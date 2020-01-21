Matt Neglia's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Matt Neglia is always looking for the best in film today. Follow him on Twitter @NextBestPicture.
Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)
Inception: 8
The Social Network: 10
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 9
Black Swan: 9
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 7
Write-In Movie: Toy Story 3: 10
Drive: 10
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 9
X-Men: First Class: 7
Captain America: The First Avenger: 6
Source Code: 8
Fast Five: 8
The Raid: Redemption: 8
Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 9
Limitless: 6
Melancholia: 9
Write-In Movie: The Tree Of Life: 10
Cabin in the Woods: 9
Skyfall: 9
The Avengers: 9
Looper: 9
The Hunger Games: 8
Prometheus: 7
Dredd: 7
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 5
Write-In Movie: The Master: 10
Her: 10
The World’s End: 8
Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 8
Gravity: 9
Elysium: 5
Iron Man 3: 6
Europa Report: N/A
World War Z: N/A
Upstream Color: 7
Pacific Rim: 6
This Is The End: 7
The Purge: 5
The Conjuring: 8
Under the Skin: 8
The Wind Rises: N/A
Write-In Movie: 12 Years A Slave: 10
Edge of Tomorrow: 8
Interstellar: 7
John Wick: 8
Captain America: Winter Soldier: 9
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 9
Big Hero 6: 8
The Babadook: 9
A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 8
Birdman: 9
X-Men: Days of Future Past: 8
It Follows: 8
Snowpiercer: 9
Guardians of the Galaxy: 7
Kingsman: 7
What We Do in the Shadows: 6
Write-In Movie: Whiplash: 10
Ex Machina: 9
Mad Max: Fury Road: 10
Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 9
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 6
The Martian: 8
The Witch: 9
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 8
Ant-Man: 7
Spectre: 6
High Rise: 4
The Visit: 4
Jupiter Ascending: 2
Write-In Movie: Steve Jobs 9
Arrival: 9
Your Name: 9
Train to Busan: 8
Deadpool: 8
Captain America: Civil War: 7
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 6
10 Cloverfield Lane: 7
Doctor Strange: 6
Kubo and the Two Strings: 7
Write-In Movie: Silence: 10
Logan: 9
Get Out: 9
Thor: Ragnarok: 7
Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 8
Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A
Wonder Woman: 8
Spider-Man: Homecoming: 8
Power Rangers: 5
War of the Planet of the Apes: 9
The Shape of Water: 8
Blade Runner 2049: 10
Okja: 7
Split: 6
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 2
Write-In Movie: A Ghost Story: 10
Annihilation: 9
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 9
A Quiet Place: 7
High Life: 4
Black Panther: 8
Aquaman: 5
Hereditary: 9
Venom: 2
First Man: 8
Avengers: Infinity War: 8
Unsane: 6
Write-In Movie: The Favourite: 10
Zombieland: Double Tap: 4
Us: 8
Avengers: Endgame: 9
Doctor Sleep: 5
Spider-Man: Far From Home: 8
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 6
Parasite: 10
Write-In Movie: The Irishman: 10