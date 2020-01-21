Ashley Naftule's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Ashley Naftule has written for Bright Wall/Dark Room, Under The Radar, Pitchfork, Phoenix New Times, Daily Bandcamp, Longreads, The AV Club, and several other outlets. Follow Ashley on Twitter @Emperor_norton.

Inception: 6

The Social Network: 9

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 9

Black Swan: 5

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 3

Write-In Movie: Tron Legacy: 6

Drive: 7

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 3

X-Men: First Class: 3

Captain America: The First Avenger: 7

Source Code: 6

Fast Five: 9

The Raid: Redemption: 9

Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 7

Limitless: 6

Melancholia: 9

Write-In Movie: Killer Joe: 7

Cabin in the Woods: 8

Skyfall: 5

The Avengers: 6

Looper: 8

The Hunger Games: 4

Prometheus: 5

Dredd: 8

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 4

Write-In Movie: Cosmopolis: 7

Her: 6

The World’s End: 10

Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 5

Gravity: 6

Elysium: 3

Iron Man 3: 7

Europa Report: 2

World War Z: 1

Upstream Color: 9

Pacific Rim: 5

This Is The End: 6

The Purge: 4

The Conjuring: 6

Under the Skin: 10

The Wind Rises: 7

Write-In Movie: The Wolf of Wall Street: 9

Edge of Tomorrow: 8

Interstellar: 7

John Wick: 8

Captain America: Winter Soldier: 8

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 6

Big Hero 6: 6

The Babadook: 6

A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 10

Birdman: 2

X-Men: Days of Future Past: 3

It Follows: 8

Snowpiercer: 8

Guardians of the Galaxy: 7

Kingsman: 4

What We Do in the Shadows: 6

Write-In Movie: The Guest: 9

Ex Machina: 6

Mad Max: Fury Road: 9

Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 6

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 5

The Martian: 6

The Witch: 8

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 8

Ant-Man: 7

Spectre: 3

High Rise: 6

The Visit: 6

Jupiter Ascending: 7

Write-In Movie: Magic Mike XXL: 8

Arrival: 8

Your Name: 7

Train to Busan: 6

Deadpool: 7

Captain America: Civil War: 6

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 6

10 Cloverfield Lane: 8

Doctor Strange: 7

Kubo and the Two Strings: 5

Write-In Movie: Neon Demon: 7

Logan: 7

Get Out: 10

Thor: Ragnarok: 7

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 9

Anna and the Apocalypse: 5

Wonder Woman: 6

Spider-Man: Homecoming: 7

Power Rangers: 4

War of the Planet of the Apes: 5

The Shape of Water: 6

Blade Runner 2049: 9

Okja: 8 Split: 8

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 7

Write-In Movie: The Killing of a Sacred Deer: 8

Annihilation: 9

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 9

A Quiet Place: 4

High Life: 6

Black Panther: 7

Aquaman: 6

Hereditary: 6

Venom: 5

First Man: 5

Avengers: Infinity War: 6

Unsane: 7

Write-In Movie: Game Night: 8

Zombieland: Double Tap: 2

Us: 9

Avengers: Endgame: 7

Doctor Sleep: 7

Spider-Man: Far From Home: 6

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 2

Parasite: 10

Write-In Movie: Under The Silver Lake: 10