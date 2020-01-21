Rebecca Bodenheimer's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Rebecca Bodenheimer is a freelance writer and cultural critic. Follow Rebecca on Twitter @rmbodenheimer.

Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)

Inception: 9

The Social Network: 8

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: N/A

Black Swan: 10

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 8

Drive: N/A

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: N/A

X-Men: First Class: N/A

Captain America: The First Avenger: N/A

Source Code: N/A

Fast Five: N/A

The Raid: Redemption: N/A

Rise of the Planet of the Apes: N/A

Limitless: N/A

Melancholia: N/A

Cabin in the Woods: N/A

Skyfall: N/A

The Avengers: N/A

Looper: N/A

The Hunger Games: N/A

Prometheus: N/A

Dredd: N/A

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: N/A

Her: 9

The World’s End: N/A

Hunger Games: Catching Fire: N/A

Gravity: N/A

Elysium: N/A

Iron Man 3: N/A

Europa Report: N/A

World War Z: N/A

Upstream Color: N/A

Pacific Rim: N/A

This Is The End: N/A

The Purge: N/A

The Conjuring: N/A

Under the Skin: N/A

The Wind Rises: N/A

Edge of Tomorrow: N/A

Interstellar: N/A

John Wick: 5

Captain America: Winter Soldier: 7

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: N/A

Big Hero 6: N/A

The Babadook: N/A

A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: N/A

Birdman: 4

X-Men: Days of Future Past: N/A

It Follows: N/A

Snowpiercer: N/A

Guardians of the Galaxy: 6

Kingsman: N/A

What We Do in the Shadows: 8

Ex Machina: N/A

Mad Max: Fury Road: N/A

Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 7

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: N/A

The Martian: N/A

The Witch: N/A

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: N/A

Ant-Man: N/A

Spectre: N/A

High Rise: N/A

The Visit: N/A

Jupiter Ascending: N/A

Arrival: 9

Your Name: N/A

Train to Busan: N/A

Deadpool: N/A

Captain America: Civil War: N/A

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: N/A

10 Cloverfield Lane: N/A

Doctor Strange: N/A

Kubo and the Two Strings: N/A

Logan: N/A

Get Out: 10

Thor: Ragnarok: 9

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 8

Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A

Wonder Woman: 8

Spider-Man: Homecoming: N/A

Power Rangers: N/A

War of the Planet of the Apes: N/A

The Shape of Water: 7

Blade Runner 2049: 7

Okja: N/A

Split: N/A

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: N/A

Annihilation: 8

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 10

A Quiet Place: 9

High Life: N/A

Black Panther: 9

Aquaman: N/A

Hereditary: 9

Venom: N/A

First Man: N/A

Avengers: Infinity War: 8

Unsane: N/A

Zombieland: Double Tap: N/A

Us: 8

Avengers: Endgame: 8

Doctor Sleep: N/A

Spider-Man: Far From Home: N/A

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: N/A

Parasite: N/A