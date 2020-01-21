Allyson Johnson's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Allyson Johnson is a Film Critic and Film Editor for TheYoungFolks.com. Follow Allyson on Twitter @AllysonAJ.
Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)
Inception: 9
The Social Network: 10
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 8
Black Swan: 7
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 8
Write-In Movie: I'm Here: 8
Drive: 6
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 7
X-Men: First Class: 4
Captain America: The First Avenger: 8
Source Code: 9
Fast Five: 6
The Raid: Redemption: 7
Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 4
Limitless: 6
Melancholia: 9
Write-In Movie: Attack the Block: 10
Cabin in the Woods: 6
Skyfall: 9
The Avengers: 8
Looper: 9
The Hunger Games: 5
Prometheus: 4
Dredd: 6
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 4
Her: 10
The World’s End: 10
Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 6
Gravity: 8
Elysium: 2
Iron Man 3: 8
Europa Report: 3
World War Z: 3
Upstream Color: 3
Pacific Rim: 8
This Is The End: 7
The Purge: 5
The Conjuring: 5
Under the Skin: 8
The Wind Rises: 10
Edge of Tomorrow: 8
Interstellar: 6
John Wick: 6
Captain America: Winter Soldier: 7
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 6
Big Hero 6: 8
The Babadook: 9
A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 10
Birdman: 6
X-Men: Days of Future Past: 6
It Follows: 7
Snowpiercer: 9
Guardians of the Galaxy: 7
Kingsman: 2
What We Do in the Shadows: 10
Write-In Movie: The Guest: 7
Ex Machina: 9
Mad Max: Fury Road: 8
Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 7
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 8
The Martian: 6
The Witch: 6
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 7
Ant-Man: 4
Spectre: 2
High Rise: 2
The Visit: 5
Jupiter Ascending: 6
Write-In Movie: Advantageous: 10
Arrival: 8
Your Name: 10
Train to Busan: 10
Deadpool: 4
Captain America: Civil War: 5
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 6
10 Cloverfield Lane: 7
Doctor Strange: 5
Kubo and the Two Strings: 8
Logan: 6
Get Out: 10
Thor: Ragnarok: 7
Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 10
Anna and the Apocalypse: 6
Wonder Woman: 9
Spider-Man: Homecoming: 8
Power Rangers: 2
War of the Planet of the Apes: 3
The Shape of Water: 7
Blade Runner 2049: 9
Okja: 9
Split: 2
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 3
Annihilation: 10
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 10
A Quiet Place: 4
High Life: 10
Black Panther: 9
Aquaman: 5
Hereditary: 7
Venom: 5
First Man: 7
Avengers: Infinity War: 8
Unsane: 5
Zombieland: Double Tap: 1
Us: 9
Avengers: Endgame: 9
Doctor Sleep: 5
Spider-Man: Far From Home: 6
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 4
Parasite: 10