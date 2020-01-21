David Grossman's 2020 Singularity Ballot

David Grossman is Associate News Editor at Inverse. Follow David on Twitter @davidgross_man.

Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)

Inception: 7

The Social Network: 10

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 6

Black Swan: 7

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 6

Drive: 8

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 5

X-Men: First Class: 6

Captain America: The First Avenger: 6

Source Code: 6

Fast Five: 6

The Raid: Redemption: 7

Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 6

Limitless: 7

Melancholia: 9

Cabin in the Woods: 7

Skyfall: 6

The Avengers: 7

Looper: 7

The Hunger Games: 7

Prometheus: 6

Dredd: 8

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 6

Her: 8

The World’s End: 7

Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 6

Gravity: 7

Elysium: 6

Iron Man 3: 8

Europa Report: 10

World War Z: 7

Upstream Color: 10

Pacific Rim: 8

This Is The End: 7

The Purge: 7

The Conjuring: 6

Under the Skin: 9

The Wind Rises: 7

Edge of Tomorrow: 8

Interstellar: 6

John Wick: 9

Captain America: Winter Soldier: 7

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 9

Big Hero 6: 6

The Babadook: 7

A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 10

Birdman: 8

X-Men: Days of Future Past: 5

It Follows: 10

Snowpiercer: 8

Guardians of the Galaxy: 7

Kingsman: 7

What We Do in the Shadows: 7

Ex Machina: 9

Mad Max: Fury Road: 10

Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 5

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 6

The Martian: 6

The Witch: 9

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 6

Ant-Man: 6

Spectre: 7

High Rise: 8

The Visit: 5

Jupiter Ascending: 9

Arrival: 9

Your Name: 7

Train to Busan: 9

Deadpool: 6

Captain America: Civil War: 6

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 7

10 Cloverfield Lane: 6

Doctor Strange: 7

Kubo and the Two Strings: 8

Logan: 7

Get Out: 10

Thor: Ragnarok: 9

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 9

Anna and the Apocalypse: 7

Wonder Woman: 5

Spider-Man: Homecoming: 8

Power Rangers: 7

War of the Planet of the Apes: 7

The Shape of Water: 7

Blade Runner 2049: 8

Okja: 8

Split: 7

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 7

Annihilation: 10

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 10

A Quiet Place: 7

High Life: 10

Black Panther: 8

Aquaman: 4

Hereditary: 10

Venom: 7

First Man: 7

Avengers: Infinity War: 6

Unsane: 10

Zombieland: Double Tap: 5 Us: 8

Avengers: Endgame: 5

Doctor Sleep: 6

Spider-Man: Far From Home: 6

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 2

Parasite: 10