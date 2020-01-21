Tres Dean's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Tres Dean is a freelance writer and the author of For Your Consideration: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Follow Tres on Twitter @treswritesstuff.
Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)
Inception: 9
The Social Network: 10
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 6
Black Swan: 7
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 5
Drive: 8
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 5
X-Men: First Class: 7
Captain America: The First Avenger: 7
Source Code: N/A
Fast Five: 10
The Raid: Redemption: 10
Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 7
Limitless: N/A
Melancholia: N/A
Cabin in the Woods: 9
Skyfall: 10
The Avengers: 8
Looper: 7
The Hunger Games: 6
Prometheus: 6
Dredd: 7
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 4
Her: N/A
The World’s End: N/A
Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 7
Gravity: N/A
Elysium: N/A
Iron Man 3: 10
Europa Report: N/A
World War Z: N/A
Upstream Color: N/A
Pacific Rim: 6
This Is The End: N/A
The Purge: N/A
The Conjuring: 7
Under the Skin: N/A
The Wind Rises: N/A
Edge of Tomorrow: 8
Interstellar: N/A
John Wick: 9
Captain America: Winter Soldier: 9
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 8
Big Hero 6: N/A
The Babadook: 9
A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: N/A
Birdman: N/A
X-Men: Days of Future Past: 7
It Follows: 9
Snowpiercer: N/A
Guardians of the Galaxy: 7
Kingsman: 6
What We Do in the Shadows: 8
Ex Machina: N/A
Mad Max: Fury Road: 10
Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 8
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 8
The Martian: 8
The Witch: 8
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 8
Ant-Man: 6
Spectre: 3
High Rise: N/A
The Visit: N/A
Jupiter Ascending: 7
Arrival: 6
Your Name: N/A
Train to Busan: N/A
Deadpool: 5
Captain America: Civil War: 5
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 6
10 Cloverfield Lane: 8
Doctor Strange: 3
Kubo and the Two Strings: N/A
Logan: 9
Get Out: 10
Thor: Ragnarok: 5
Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 10
Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A
Wonder Woman: 9
Spider-Man: Homecoming: 6
Power Rangers: 9
War of the Planet of the Apes: 8
The Shape of Water: 9
Blade Runner 2049: 6
Okja: N/A
Split: N/A
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: N/A
Write-In Movie: John Wick: Chapter 2: 10
Annihilation: 9
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 9
A Quiet Place: N/A
High Life: N/A
Black Panther: 8
Aquaman: 8
Hereditary: 6
Venom: 6
First Man: N/A
Avengers: Infinity War: 6
Unsane: N/A
Zombieland: Double Tap: N/A
Us: 6
Avengers: Endgame: 7
Doctor Sleep: N/A
Spider-Man: Far From Home: 7
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: N/A
Parasite: 10
Write-In Movie: Once Upon a Time In Hollywood: 10