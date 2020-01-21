Josh Bell's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Josh Bell reviews movies online at Film Racket, Crooked Marquee and CBR, and on local TV and radio in Las Vegas. Follow Josh on Twitter @signalbleed.

Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)

Inception: 7

The Social Network: 8

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 8

Black Swan: 7

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 6

Write-In Movie: Monsters: 8

Drive: 5

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 6

X-Men: First Class: 7

Captain America: The First Avenger: 6

Source Code: 7

Fast Five: 4

The Raid: Redemption: 5

Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 5

Limitless: 4

Melancholia: 6

Write-In Movie: Sound of My Voice: 8

Cabin in the Woods: 6

Skyfall: 7

The Avengers: 7

Looper: 7

The Hunger Games: 6

Prometheus: 6

Dredd: N/A

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 6

Her: 7

The World’s End: 7

Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 5

Gravity: 8

Elysium: 5

Iron Man 3: 6

Europa Report: 6

World War Z: 5

Upstream Color: 4

Pacific Rim: 4

This Is The End: 5

The Purge: 5

The Conjuring: 5

Under the Skin: 7

The Wind Rises: 5

Write-In Movie: Blue Ruin: 8

Edge of Tomorrow: 7

Interstellar: 6

John Wick: 7

Captain America: Winter Soldier: 7

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 6

Big Hero 6: 5

The Babadook: 7

A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 6

Birdman: 4

X-Men: Days of Future Past: 7

It Follows: 7

Snowpiercer: 7

Guardians of the Galaxy: 7

Kingsman: 5

What We Do in the Shadows: 6

Write-In Movie: Unfriended: 8

Ex Machina: 8

Mad Max: Fury Road: 7

Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 7

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 5

The Martian: 8

The Witch: 8

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 7

Ant-Man: 7

Spectre: 6

High Rise: 4

The Visit: 7

Jupiter Ascending: 5

Write-In Movie: Green Room: 8

Arrival: 7

Your Name: 7

Train to Busan: 6

Deadpool: 6

Captain America: Civil War: 6

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 7

10 Cloverfield Lane: 7

Doctor Strange: 6

Kubo and the Two Strings: 8

Write-In Movie: Hell or High Water: 8

Logan: 6

Get Out: 7

Thor: Ragnarok: 6

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 6

Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A

Wonder Woman: 7

Spider-Man: Homecoming: 7

Power Rangers: 2

War of the Planet of the Apes: 5

The Shape of Water: 6

Blade Runner 2049: 7

Okja: 5

Split: 7

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 5

Write-In Movie: Atomic Blonde: 8

Annihilation: 7

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 7

A Quiet Place: 6

High Life: 7

Black Panther: 7

Aquaman: 5

Hereditary: 6

Venom: 4

First Man: 7

Avengers: Infinity War: 6

Unsane: 5

Zombieland: Double Tap: 5

Us: 7

Avengers: Endgame: 7

Doctor Sleep: 6

Spider-Man: Far From Home: 7

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 6

Parasite: 7

Write-In Movie: The Art of Self-Defense: 7