Matt Neglia's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Matt Neglia is always looking for the best in film today. Follow him on Twitter @NextBestPicture.

Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)

Inception: 8

The Social Network: 10

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 9

Black Swan: 9

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 7

Write-In Movie: Toy Story 3: 10

Drive: 10

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 9

X-Men: First Class: 7

Captain America: The First Avenger: 6

Source Code: 8

Fast Five: 8

The Raid: Redemption: 8

Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 9

Limitless: 6

Melancholia: 9

Write-In Movie: The Tree Of Life: 10

Cabin in the Woods: 9

Skyfall: 9

The Avengers: 9

Looper: 9

The Hunger Games: 8

Prometheus: 7

Dredd: 7

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 5

Write-In Movie: The Master: 10

Her: 10

The World’s End: 8

Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 8

Gravity: 9

Elysium: 5

Iron Man 3: 6

Europa Report: N/A

World War Z: N/A

Upstream Color: 7

Pacific Rim: 6

This Is The End: 7

The Purge: 5

The Conjuring: 8

Under the Skin: 8

The Wind Rises: N/A

Write-In Movie: 12 Years A Slave: 10

Edge of Tomorrow: 8

Interstellar: 7

John Wick: 8

Captain America: Winter Soldier: 9

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 9

Big Hero 6: 8

The Babadook: 9

A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 8

Birdman: 9

X-Men: Days of Future Past: 8

It Follows: 8

Snowpiercer: 9

Guardians of the Galaxy: 7

Kingsman: 7

What We Do in the Shadows: 6

Write-In Movie: Whiplash: 10

Ex Machina: 9

Mad Max: Fury Road: 10

Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 9

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 6

The Martian: 8

The Witch: 9

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 8

Ant-Man: 7

Spectre: 6

High Rise: 4

The Visit: 4

Jupiter Ascending: 2

Write-In Movie: Steve Jobs 9

Arrival: 9

Your Name: 9

Train to Busan: 8

Deadpool: 8

Captain America: Civil War: 7

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 6

10 Cloverfield Lane: 7

Doctor Strange: 6

Kubo and the Two Strings: 7

Write-In Movie: Silence: 10

Logan: 9

Get Out: 9

Thor: Ragnarok: 7

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 8

Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A

Wonder Woman: 8

Spider-Man: Homecoming: 8

Power Rangers: 5

War of the Planet of the Apes: 9

The Shape of Water: 8

Blade Runner 2049: 10

Okja: 7

Split: 6

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 2

Write-In Movie: A Ghost Story: 10

Annihilation: 9

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 9

A Quiet Place: 7

High Life: 4

Black Panther: 8

Aquaman: 5

Hereditary: 9

Venom: 2

First Man: 8

Avengers: Infinity War: 8

Unsane: 6

Write-In Movie: The Favourite: 10

Zombieland: Double Tap: 4

Us: 8

Avengers: Endgame: 9

Doctor Sleep: 5

Spider-Man: Far From Home: 8

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 6

Parasite: 10

Write-In Movie: The Irishman: 10