Jeremy Gordon's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Jeremy Gordon is deputy editor at The Outline.

Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)

Inception: 3

The Social Network: 10

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 10

Black Swan: 5

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 5

Drive: 4

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 4

X-Men: First Class: 1

Captain America: The First Avenger: 1

Source Code: 1

Fast Five: 1

The Raid: Redemption: 8

Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 7

Limitless: 2

Melancholia: 8

Write-In Movie: Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy: 10

Cabin in the Woods: 6

Skyfall: 2

The Avengers: 1

Looper: 5

The Hunger Games: 2

Prometheus: 6

Dredd: 5

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 6

Write-In Movie: The Master: 10

Her: 10

The World’s End: 3

Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 1

Gravity: 6

Elysium: 4

Iron Man 3: 1

Europa Report: 1

World War Z: 2

Upstream Color: 7

Pacific Rim: 4

This Is The End: 1

The Purge: 1

The Conjuring: 1

Under the Skin: 10

The Wind Rises: 8

Write-In Movie: The Wolf of Wall Street: 10

Edge of Tomorrow: 3

Interstellar: 5

John Wick: 8

Captain America: Winter Soldier: 1

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 5

Big Hero 6: 1

The Babadook: 7

A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 5

Birdman: 1

X-Men: Days of Future Past: 1

It Follows: 10

Snowpiercer: 8

Guardians of the Galaxy: 1

Kingsman: 4

What We Do in the Shadows: 5

Ex Machina: 6

Mad Max: Fury Road: 8

Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 6

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 1

The Martian: 4

The Witch: 7

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 4

Ant-Man: 3

Spectre: N/A

High Rise: 2

The Visit: 3

Jupiter Ascending: 10

Arrival: 8

Your Name: 6

Train to Busan: 5

Deadpool: 1

Captain America: Civil War: 1

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 5

10 Cloverfield Lane: 3

Doctor Strange: 1

Kubo and the Two Strings: 6

Logan: 1

Get Out: 10

Thor: Ragnarok: 2

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 2

Anna and the Apocalypse: 3

Wonder Woman: 1

Spider-Man: Homecoming: 1

Power Rangers: 1

War of the Planet of the Apes: 4

The Shape of Water: 10

Blade Runner 2049: 8

Okja: 8

Split: 1

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 10

Annihilation: 10

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 1

A Quiet Place: 1

High Life: 5

Black Panther: 1

Aquaman: 1

Hereditary: 10

Venom: 1

First Man: 5

Avengers: Infinity War: 1

Unsane: 1

Zombieland: Double Tap: 1

Us: 5

Avengers: Endgame: 1

Doctor Sleep: 1

Spider-Man: Far From Home: 1

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 6

Parasite: 10