Brandon Katz is an Entertainment Reporter for the New York Observer. Follow Brandon on Twitter @Great_Katzby.

Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)

Inception: 9

The Social Network: 10

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 6

Black Swan: 9

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 6

Drive: 8

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 8

X-Men: First Class: 7

Captain America: The First Avenger: 6

Source Code: 3

Fast Five: 3

The Raid: Redemption: 10

Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 8

Limitless: 5

Melancholia: N/A

Cabin in the Woods: 8

Skyfall: 8

The Avengers: 8

Looper: 8

The Hunger Games: 7

Prometheus: 6

Dredd: 6

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 1

Her: 10

The World’s End: 5

Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 6

Gravity: 8

Elysium: 4

Iron Man 3: 7

Europa Report: 5

World War Z: 5

Upstream Color: 8

Pacific Rim: 6

This Is The End: 6

The Purge: 3

The Conjuring: N/A

Under the Skin: N/A

The Wind Rises: N/A

Edge of Tomorrow: 8

Interstellar: 9

John Wick: 9

Captain America: Winter Soldier: 9

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 9

Big Hero 6: 9

The Babadook: N/A

A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: N/A

Birdman: 9

X-Men: Days of Future Past: 8

It Follows: N/A

Snowpiercer: 8

Guardians of the Galaxy: 9

Kingsman: 5

What We Do in the Shadows: 10

Ex Machina: 10

Mad Max: Fury Road: 10

Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 9

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 7

The Martian: 7

The Witch: N/A

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 8

Ant-Man: 6

Spectre: 5

High Rise: N/A

The Visit: 5

Jupiter Ascending: 1

Arrival: 10

Your Name: N/A

Train to Busan: N/A

Deadpool: 7

Captain America: Civil War: 8

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 8

10 Cloverfield Lane: 7

Doctor Strange: 5

Kubo and the Two Strings: 8

Logan: 9

Get Out: 10

Thor: Ragnarok: 9

Star Wars:

The Last Jedi: 8

Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A

Wonder Woman: 7

Spider-Man: Homecoming: 8

Power Rangers: 5

War of the Planet of the Apes: 8

The Shape of Water: 7

Blade Runner 2049: 10

Okja: 8 Split: 7

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 1

Annihilation: 8

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 10

A Quiet Place: 7

High Life: 6

Black Panther: 9

Aquaman: 5

Hereditary: N/A

Venom: 2

First Man: 7

Avengers: Infinity War: 9

Unsane: 7

Zombieland: Double Tap: 4

Us: 7

Avengers: Endgame: 9

Doctor Sleep: 6

Spider-Man: Far From Home: 7

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 7

Parasite: 10