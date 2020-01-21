Christopher L. Inoa's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Christopher L. Inoa is a freelance reporter. Follow Christopher on Twitter @ChrisLInoa.

Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)

Inception: 8

The Social Network: 10

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 3

Black Swan: 4

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: N/A

Drive: 8

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: N/A

X-Men: First Class: 5

Captain America: The First Avenger: 6

Source Code: 7

Fast Five: 5

The Raid: Redemption: 7

Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 5

Limitless: N/A

Melancholia: N/A

Cabin in the Woods: 4

Skyfall: 8

The Avengers: 6

Looper: 6

The Hunger Games: 4

Prometheus: 2

Dredd: 5

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: N/A

Her: 8

The World’s End: 8

Hunger Games: Catching Fire: N/A

Gravity: 4

Elysium: 2

Iron Man 3: 1

Europa Report: N/A

World War Z: N/A

Upstream Color: 4

Pacific Rim: 8

This Is The End: 5

The Purge: 2

The Conjuring: N/A

Under the Skin: 9

The Wind Rises: 7

Edge of Tomorrow: 8

Interstellar: 7

John Wick: 4

Captain America: Winter Soldier: 7

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 5

Big Hero 6: 6

The Babadook: 6

A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: N/A

Birdman: 2

X-Men: Days of Future Past: 4

It Follows: 4

Snowpiercer: 7

Guardians of the Galaxy: 6

Kingsman: 3

What We Do in the Shadows: 5

Ex Machina: 7

Mad Max: Fury Road: 9

Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 4

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 3

The Martian: N/A

The Witch: 5

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 8

Ant-Man: 3

Spectre: N/A

High Rise: 3

The Visit: N/A

Jupiter Ascending: N/A

Arrival: 7

Your Name: 7

Train to Busan: 7

Deadpool: 3

Captain America: Civil War: 6

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 3

10 Cloverfield Lane: N/A

Doctor Strange: 5

Kubo and the Two Strings: 8

Write-In Movie: The Handmaiden: 9

Logan: 6

Get Out: 7

Thor: Ragnarok: 3

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 3

Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A

Wonder Woman: 6

Spider-Man: Homecoming: 5

Power Rangers: 4

War of the Planet of the Apes: 3

The Shape of Water: 6

Blade Runner 2049: 8

Okja: 8

Split: 5

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 2

Annihilation: 8

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 7

A Quiet Place: N/A

High Life: N/A

Black Panther: 6

Aquaman: N/A

Hereditary: 5

Venom: 3

First Man: N/A

Avengers: Infinity War: 5

Unsane: 4

Zombieland: Double Tap: N/A

Us: 7

Avengers: Endgame: 5

Doctor Sleep: N/A

Spider-Man: Far From Home: N/A

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: N/A

Parasite: 8

Write-In Movie: Liz and the Blue Bird: 8