avengers: Infinity War: 7
Unsane: 5
Zombieland: Double Tap: 3
Us: 7 Avengers:
Endgame: 7
Doctor Sleep: 5
Spider-Man: Far From Home: 5
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 2
Parasite: 9