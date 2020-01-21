Tres Dean's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Tres Dean is a freelance writer and the author of For Your Consideration: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Follow Tres on Twitter @treswritesstuff.

Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)

Inception: 9

The Social Network: 10

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 6

Black Swan: 7

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 5

Drive: 8

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 5

X-Men: First Class: 7

Captain America: The First Avenger: 7

Source Code: N/A

Fast Five: 10

The Raid: Redemption: 10

Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 7

Limitless: N/A

Melancholia: N/A

Cabin in the Woods: 9

Skyfall: 10

The Avengers: 8

Looper: 7

The Hunger Games: 6

Prometheus: 6

Dredd: 7

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 4

Her: N/A

The World’s End: N/A

Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 7

Gravity: N/A

Elysium: N/A

Iron Man 3: 10

Europa Report: N/A

World War Z: N/A

Upstream Color: N/A

Pacific Rim: 6

This Is The End: N/A

The Purge: N/A

The Conjuring: 7

Under the Skin: N/A

The Wind Rises: N/A

Edge of Tomorrow: 8

Interstellar: N/A

John Wick: 9

Captain America: Winter Soldier: 9

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 8

Big Hero 6: N/A

The Babadook: 9

A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: N/A

Birdman: N/A

X-Men: Days of Future Past: 7

It Follows: 9

Snowpiercer: N/A

Guardians of the Galaxy: 7

Kingsman: 6

What We Do in the Shadows: 8

Ex Machina: N/A

Mad Max: Fury Road: 10

Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 8

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 8

The Martian: 8

The Witch: 8

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 8

Ant-Man: 6

Spectre: 3

High Rise: N/A

The Visit: N/A

Jupiter Ascending: 7

Arrival: 6

Your Name: N/A

Train to Busan: N/A

Deadpool: 5

Captain America: Civil War: 5

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 6

10 Cloverfield Lane: 8

Doctor Strange: 3

Kubo and the Two Strings: N/A

Logan: 9

Get Out: 10

Thor: Ragnarok: 5

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 10

Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A

Wonder Woman: 9

Spider-Man: Homecoming: 6

Power Rangers: 9

War of the Planet of the Apes: 8

The Shape of Water: 9

Blade Runner 2049: 6

Okja: N/A

Split: N/A

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: N/A

Write-In Movie: John Wick: Chapter 2: 10

Annihilation: 9

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 9

A Quiet Place: N/A

High Life: N/A

Black Panther: 8

Aquaman: 8

Hereditary: 6

Venom: 6

First Man: N/A

Avengers: Infinity War: 6

Unsane: N/A

Zombieland: Double Tap: N/A

Us: 6

Avengers: Endgame: 7

Doctor Sleep: N/A

Spider-Man: Far From Home: 7

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: N/A

Parasite: 10

Write-In Movie: Once Upon a Time In Hollywood: 10