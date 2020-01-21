Inverse Staff
Singularity Awards

Josh Bell's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Inception: 7

The Social Network: 8

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 8

Black Swan: 7

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 6

Write-In Movie: Monsters: 8

Drive: 5

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 6

X-Men: First Class: 7

Captain America: The First Avenger: 6

Source Code: 7

Fast Five: 4

The Raid: Redemption: 5

Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 5

Limitless: 4

Melancholia: 6

Write-In Movie: Sound of My Voice: 8

Cabin in the Woods: 6

Skyfall: 7

The Avengers: 7

Looper: 7

The Hunger Games: 6

Prometheus: 6

Dredd: N/A

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 6

Her: 7

The World’s End: 7

Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 5

Gravity: 8

Elysium: 5

Iron Man 3: 6

Europa Report: 6

World War Z: 5

Upstream Color: 4

Pacific Rim: 4

This Is The End: 5

The Purge: 5

The Conjuring: 5

Under the Skin: 7

The Wind Rises: 5

Write-In Movie: Blue Ruin: 8

Edge of Tomorrow: 7

Interstellar: 6

John Wick: 7

Captain America: Winter Soldier: 7

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 6

Big Hero 6: 5

The Babadook: 7

A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 6

Birdman: 4

X-Men: Days of Future Past: 7

It Follows: 7

Snowpiercer: 7

Guardians of the Galaxy: 7

Kingsman: 5

What We Do in the Shadows: 6

Write-In Movie: Unfriended: 8

Ex Machina: 8

Mad Max: Fury Road: 7

Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 7

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 5

The Martian: 8

The Witch: 8

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 7

Ant-Man: 7

Spectre: 6

High Rise: 4

The Visit: 7

Jupiter Ascending: 5

Write-In Movie: Green Room: 8

Arrival: 7

Your Name: 7

Train to Busan: 6

Deadpool: 6

Captain America: Civil War: 6

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 7

10 Cloverfield Lane: 7

Doctor Strange: 6

Kubo and the Two Strings: 8

Write-In Movie: Hell or High Water: 8

Logan: 6

Get Out: 7

Thor: Ragnarok: 6

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 6

Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A

Wonder Woman: 7

Spider-Man: Homecoming: 7

Power Rangers: 2

War of the Planet of the Apes: 5

The Shape of Water: 6

Blade Runner 2049: 7

Okja: 5

Split: 7

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 5

Write-In Movie: Atomic Blonde: 8

Annihilation: 7

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 7

A Quiet Place: 6

High Life: 7

Black Panther: 7

Aquaman: 5

Hereditary: 6

Venom: 4

First Man: 7

Avengers: Infinity War: 6

Unsane: 5

Zombieland: Double Tap: 5

Us: 7

Avengers: Endgame: 7

Doctor Sleep: 6

Spider-Man: Far From Home: 7

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 6

Parasite: 7

Write-In Movie: The Art of Self-Defense: 7

