Stephanie Zacharek's 2020 Singularity Awards Ballot

Stephanie Zacharek is a film critic at TIME magazine. Follow Stephanie on Twitter @szacharek.
Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)
Inception: 3
The Social Network: 9
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 3
Black Swan: 3
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 7
Drive: 8
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 7
X-Men: First Class: 4
Captain America: The First Avenger: 5
Source Code: 4
Fast Five: 4
The Raid: Redemption: N/A
Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 3
Limitless: 3
Melancholia: 10
Cabin in the Woods: 3
Skyfall: 7
The Avengers: 4
Looper: 5
The Hunger Games: 2
Prometheus: 4
Dredd: N/A
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: N/A
Write-In Movie: Holy Motors: 10
Her: 3
The World’s End: 6
Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 2
Gravity: 9
Elysium: N/A
Iron Man 3: 3
Europa Report: N/A
World War Z: 7
Upstream Color: 7
Pacific Rim: 5
This Is The End: N/A
The Purge: N/A
The Conjuring: N/A
Under the Skin: 10
The Wind Rises: N/A
Edge of Tomorrow: 4
Interstellar: 4
John Wick: 10
Captain America: Winter Soldier: 6
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 4
Big Hero 6: N/A
The Babadook: 6
A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 9
Birdman: 4
X-Men: Days of Future Past: 3
It Follows: 4
Snowpiercer: 4
Guardians of the Galaxy: 1
Kingsman: 3
What We Do in the Shadows: 10
Ex Machina: 9
Mad Max: N/A
Fury Road: 6
Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 3
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 10
The Martian: 7
The Witch: 7
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 2
Ant-Man: 7
Spectre: 9
High Rise: N/A
The Visit: N/A
Jupiter Ascending: N/A
Arrival: 6
Your Name: N/A
Train to Busan: N/A
Deadpool: 2
Captain America: Civil War: 6
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 3
10 Cloverfield Lane: 3
Doctor Strange: 6
Kubo and the Two Strings: N/A
Logan: 3
Get Out: 8
Thor: Ragnarok: 5
Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 8
Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A
Wonder Woman: 3
Spider-Man: Homecoming: 5
Power Rangers: N/A
War of the Planet of the Apes: 3
The Shape of Water: 9
Blade Runner 2049: 5
Okja: 3
Split: 2
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 5
Annihilation: N/A
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: N/A
A Quiet Place: 6
High Life: 6
Black Panther: 9
Aquaman: 6
Hereditary: 3
Venom: 3
First Man: N/A
Avengers: Infinity War: 1
Unsane: N/A
Zombieland: Double Tap: N/A
Us: 7
Avengers: Endgame: 1
Doctor Sleep: N/A
Spider-Man: Far From Home: 4
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 2
Parasite: 10