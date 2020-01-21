Jake Kleinman's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Jake Kleinman is the Senior Entertainment Editor at Inverse.com. Follow Jake on Twitter @jacobkleinman.

Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)

Inception: 8

The Social Network: 9

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 9

Black Swan: 7

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 6

Write-In Movie: Despicable Me: 7

Drive: 7

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 5

X-Men: First Class: 8

Captain America: The First Avenger: 7

Source Code: N/A

Fast Five: N/A

The Raid: Redemption: N/A

Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 7

Limitless: 7

Melancholia: 8

Write-In Movie: Sucker Punch: 4

Cabin in the Woods: 10

Skyfall: 6

The Avengers: 7

Looper: 6

The Hunger Games: 4

Prometheus: 3

Dredd: 7

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 1

Write-In Movie: Beasts of the Southern Wild: 9

Her: 9

The World’s End: 8

Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 4

Gravity: 8

Elysium: 6

Iron Man 3: 5

Europa Report: N/A

World War Z: 6

Upstream Color: N/A

Pacific Rim: 6

This Is The End: 9

The Purge: 8

The Conjuring: 9

Under the Skin: 9

The Wind Rises: 6

Write-In Movie: Man of Steel: 7

Edge of Tomorrow: 8

Interstellar: 9

John Wick: 9

Captain America: Winter Soldier: 9

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 8

Big Hero 6: 7

The Babadook: 9

A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 7

Birdman: 7

X-Men: Days of Future Past: 6

It Follows: 7

Snowpiercer: 8

Guardians of the Galaxy: 9

Kingsman: 8

What We Do in the Shadows: 10

Write-In Movie: The Lego Movie: 8

Ex Machina: 8

Mad Max: Fury Road: 10

Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 8

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: N/A

The Martian: 9

The Witch: 9

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: N/A

Ant-Man: 7

Spectre: 6

High Rise: N/A

The Visit: 9

Jupiter Ascending: 7

Write-In Movie: Avengers: Age of Ultron 7

Arrival: 9

Your Name: N/A

Train to Busan: 8

Deadpool: 8

Captain America: Civil War: 6

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 8

10 Cloverfield Lane: 9

Doctor Strange: 7

Kubo and the Two Strings: 8

Write-In Movie: Sausage Party: 7

Logan: 10

Get Out: 10

Thor: Ragnarok: 9

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 9

Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A Wonder Woman: 8

Spider-Man: Homecoming: 8

Power Rangers: N/A

War of the Planet of the Apes: 9

The Shape of Water: 9

Blade Runner 2049: N/A

Okja: 9

Split: 8

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 7

Write-In Movie: It: 8

Annihilation: 8

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 10

A Quiet Place: 8

High Life: 7

Black Panther: 7

Aquaman: 6

Hereditary: 9

Venom: 4

First Man: N/A

Avengers: Infinity War: 8

Unsane: N/A

Write-In Movie: Incredibles 2: 9

Zombieland: Double Tap: N/A

Us: 8

Avengers: Endgame: 9

Doctor Sleep: 8

Spider-Man: Far From Home: 7

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 5

Parasite: 10

Write-In Movie: Detective Pikachu: 7