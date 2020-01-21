Jake Kleinman's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Jake Kleinman is the Senior Entertainment Editor at Inverse.com. Follow Jake on Twitter @jacobkleinman.
Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)
Inception: 8
The Social Network: 9
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 9
Black Swan: 7
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 6
Write-In Movie: Despicable Me: 7
Drive: 7
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 5
X-Men: First Class: 8
Captain America: The First Avenger: 7
Source Code: N/A
Fast Five: N/A
The Raid: Redemption: N/A
Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 7
Limitless: 7
Melancholia: 8
Write-In Movie: Sucker Punch: 4
Cabin in the Woods: 10
Skyfall: 6
The Avengers: 7
Looper: 6
The Hunger Games: 4
Prometheus: 3
Dredd: 7
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 1
Write-In Movie: Beasts of the Southern Wild: 9
Her: 9
The World’s End: 8
Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 4
Gravity: 8
Elysium: 6
Iron Man 3: 5
Europa Report: N/A
World War Z: 6
Upstream Color: N/A
Pacific Rim: 6
This Is The End: 9
The Purge: 8
The Conjuring: 9
Under the Skin: 9
The Wind Rises: 6
Write-In Movie: Man of Steel: 7
Edge of Tomorrow: 8
Interstellar: 9
John Wick: 9
Captain America: Winter Soldier: 9
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 8
Big Hero 6: 7
The Babadook: 9
A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 7
Birdman: 7
X-Men: Days of Future Past: 6
It Follows: 7
Snowpiercer: 8
Guardians of the Galaxy: 9
Kingsman: 8
What We Do in the Shadows: 10
Write-In Movie: The Lego Movie: 8
Ex Machina: 8
Mad Max: Fury Road: 10
Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 8
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: N/A
The Martian: 9
The Witch: 9
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: N/A
Ant-Man: 7
Spectre: 6
High Rise: N/A
The Visit: 9
Jupiter Ascending: 7
Write-In Movie: Avengers: Age of Ultron 7
Arrival: 9
Your Name: N/A
Train to Busan: 8
Deadpool: 8
Captain America: Civil War: 6
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 8
10 Cloverfield Lane: 9
Doctor Strange: 7
Kubo and the Two Strings: 8
Write-In Movie: Sausage Party: 7
Logan: 10
Get Out: 10
Thor: Ragnarok: 9
Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 9
Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A Wonder Woman: 8
Spider-Man: Homecoming: 8
Power Rangers: N/A
War of the Planet of the Apes: 9
The Shape of Water: 9
Blade Runner 2049: N/A
Okja: 9
Split: 8
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 7
Write-In Movie: It: 8
Annihilation: 8
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 10
A Quiet Place: 8
High Life: 7
Black Panther: 7
Aquaman: 6
Hereditary: 9
Venom: 4
First Man: N/A
Avengers: Infinity War: 8
Unsane: N/A
Write-In Movie: Incredibles 2: 9
Zombieland: Double Tap: N/A
Us: 8
Avengers: Endgame: 9
Doctor Sleep: 8
Spider-Man: Far From Home: 7
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 5
Parasite: 10
Write-In Movie: Detective Pikachu: 7