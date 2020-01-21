Mae Abdulbaki's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Mae Abdulbaki is a Rotten Tomatoes-approved film/TV critic and entertainment writer. Follow Mae on Twitter @MaeAbdu.
Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)
Inception: 9
The Social Network: 7
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: N/A
Black Swan: 6
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 8
Write-In Movie: Drive: 5
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 7
X-Men: First Class: 9
Captain America: The First Avenger: 6
Source Code: 5
Fast Five: 6
The Raid: Redemption: Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 7
Limitless: 6
Melancholia: N/A
Cabin in the Woods: 9
Skyfall: 7
The Avengers: 5
Looper: 7
The Hunger Games: 7
Prometheus: N/A
Dredd: N/A
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 4
Her: 7
The World’s End: 7
Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 9
Gravity: 7
Elysium: 7
Iron Man 3: 4
Europa Report: N/A
World War Z: 6
Upstream Color: N/A
Pacific Rim: 7
This Is The End: 6
The Purge: N/A
The Conjuring: 7
Under the Skin: 7
The Wind Rises: N/A
Edge of Tomorrow: 8
Interstellar: 8
John Wick: 6
Captain America: Winter Soldier: 8
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 8
Big Hero 6: 7
The Babadook: 7
A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 7
Birdman: 8
X-Men: Days of Future Past: 8
It Follows: 6 Snowpiercer: 9
Guardians of the Galaxy: 7
Kingsman: 8
What We Do in the Shadows: N/A
Ex Machina: 10
Mad Max: Fury Road: 10
Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 7
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 7
The Martian: 6
The Witch: 5
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: N/A
Ant-Man: 5
Spectre: 7
High Rise: 4
The Visit: 7
Jupiter Ascending: 3
Arrival: 9
Your Name: N/A
Train to Busan: N/A
Deadpool: 7
Captain America: Civil War: 7
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 5
10 Cloverfield Lane: N/A
Doctor Strange: 6
Kubo and the Two Strings: 7
Logan: 9
Get Out: 10
Thor: Ragnarok: 9
Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 6
Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A
Wonder Woman: 9
Spider-Man: Homecoming: 7
Power Rangers: 5
War of the Planet of the Apes: 7
The Shape of Water: 6
Blade Runner 2049: N/A
Okja: 6
Split: 6
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: N/A
Annihilation: 9
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 10
A Quiet Place: 10
High Life: 5
Black Panther: 10
Aquaman: 7
Hereditary: 8
Venom: 5
First Man: 6
Avengers: Infinity War: 7
Unsane: N/A
Zombieland: Double Tap: N/A
Us: 10
Avengers: Endgame: 9
Doctor Sleep: N/A
Spider-Man: Far From Home: 6
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 7
Parasite: 10