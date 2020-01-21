Jeremy Gordon's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Jeremy Gordon is deputy editor at The Outline. Follow Jeremy on Twitter @jeremypgordon.
Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)
Inception: 3
The Social Network: 10
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 10
Black Swan: 5
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 5
Drive: 4
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 4
X-Men: First Class: 1
Captain America: The First Avenger: 1
Source Code: 1
Fast Five: 1
The Raid: Redemption: 8
Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 7
Limitless: 2
Melancholia: 8
Write-In Movie: Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy: 10
Cabin in the Woods: 6
Skyfall: 2
The Avengers: 1
Looper: 5
The Hunger Games: 2
Prometheus: 6
Dredd: 5
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 6
Write-In Movie: The Master: 10
Her: 10
The World’s End: 3
Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 1
Gravity: 6
Elysium: 4
Iron Man 3: 1
Europa Report: 1
World War Z: 2
Upstream Color: 7
Pacific Rim: 4
This Is The End: 1
The Purge: 1
The Conjuring: 1
Under the Skin: 10
The Wind Rises: 8
Write-In Movie: The Wolf of Wall Street: 10
Edge of Tomorrow: 3
Interstellar: 5
John Wick: 8
Captain America: Winter Soldier: 1
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 5
Big Hero 6: 1
The Babadook: 7
A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 5
Birdman: 1
X-Men: Days of Future Past: 1
It Follows: 10
Snowpiercer: 8
Guardians of the Galaxy: 1
Kingsman: 4
What We Do in the Shadows: 5
Ex Machina: 6
Mad Max: Fury Road: 8
Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 6
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 1
The Martian: 4
The Witch: 7
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 4
Ant-Man: 3
Spectre: N/A
High Rise: 2
The Visit: 3
Jupiter Ascending: 10
Arrival: 8
Your Name: 6
Train to Busan: 5
Deadpool: 1
Captain America: Civil War: 1
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 5
10 Cloverfield Lane: 3
Doctor Strange: 1
Kubo and the Two Strings: 6
Logan: 1
Get Out: 10
Thor: Ragnarok: 2
Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 2
Anna and the Apocalypse: 3
Wonder Woman: 1
Spider-Man: Homecoming: 1
Power Rangers: 1
War of the Planet of the Apes: 4
The Shape of Water: 10
Blade Runner 2049: 8
Okja: 8
Split: 1
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 10
Annihilation: 10
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 1
A Quiet Place: 1
High Life: 5
Black Panther: 1
Aquaman: 1
Hereditary: 10
Venom: 1
First Man: 5
Avengers: Infinity War: 1
Unsane: 1
Zombieland: Double Tap: 1
Us: 5
Avengers: Endgame: 1
Doctor Sleep: 1
Spider-Man: Far From Home: 1
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 6
Parasite: 10