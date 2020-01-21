Corey Plante's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Corey Plante is a staff writer in the entertainment section of Inverse. Follow him on Twitter at @coreyisafox.

Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)

Inception 8

The Social Network 10

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World 10

Black Swan 9

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I 8

Write-In Movie Tron: Legacy 6

Drive 8

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2 8

X-Men: First Class 8

Captain America: The First Avenger 9

Source Code 7

Fast Five 7

The Raid: Redemption N/A

Rise of the Planet of the Apes N/A

Limitless N/A

Melancholia N/A

Write-In Movie Super 8

Cabin in the Woods 10

Skyfall 8

The Avengers 8

Looper 6

The Hunger Games 7

Prometheus 8

Dredd

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey 6

Her 10

The World’s End 9

Hunger Games: Catching Fire 9

Gravity 9

Elysium N/A

Iron Man 3 7

Europa Report N/A

World War Z 5

Upstream Color N/A

Pacific Rim 9

This Is The End 6

The Purge 5

The Conjuring N/A

Under the Skin N/A

The Wind Rises N/A

Write-In Movie The Wolverine 8

Edge of Tomorrow 10

Interstellar 9

John Wick 9

Captain America: Winter Soldier 9

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes N/A

Big Hero 6 9

The Babadook N/A

A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night N/A

Birdman 8

X-Men: Days of Future Past 7

It Follows N/A

Snowpiercer 8

Guardians of the Galaxy 6

Kingsman 8

What We Do in the Shadows 9

Ex Machina 10

Mad Max: Fury Road 9

Star Wars: The Force Awakens 10

The Man from U.N.C.L.E. N/A

The Martian 7

The Witch N/A

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation 8

Ant-Man 8

Spectre 6

High Rise N/A

The Visit N/A

Jupiter Ascending N/A

Arrival 10

Your Name 10

Train to Busan 9

Deadpool 8

Captain America: Civil War 8

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story 7

10 Cloverfield Lane N/A

Doctor Strange 7

Kubo and the Two Strings N/A

Logan 10

Get Out 9

Thor: Ragnarok 8

Star Wars: The Last Jedi 8

Anna and the Apocalypse 6

Wonder Woman 8

Spider-Man: Homecoming 7

Power Rangers 4

War of the Planet of the Apes N/A

The Shape of Water 3

Blade Runner 2049 6

Okja N/A

Split N/A

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets N/A

Write-In Movie It 9

Annihilation 10

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 10

A Quiet Place 10

High Life N/A

Black Panther 9

Aquaman 8

Hereditary N/A

Venom 7

First Man N/A

Avengers: Infinity War 8

Unsane N/A

Zombieland: Double Tap 6

Us 9

Avengers: Endgame 9

Doctor Sleep N/A

Spider-Man: Far From Home 8

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker N/A

Parasite N/A

Write-In Movie Knives Out 10