David Grossman's 2020 Singularity Ballot

Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)
Inception: 7
The Social Network: 10
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 6
Black Swan: 7
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 6
Drive: 8
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 5
X-Men: First Class: 6
Captain America: The First Avenger: 6
Source Code: 6
Fast Five: 6
The Raid: Redemption: 7
Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 6
Limitless: 7
Melancholia: 9
Cabin in the Woods: 7
Skyfall: 6
The Avengers: 7
Looper: 7
The Hunger Games: 7
Prometheus: 6
Dredd: 8
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 6
Her: 8
The World’s End: 7
Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 6
Gravity: 7
Elysium: 6
Iron Man 3: 8
Europa Report: 10
World War Z: 7
Upstream Color: 10
Pacific Rim: 8
This Is The End: 7
The Purge: 7
The Conjuring: 6
Under the Skin: 9
The Wind Rises: 7
Edge of Tomorrow: 8
Interstellar: 6
John Wick: 9
Captain America: Winter Soldier: 7
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 9
Big Hero 6: 6
The Babadook: 7
A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 10
Birdman: 8
X-Men: Days of Future Past: 5
It Follows: 10
Snowpiercer: 8
Guardians of the Galaxy: 7
Kingsman: 7
What We Do in the Shadows: 7
Ex Machina: 9
Mad Max: Fury Road: 10
Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 5
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 6
The Martian: 6
The Witch: 9
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 6
Ant-Man: 6
Spectre: 7
High Rise: 8
The Visit: 5
Jupiter Ascending: 9
Arrival: 9
Your Name: 7
Train to Busan: 9
Deadpool: 6
Captain America: Civil War: 6
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 7
10 Cloverfield Lane: 6
Doctor Strange: 7
Kubo and the Two Strings: 8
Logan: 7
Get Out: 10
Thor: Ragnarok: 9
Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 9
Anna and the Apocalypse: 7
Wonder Woman: 5
Spider-Man: Homecoming: 8
Power Rangers: 7
War of the Planet of the Apes: 7
The Shape of Water: 7
Blade Runner 2049: 8
Okja: 8
Split: 7
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 7
Annihilation: 10
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 10
A Quiet Place: 7
High Life: 10
Black Panther: 8
Aquaman: 4
Hereditary: 10
Venom: 7
First Man: 7
Avengers: Infinity War: 6
Unsane: 10
Zombieland: Double Tap: 5 Us: 8
Avengers: Endgame: 5
Doctor Sleep: 6
Spider-Man: Far From Home: 6
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 2
Parasite: 10