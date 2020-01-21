Mae Abdulbaki's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Mae Abdulbaki is a Rotten Tomatoes-approved film/TV critic and entertainment writer. Follow Mae on Twitter @MaeAbdu.

Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)

Inception: 9

The Social Network: 7

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: N/A

Black Swan: 6

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 8

Write-In Movie: Drive: 5

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 7

X-Men: First Class: 9

Captain America: The First Avenger: 6

Source Code: 5

Fast Five: 6

The Raid: Redemption: Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 7

Limitless: 6

Melancholia: N/A

Cabin in the Woods: 9

Skyfall: 7

The Avengers: 5

Looper: 7

The Hunger Games: 7

Prometheus: N/A

Dredd: N/A

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 4

Her: 7

The World’s End: 7

Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 9

Gravity: 7

Elysium: 7

Iron Man 3: 4

Europa Report: N/A

World War Z: 6

Upstream Color: N/A

Pacific Rim: 7

This Is The End: 6

The Purge: N/A

The Conjuring: 7

Under the Skin: 7

The Wind Rises: N/A

Edge of Tomorrow: 8

Interstellar: 8

John Wick: 6

Captain America: Winter Soldier: 8

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 8

Big Hero 6: 7

The Babadook: 7

A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 7

Birdman: 8

X-Men: Days of Future Past: 8

It Follows: 6 Snowpiercer: 9

Guardians of the Galaxy: 7

Kingsman: 8

What We Do in the Shadows: N/A

Ex Machina: 10

Mad Max: Fury Road: 10

Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 7

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 7

The Martian: 6

The Witch: 5

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: N/A

Ant-Man: 5

Spectre: 7

High Rise: 4

The Visit: 7

Jupiter Ascending: 3

Arrival: 9

Your Name: N/A

Train to Busan: N/A

Deadpool: 7

Captain America: Civil War: 7

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 5

10 Cloverfield Lane: N/A

Doctor Strange: 6

Kubo and the Two Strings: 7

Logan: 9

Get Out: 10

Thor: Ragnarok: 9

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 6

Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A

Wonder Woman: 9

Spider-Man: Homecoming: 7

Power Rangers: 5

War of the Planet of the Apes: 7

The Shape of Water: 6

Blade Runner 2049: N/A

Okja: 6

Split: 6

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: N/A

Annihilation: 9

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 10

A Quiet Place: 10

High Life: 5

Black Panther: 10

Aquaman: 7

Hereditary: 8

Venom: 5

First Man: 6

Avengers: Infinity War: 7

Unsane: N/A

Zombieland: Double Tap: N/A

Us: 10

Avengers: Endgame: 9

Doctor Sleep: N/A

Spider-Man: Far From Home: 6

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 7

Parasite: 10