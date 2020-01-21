Brandon Katz is an Entertainment Reporter for the New York Observer. Follow Brandon on Twitter @Great_Katzby.
Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)
Inception: 9
The Social Network: 10
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 6
Black Swan: 9
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 6
Drive: 8
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 8
X-Men: First Class: 7
Captain America: The First Avenger: 6
Source Code: 3
Fast Five: 3
The Raid: Redemption: 10
Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 8
Limitless: 5
Melancholia: N/A
Cabin in the Woods: 8
Skyfall: 8
The Avengers: 8
Looper: 8
The Hunger Games: 7
Prometheus: 6
Dredd: 6
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 1
Her: 10
The World’s End: 5
Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 6
Gravity: 8
Elysium: 4
Iron Man 3: 7
Europa Report: 5
World War Z: 5
Upstream Color: 8
Pacific Rim: 6
This Is The End: 6
The Purge: 3
The Conjuring: N/A
Under the Skin: N/A
The Wind Rises: N/A
Edge of Tomorrow: 8
Interstellar: 9
John Wick: 9
Captain America: Winter Soldier: 9
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 9
Big Hero 6: 9
The Babadook: N/A
A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: N/A
Birdman: 9
X-Men: Days of Future Past: 8
It Follows: N/A
Snowpiercer: 8
Guardians of the Galaxy: 9
Kingsman: 5
What We Do in the Shadows: 10
Ex Machina: 10
Mad Max: Fury Road: 10
Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 9
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 7
The Martian: 7
The Witch: N/A
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 8
Ant-Man: 6
Spectre: 5
High Rise: N/A
The Visit: 5
Jupiter Ascending: 1
Arrival: 10
Your Name: N/A
Train to Busan: N/A
Deadpool: 7
Captain America: Civil War: 8
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 8
10 Cloverfield Lane: 7
Doctor Strange: 5
Kubo and the Two Strings: 8
Logan: 9
Get Out: 10
Thor: Ragnarok: 9
Star Wars:
The Last Jedi: 8
Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A
Wonder Woman: 7
Spider-Man: Homecoming: 8
Power Rangers: 5
War of the Planet of the Apes: 8
The Shape of Water: 7
Blade Runner 2049: 10
Okja: 8 Split: 7
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 1
Annihilation: 8
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 10
A Quiet Place: 7
High Life: 6
Black Panther: 9
Aquaman: 5
Hereditary: N/A
Venom: 2
First Man: 7
Avengers: Infinity War: 9
Unsane: 7
Zombieland: Double Tap: 4
Us: 7
Avengers: Endgame: 9
Doctor Sleep: 6
Spider-Man: Far From Home: 7
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 7
Parasite: 10