Rebecca Bodenheimer's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Rebecca Bodenheimer is a freelance writer and cultural critic. Follow Rebecca on Twitter @rmbodenheimer.
Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)
Inception: 9
The Social Network: 8
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: N/A
Black Swan: 10
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 8
Drive: N/A
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: N/A
X-Men: First Class: N/A
Captain America: The First Avenger: N/A
Source Code: N/A
Fast Five: N/A
The Raid: Redemption: N/A
Rise of the Planet of the Apes: N/A
Limitless: N/A
Melancholia: N/A
Cabin in the Woods: N/A
Skyfall: N/A
The Avengers: N/A
Looper: N/A
The Hunger Games: N/A
Prometheus: N/A
Dredd: N/A
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: N/A
Her: 9
The World’s End: N/A
Hunger Games: Catching Fire: N/A
Gravity: N/A
Elysium: N/A
Iron Man 3: N/A
Europa Report: N/A
World War Z: N/A
Upstream Color: N/A
Pacific Rim: N/A
This Is The End: N/A
The Purge: N/A
The Conjuring: N/A
Under the Skin: N/A
The Wind Rises: N/A
Edge of Tomorrow: N/A
Interstellar: N/A
John Wick: 5
Captain America: Winter Soldier: 7
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: N/A
Big Hero 6: N/A
The Babadook: N/A
A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: N/A
Birdman: 4
X-Men: Days of Future Past: N/A
It Follows: N/A
Snowpiercer: N/A
Guardians of the Galaxy: 6
Kingsman: N/A
What We Do in the Shadows: 8
Ex Machina: N/A
Mad Max: Fury Road: N/A
Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 7
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: N/A
The Martian: N/A
The Witch: N/A
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: N/A
Ant-Man: N/A
Spectre: N/A
High Rise: N/A
The Visit: N/A
Jupiter Ascending: N/A
Arrival: 9
Your Name: N/A
Train to Busan: N/A
Deadpool: N/A
Captain America: Civil War: N/A
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: N/A
10 Cloverfield Lane: N/A
Doctor Strange: N/A
Kubo and the Two Strings: N/A
Logan: N/A
Get Out: 10
Thor: Ragnarok: 9
Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 8
Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A
Wonder Woman: 8
Spider-Man: Homecoming: N/A
Power Rangers: N/A
War of the Planet of the Apes: N/A
The Shape of Water: 7
Blade Runner 2049: 7
Okja: N/A
Split: N/A
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: N/A
Annihilation: 8
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 10
A Quiet Place: 9
High Life: N/A
Black Panther: 9
Aquaman: N/A
Hereditary: 9
Venom: N/A
First Man: N/A
Avengers: Infinity War: 8
Unsane: N/A
Zombieland: Double Tap: N/A
Us: 8
Avengers: Endgame: 8
Doctor Sleep: N/A
Spider-Man: Far From Home: N/A
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: N/A
Parasite: N/A