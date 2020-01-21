Brittany Rivera's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Brittany Rivera is Content Coordinator for NYCC. Follow Brittany on Twitter @kindamoviesnob.
Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given)
Inception: 9
The Social Network: 10
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 10
Black Swan: 10
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 9
Drive: 6
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 7
X-Men: First Class: 8
Captain America: The First Avenger: 10
Source Code: 5
Fast Five: 10
The Raid: Redemption: N/A
Rise of the Planet of the Apes: N/A
Limitless: N/A
Melancholia: N/A
Cabin in the Woods: 6
Skyfall: 7
The Avengers: 9
Looper: 3
The Hunger Games: 5
Prometheus: 3
Dredd: N/A
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: N/A
Her: 7
The World’s End: 6
Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 6
Gravity: N/A
Elysium: N/A
Iron Man 3: 3
Europa Report: N/A
World War Z: N/A
Upstream Color: N/A
Pacific Rim: 10
This Is The End: N/A
The Purge: N/A
The Conjuring: N/A
Under the Skin: N/A
The Wind Rises: N/A
Edge of Tomorrow: 6
Interstellar: 10
John Wick: 5
Captain America: Winter Soldier: 10
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: N/A
Big Hero 6: 10
The Babadook: N/A
A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: N/A
Birdman: 9
X-Men: Days of Future Past: N/A
It Follows: N/A
Snowpiercer: 6
Guardians of the Galaxy: 8
Kingsman: 7
What We Do in the Shadows: 9
Ex Machina: 10
Mad Max: Fury Road: 6
Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 10
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 10
The Martian: 6
The Witch: N/A
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 7
Ant-Man: 6
Spectre: N/A
High Rise: N/A
The Visit: N/A
Jupiter Ascending: N/A
Arrival: 10
Your Name: N/A
Train to Busan: N/A
Deadpool: 6
Captain America: Civil War: 10
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 9
10 Cloverfield Lane: 10
Doctor Strange: 7
Kubo and the Two Strings: N/A
Write-In Movie: Moana 10
Logan: 9
Get Out: 9
Thor: Ragnarok: 10
Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 10
Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A
Wonder Woman: 10
Spider-Man: Homecoming: 10
Power Rangers: 7
War of the Planet of the Apes: N/A
The Shape of Water: 8
Blade Runner 2049: N/A
Okja: N/A
Split: N/A
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: N/A
Write-In Movie: Baby Driver 9
Annihilation: 10
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 10
A Quiet Place: 8
High Life: N/A
Black Panther: 9
Aquaman: 10
Hereditary: N/A
Venom: 10
First Man: N/A
Avengers: Infinity War: 10
Unsane: N/A
Zombieland: Double Tap: N/A
Us: N/A
Avengers: Endgame: 10
Doctor Sleep: N/A
Spider-Man: Far From Home: 10
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 10
Parasite: N/A