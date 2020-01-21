Ashley Naftule's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Ashley Naftule has written for Bright Wall/Dark Room, Under The Radar, Pitchfork, Phoenix New Times, Daily Bandcamp, Longreads, The AV Club, and several other outlets. Follow Ashley on Twitter @Emperor_norton.
Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)
Inception: 6
The Social Network: 9
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 9
Black Swan: 5
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 3
Write-In Movie: Tron Legacy: 6
Drive: 7
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 3
X-Men: First Class: 3
Captain America: The First Avenger: 7
Source Code: 6
Fast Five: 9
The Raid: Redemption: 9
Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 7
Limitless: 6
Melancholia: 9
Write-In Movie: Killer Joe: 7
Cabin in the Woods: 8
Skyfall: 5
The Avengers: 6
Looper: 8
The Hunger Games: 4
Prometheus: 5
Dredd: 8
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 4
Write-In Movie: Cosmopolis: 7
Her: 6
The World’s End: 10
Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 5
Gravity: 6
Elysium: 3
Iron Man 3: 7
Europa Report: 2
World War Z: 1
Upstream Color: 9
Pacific Rim: 5
This Is The End: 6
The Purge: 4
The Conjuring: 6
Under the Skin: 10
The Wind Rises: 7
Write-In Movie: The Wolf of Wall Street: 9
Edge of Tomorrow: 8
Interstellar: 7
John Wick: 8
Captain America: Winter Soldier: 8
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 6
Big Hero 6: 6
The Babadook: 6
A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 10
Birdman: 2
X-Men: Days of Future Past: 3
It Follows: 8
Snowpiercer: 8
Guardians of the Galaxy: 7
Kingsman: 4
What We Do in the Shadows: 6
Write-In Movie: The Guest: 9
Ex Machina: 6
Mad Max: Fury Road: 9
Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 6
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 5
The Martian: 6
The Witch: 8
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 8
Ant-Man: 7
Spectre: 3
High Rise: 6
The Visit: 6
Jupiter Ascending: 7
Write-In Movie: Magic Mike XXL: 8
Arrival: 8
Your Name: 7
Train to Busan: 6
Deadpool: 7
Captain America: Civil War: 6
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 6
10 Cloverfield Lane: 8
Doctor Strange: 7
Kubo and the Two Strings: 5
Write-In Movie: Neon Demon: 7
Logan: 7
Get Out: 10
Thor: Ragnarok: 7
Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 9
Anna and the Apocalypse: 5
Wonder Woman: 6
Spider-Man: Homecoming: 7
Power Rangers: 4
War of the Planet of the Apes: 5
The Shape of Water: 6
Blade Runner 2049: 9
Okja: 8 Split: 8
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 7
Write-In Movie: The Killing of a Sacred Deer: 8
Annihilation: 9
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 9
A Quiet Place: 4
High Life: 6
Black Panther: 7
Aquaman: 6
Hereditary: 6
Venom: 5
First Man: 5
Avengers: Infinity War: 6
Unsane: 7
Write-In Movie: Game Night: 8
Zombieland: Double Tap: 2
Us: 9
Avengers: Endgame: 7
Doctor Sleep: 7
Spider-Man: Far From Home: 6
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 2
Parasite: 10
Write-In Movie: Under The Silver Lake: 10