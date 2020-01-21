Morgan Leigh Davies' Singularity Awards ballot

Morgan Leigh Davies is a writer and the co-host of Overinvested, a weekly pop culture podcast. Follow Morgan on Twitter @MLDavies.

Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)

Inception: 7

The Social Network: 4

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: N/A

Black Swan: 8

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 5

Drive: 9

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 5

X-Men: First Class: 7

Captain America: The First Avenger: 7

Source Code: 5

Fast Five: N/A

The Raid: Redemption: N/A

Rise of the Planet of the Apes: N/A

Limitless: N/A

Melancholia: 7

Write-In Movie: Thor: 7

Cabin in the Woods: 6

Skyfall: 10

The Avengers: 7

Looper: 8

The Hunger Games: 6

Prometheus: 6

Dredd: N/A

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: N/A

Her: 10

The World’s End: 5

Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 4

Gravity: 8

Elysium: N/A

Iron Man 3: 6

Europa Report: N/A

World War Z: 2

Upstream Color: 9

Pacific Rim: 8

This Is The End: N/A

The Purge: N/A

The Conjuring: N/A

Under the Skin: 10

The Wind Rises: N/A

Write-In Movie: Beautiful Creatures: 7

Edge of Tomorrow: N/A

Interstellar: 8

John Wick: N/A

Captain America: Winter Soldier: 8

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: N/A

Big Hero 6: N/A

The Babadook: 9

A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 9

Birdman: 7

X-Men: Days of Future Past: 7

It Follows: 8

Snowpiercer: 9

Guardians of the Galaxy: 4

Kingsman: 5

What We Do in the Shadows: 9

Ex Machina: 9

Mad Max: Fury Road: 10

Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 9

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 4

The Martian: 5

The Witch: 5

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: N/A

Ant-Man: N/A

Spectre: N/A

High Rise: 5

The Visit: N/A

Jupiter Ascending: 7

Write-In Movie: The Lobster: 8

Arrival: 8

Your Name: N/A

Train to Busan: N/A

Deadpool: N/A

Captain America: Civil War: 3

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 5

10 Cloverfield Lane: N/A

Doctor Strange: 3

Kubo and the Two Strings: N/A

Write-In Movie: Assassin's Creed: 7

Logan: 7

Get Out: 10

Thor: Ragnarok: 9

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 7

Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A

Wonder Woman: 7

Spider-Man: Homecoming: 5

Power Rangers: N/A

War of the Planet of the Apes: N/A

The Shape of Water: 6

Blade Runner 2049: 4

Okja: 7

Split: N/A

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: N/A

Write-In Movie: Alien Covenant: 6

Annihilation: 7

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 10

A Quiet Place: 4

High Life: 10

Black Panther: 7

Aquaman: N/A

Hereditary: 8

Venom: 6

First Man: N/A

Avengers: Infinity War: N/A

Unsane: 6

Write-In Movie: Mission Impossible: Fallout: 8

Zombieland: Double Tap: N/A

Us: 5

Avengers: Endgame: 1

Doctor Sleep: N/A

Spider-Man: Far From Home: N/A

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 1

Parasite: 10

Write-In Movie: Ad Astra: 8