Christopher L. Inoa's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Christopher L. Inoa is a freelance reporter. Follow Christopher on Twitter @ChrisLInoa.
Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)
Inception: 8
The Social Network: 10
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 3
Black Swan: 4
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: N/A
Drive: 8
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: N/A
X-Men: First Class: 5
Captain America: The First Avenger: 6
Source Code: 7
Fast Five: 5
The Raid: Redemption: 7
Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 5
Limitless: N/A
Melancholia: N/A
Cabin in the Woods: 4
Skyfall: 8
The Avengers: 6
Looper: 6
The Hunger Games: 4
Prometheus: 2
Dredd: 5
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: N/A
Her: 8
The World’s End: 8
Hunger Games: Catching Fire: N/A
Gravity: 4
Elysium: 2
Iron Man 3: 1
Europa Report: N/A
World War Z: N/A
Upstream Color: 4
Pacific Rim: 8
This Is The End: 5
The Purge: 2
The Conjuring: N/A
Under the Skin: 9
The Wind Rises: 7
Edge of Tomorrow: 8
Interstellar: 7
John Wick: 4
Captain America: Winter Soldier: 7
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 5
Big Hero 6: 6
The Babadook: 6
A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: N/A
Birdman: 2
X-Men: Days of Future Past: 4
It Follows: 4
Snowpiercer: 7
Guardians of the Galaxy: 6
Kingsman: 3
What We Do in the Shadows: 5
Ex Machina: 7
Mad Max: Fury Road: 9
Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 4
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 3
The Martian: N/A
The Witch: 5
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 8
Ant-Man: 3
Spectre: N/A
High Rise: 3
The Visit: N/A
Jupiter Ascending: N/A
Arrival: 7
Your Name: 7
Train to Busan: 7
Deadpool: 3
Captain America: Civil War: 6
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 3
10 Cloverfield Lane: N/A
Doctor Strange: 5
Kubo and the Two Strings: 8
Write-In Movie: The Handmaiden: 9
Logan: 6
Get Out: 7
Thor: Ragnarok: 3
Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 3
Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A
Wonder Woman: 6
Spider-Man: Homecoming: 5
Power Rangers: 4
War of the Planet of the Apes: 3
The Shape of Water: 6
Blade Runner 2049: 8
Okja: 8
Split: 5
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 2
Annihilation: 8
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 7
A Quiet Place: N/A
High Life: N/A
Black Panther: 6
Aquaman: N/A
Hereditary: 5
Venom: 3
First Man: N/A
Avengers: Infinity War: 5
Unsane: 4
Zombieland: Double Tap: N/A
Us: 7
Avengers: Endgame: 5
Doctor Sleep: N/A
Spider-Man: Far From Home: N/A
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: N/A
Parasite: 8
Write-In Movie: Liz and the Blue Bird: 8