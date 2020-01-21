Abraham Riesman's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Abraham Riesman is a writer at New York Magazine & Vulture. Follow Abraham on Twitter @abrahamjoseph.
Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)
Inception: 5
The Social Network: 6
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 4
Black Swan: 6
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: N/A
Drive: 8
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: N/A
X-Men: First Class: 5
Captain America: The First Avenger: 6
Source Code: 7
Fast Five: N/A
The Raid: Redemption: N/A
Rise of the Planet of the Apes: N/A
Limitless: N/A
Melancholia: 10
Cabin in the Woods: 7
Skyfall: 7
The Avengers: 7
Looper: 7
The Hunger Games: 5
Prometheus: 5
Dredd: 6
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: N/A
Her: 6
The World’s End: 4
Hunger Games: Catching Fire: N/A
Gravity: 10
Elysium: 4
Iron Man 3: 6
Europa Report: N/A
World War Z: N/A
Upstream Color: N/A
Pacific Rim: 6
This Is The End: 6
The Purge: N/A
The Conjuring: N/A
Under the Skin: N/A
The Wind Rises: N/A
Edge of Tomorrow: 9
Interstellar: 7
John Wick: N/A
Captain America: Winter Soldier: 7
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 8
Big Hero 6: 6
The Babadook: N/A
A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: N/A
Birdman: 8
X-Men: Days of Future Past: 6
It Follows: N/A
Snowpiercer: 7
Guardians of the Galaxy: 5
Kingsman: 3
What We Do in the Shadows: 5
Ex Machina: 8
Mad Max: Fury Road: 10
Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 5
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: N/A
The Martian: N/A
The Witch: N/A
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 6
Ant-Man: 5
Spectre: N/A
High Rise: N/A
The Visit: N/A
Jupiter Ascending: N/A
Arrival: 8
Your Name: N/A
Train to Busan: N/A
Deadpool: 3
Captain America: Civil War: 5
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 8
10 Cloverfield Lane: 9
Doctor Strange: 5
Kubo and the Two Strings: N/A
Logan: 10
Get Out: 10
Thor: Ragnarok: 8
Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 5
Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A
Wonder Woman: 3
Spider-Man: Homecoming: 6
Power Rangers: N/A
War of the Planet of the Apes: 6
The Shape of Water: 7
Blade Runner 2049: 9
Okja: N/A
Split: N/A
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: N/A
Annihilation: 8
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 10
A Quiet Place: N/A
High Life: 8
Black Panther: 10
Aquaman: 4
Hereditary: N/A
Venom: 5
First Man: N/A
Avengers: Infinity War: 2
Unsane: N/A
Zombieland: Double Tap: N/A
Us: 8
Avengers: Endgame: 5
Doctor Sleep: N/A
Spider-Man: Far From Home: 5
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 1
Parasite: 9