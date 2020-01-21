Abraham Riesman's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Abraham Riesman is a writer at New York Magazine & Vulture. Follow Abraham on Twitter @abrahamjoseph.

Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)

Inception: 5

The Social Network: 6

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 4

Black Swan: 6

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: N/A

Drive: 8

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: N/A

X-Men: First Class: 5

Captain America: The First Avenger: 6

Source Code: 7

Fast Five: N/A

The Raid: Redemption: N/A

Rise of the Planet of the Apes: N/A

Limitless: N/A

Melancholia: 10

Cabin in the Woods: 7

Skyfall: 7

The Avengers: 7

Looper: 7

The Hunger Games: 5

Prometheus: 5

Dredd: 6

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: N/A

Her: 6

The World’s End: 4

Hunger Games: Catching Fire: N/A

Gravity: 10

Elysium: 4

Iron Man 3: 6

Europa Report: N/A

World War Z: N/A

Upstream Color: N/A

Pacific Rim: 6

This Is The End: 6

The Purge: N/A

The Conjuring: N/A

Under the Skin: N/A

The Wind Rises: N/A

Edge of Tomorrow: 9

Interstellar: 7

John Wick: N/A

Captain America: Winter Soldier: 7

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 8

Big Hero 6: 6

The Babadook: N/A

A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: N/A

Birdman: 8

X-Men: Days of Future Past: 6

It Follows: N/A

Snowpiercer: 7

Guardians of the Galaxy: 5

Kingsman: 3

What We Do in the Shadows: 5

Ex Machina: 8

Mad Max: Fury Road: 10

Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 5

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: N/A

The Martian: N/A

The Witch: N/A

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 6

Ant-Man: 5

Spectre: N/A

High Rise: N/A

The Visit: N/A

Jupiter Ascending: N/A

Arrival: 8

Your Name: N/A

Train to Busan: N/A

Deadpool: 3

Captain America: Civil War: 5

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 8

10 Cloverfield Lane: 9

Doctor Strange: 5

Kubo and the Two Strings: N/A

Logan: 10

Get Out: 10

Thor: Ragnarok: 8

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 5

Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A

Wonder Woman: 3

Spider-Man: Homecoming: 6

Power Rangers: N/A

War of the Planet of the Apes: 6

The Shape of Water: 7

Blade Runner 2049: 9

Okja: N/A

Split: N/A

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: N/A

Annihilation: 8

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 10

A Quiet Place: N/A

High Life: 8

Black Panther: 10

Aquaman: 4

Hereditary: N/A

Venom: 5

First Man: N/A

Avengers: Infinity War: 2

Unsane: N/A

Zombieland: Double Tap: N/A

Us: 8

Avengers: Endgame: 5

Doctor Sleep: N/A

Spider-Man: Far From Home: 5

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 1

Parasite: 9