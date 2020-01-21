Corey Plante's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Corey Plante is a staff writer in the entertainment section of Inverse. Follow him on Twitter at @coreyisafox.
Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)
Inception 8
The Social Network 10
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World 10
Black Swan 9
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I 8
Write-In Movie Tron: Legacy 6
Drive 8
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2 8
X-Men: First Class 8
Captain America: The First Avenger 9
Source Code 7
Fast Five 7
The Raid: Redemption N/A
Rise of the Planet of the Apes N/A
Limitless N/A
Melancholia N/A
Write-In Movie Super 8
Cabin in the Woods 10
Skyfall 8
The Avengers 8
Looper 6
The Hunger Games 7
Prometheus 8
Dredd
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey 6
Her 10
The World’s End 9
Hunger Games: Catching Fire 9
Gravity 9
Elysium N/A
Iron Man 3 7
Europa Report N/A
World War Z 5
Upstream Color N/A
Pacific Rim 9
This Is The End 6
The Purge 5
The Conjuring N/A
Under the Skin N/A
The Wind Rises N/A
Write-In Movie The Wolverine 8
Edge of Tomorrow 10
Interstellar 9
John Wick 9
Captain America: Winter Soldier 9
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes N/A
Big Hero 6 9
The Babadook N/A
A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night N/A
Birdman 8
X-Men: Days of Future Past 7
It Follows N/A
Snowpiercer 8
Guardians of the Galaxy 6
Kingsman 8
What We Do in the Shadows 9
Ex Machina 10
Mad Max: Fury Road 9
Star Wars: The Force Awakens 10
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. N/A
The Martian 7
The Witch N/A
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation 8
Ant-Man 8
Spectre 6
High Rise N/A
The Visit N/A
Jupiter Ascending N/A
Arrival 10
Your Name 10
Train to Busan 9
Deadpool 8
Captain America: Civil War 8
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story 7
10 Cloverfield Lane N/A
Doctor Strange 7
Kubo and the Two Strings N/A
Logan 10
Get Out 9
Thor: Ragnarok 8
Star Wars: The Last Jedi 8
Anna and the Apocalypse 6
Wonder Woman 8
Spider-Man: Homecoming 7
Power Rangers 4
War of the Planet of the Apes N/A
The Shape of Water 3
Blade Runner 2049 6
Okja N/A
Split N/A
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets N/A
Write-In Movie It 9
Annihilation 10
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 10
A Quiet Place 10
High Life N/A
Black Panther 9
Aquaman 8
Hereditary N/A
Venom 7
First Man N/A
Avengers: Infinity War 8
Unsane N/A
Zombieland: Double Tap 6
Us 9
Avengers: Endgame 9
Doctor Sleep N/A
Spider-Man: Far From Home 8
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker N/A
Parasite N/A
Write-In Movie Knives Out 10