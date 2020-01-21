Allyson Johnson's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Allyson Johnson is a Film Critic and Film Editor for TheYoungFolks.com. Follow Allyson on Twitter @AllysonAJ.

Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)

Inception: 9

The Social Network: 10

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 8

Black Swan: 7

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 8

Write-In Movie: I'm Here: 8

Drive: 6

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 7

X-Men: First Class: 4

Captain America: The First Avenger: 8

Source Code: 9

Fast Five: 6

The Raid: Redemption: 7

Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 4

Limitless: 6

Melancholia: 9

Write-In Movie: Attack the Block: 10

Cabin in the Woods: 6

Skyfall: 9

The Avengers: 8

Looper: 9

The Hunger Games: 5

Prometheus: 4

Dredd: 6

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 4

Her: 10

The World’s End: 10

Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 6

Gravity: 8

Elysium: 2

Iron Man 3: 8

Europa Report: 3

World War Z: 3

Upstream Color: 3

Pacific Rim: 8

This Is The End: 7

The Purge: 5

The Conjuring: 5

Under the Skin: 8

The Wind Rises: 10

Edge of Tomorrow: 8

Interstellar: 6

John Wick: 6

Captain America: Winter Soldier: 7

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 6

Big Hero 6: 8

The Babadook: 9

A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 10

Birdman: 6

X-Men: Days of Future Past: 6

It Follows: 7

Snowpiercer: 9

Guardians of the Galaxy: 7

Kingsman: 2

What We Do in the Shadows: 10

Write-In Movie: The Guest: 7

Ex Machina: 9

Mad Max: Fury Road: 8

Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 7

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 8

The Martian: 6

The Witch: 6

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 7

Ant-Man: 4

Spectre: 2

High Rise: 2

The Visit: 5

Jupiter Ascending: 6

Write-In Movie: Advantageous: 10

Arrival: 8

Your Name: 10

Train to Busan: 10

Deadpool: 4

Captain America: Civil War: 5

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 6

10 Cloverfield Lane: 7

Doctor Strange: 5

Kubo and the Two Strings: 8

Logan: 6

Get Out: 10

Thor: Ragnarok: 7

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 10

Anna and the Apocalypse: 6

Wonder Woman: 9

Spider-Man: Homecoming: 8

Power Rangers: 2

War of the Planet of the Apes: 3

The Shape of Water: 7

Blade Runner 2049: 9

Okja: 9

Split: 2

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 3

Annihilation: 10

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 10

A Quiet Place: 4

High Life: 10

Black Panther: 9

Aquaman: 5

Hereditary: 7

Venom: 5

First Man: 7

Avengers: Infinity War: 8

Unsane: 5

Zombieland: Double Tap: 1

Us: 9

Avengers: Endgame: 9

Doctor Sleep: 5

Spider-Man: Far From Home: 6

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 4

Parasite: 10