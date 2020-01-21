Stephanie Zacharek's 2020 Singularity Awards Ballot

Stephanie Zacharek is a film critic at TIME magazine. Follow Stephanie on Twitter @szacharek.

Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)

Inception: 3

The Social Network: 9

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 3

Black Swan: 3

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 7

Drive: 8

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 7

X-Men: First Class: 4

Captain America: The First Avenger: 5

Source Code: 4

Fast Five: 4

The Raid: Redemption: N/A

Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 3

Limitless: 3

Melancholia: 10

Cabin in the Woods: 3

Skyfall: 7

The Avengers: 4

Looper: 5

The Hunger Games: 2

Prometheus: 4

Dredd: N/A

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: N/A

Write-In Movie: Holy Motors: 10

Her: 3

The World’s End: 6

Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 2

Gravity: 9

Elysium: N/A

Iron Man 3: 3

Europa Report: N/A

World War Z: 7

Upstream Color: 7

Pacific Rim: 5

This Is The End: N/A

The Purge: N/A

The Conjuring: N/A

Under the Skin: 10

The Wind Rises: N/A

Edge of Tomorrow: 4

Interstellar: 4

John Wick: 10

Captain America: Winter Soldier: 6

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 4

Big Hero 6: N/A

The Babadook: 6

A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 9

Birdman: 4

X-Men: Days of Future Past: 3

It Follows: 4

Snowpiercer: 4

Guardians of the Galaxy: 1

Kingsman: 3

What We Do in the Shadows: 10

Ex Machina: 9

Mad Max: N/A

Fury Road: 6

Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 3

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 10

The Martian: 7

The Witch: 7

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 2

Ant-Man: 7

Spectre: 9

High Rise: N/A

The Visit: N/A

Jupiter Ascending: N/A

Arrival: 6

Your Name: N/A

Train to Busan: N/A

Deadpool: 2

Captain America: Civil War: 6

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 3

10 Cloverfield Lane: 3

Doctor Strange: 6

Kubo and the Two Strings: N/A

Logan: 3

Get Out: 8

Thor: Ragnarok: 5

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 8

Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A

Wonder Woman: 3

Spider-Man: Homecoming: 5

Power Rangers: N/A

War of the Planet of the Apes: 3

The Shape of Water: 9

Blade Runner 2049: 5

Okja: 3

Split: 2

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 5

Annihilation: N/A

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: N/A

A Quiet Place: 6

High Life: 6

Black Panther: 9

Aquaman: 6

Hereditary: 3

Venom: 3

First Man: N/A

Avengers: Infinity War: 1

Unsane: N/A

Zombieland: Double Tap: N/A

Us: 7

Avengers: Endgame: 1

Doctor Sleep: N/A

Spider-Man: Far From Home: 4

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 2

Parasite: 10