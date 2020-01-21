Brittany Rivera's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Brittany Rivera is Content Coordinator for NYCC. Follow Brittany on Twitter @kindamoviesnob.

Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given)

Inception: 9

The Social Network: 10

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 10

Black Swan: 10

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 9

Drive: 6

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 7

X-Men: First Class: 8

Captain America: The First Avenger: 10

Source Code: 5

Fast Five: 10

The Raid: Redemption: N/A

Rise of the Planet of the Apes: N/A

Limitless: N/A

Melancholia: N/A

Cabin in the Woods: 6

Skyfall: 7

The Avengers: 9

Looper: 3

The Hunger Games: 5

Prometheus: 3

Dredd: N/A

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: N/A

Her: 7

The World’s End: 6

Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 6

Gravity: N/A

Elysium: N/A

Iron Man 3: 3

Europa Report: N/A

World War Z: N/A

Upstream Color: N/A

Pacific Rim: 10

This Is The End: N/A

The Purge: N/A

The Conjuring: N/A

Under the Skin: N/A

The Wind Rises: N/A

Edge of Tomorrow: 6

Interstellar: 10

John Wick: 5

Captain America: Winter Soldier: 10

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: N/A

Big Hero 6: 10

The Babadook: N/A

A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: N/A

Birdman: 9

X-Men: Days of Future Past: N/A

It Follows: N/A

Snowpiercer: 6

Guardians of the Galaxy: 8

Kingsman: 7

What We Do in the Shadows: 9

Ex Machina: 10

Mad Max: Fury Road: 6

Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 10

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 10

The Martian: 6

The Witch: N/A

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 7

Ant-Man: 6

Spectre: N/A

High Rise: N/A

The Visit: N/A

Jupiter Ascending: N/A

Arrival: 10

Your Name: N/A

Train to Busan: N/A

Deadpool: 6

Captain America: Civil War: 10

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 9

10 Cloverfield Lane: 10

Doctor Strange: 7

Kubo and the Two Strings: N/A

Write-In Movie: Moana 10

Logan: 9

Get Out: 9

Thor: Ragnarok: 10

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 10

Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A

Wonder Woman: 10

Spider-Man: Homecoming: 10

Power Rangers: 7

War of the Planet of the Apes: N/A

The Shape of Water: 8

Blade Runner 2049: N/A

Okja: N/A

Split: N/A

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: N/A

Write-In Movie: Baby Driver 9

Annihilation: 10

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 10

A Quiet Place: 8

High Life: N/A

Black Panther: 9

Aquaman: 10

Hereditary: N/A

Venom: 10

First Man: N/A

Avengers: Infinity War: 10

Unsane: N/A

Zombieland: Double Tap: N/A

Us: N/A

Avengers: Endgame: 10

Doctor Sleep: N/A

Spider-Man: Far From Home: 10

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 10

Parasite: N/A