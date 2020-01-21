Morgan Leigh Davies' Singularity Awards ballot

Morgan Leigh Davies is a writer and the co-host of Overinvested, a weekly pop culture podcast. Follow Morgan on Twitter @MLDavies.
Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)
Inception: 7
The Social Network: 4
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: N/A
Black Swan: 8
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 5
Drive: 9
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 5
X-Men: First Class: 7
Captain America: The First Avenger: 7
Source Code: 5
Fast Five: N/A
The Raid: Redemption: N/A
Rise of the Planet of the Apes: N/A
Limitless: N/A
Melancholia: 7
Write-In Movie: Thor: 7
Cabin in the Woods: 6
Skyfall: 10
The Avengers: 7
Looper: 8
The Hunger Games: 6
Prometheus: 6
Dredd: N/A
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: N/A
Her: 10
The World’s End: 5
Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 4
Gravity: 8
Elysium: N/A
Iron Man 3: 6
Europa Report: N/A
World War Z: 2
Upstream Color: 9
Pacific Rim: 8
This Is The End: N/A
The Purge: N/A
The Conjuring: N/A
Under the Skin: 10
The Wind Rises: N/A
Write-In Movie: Beautiful Creatures: 7
Edge of Tomorrow: N/A
Interstellar: 8
John Wick: N/A
Captain America: Winter Soldier: 8
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: N/A
Big Hero 6: N/A
The Babadook: 9
A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 9
Birdman: 7
X-Men: Days of Future Past: 7
It Follows: 8
Snowpiercer: 9
Guardians of the Galaxy: 4
Kingsman: 5
What We Do in the Shadows: 9
Ex Machina: 9
Mad Max: Fury Road: 10
Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 9
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 4
The Martian: 5
The Witch: 5
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: N/A
Ant-Man: N/A
Spectre: N/A
High Rise: 5
The Visit: N/A
Jupiter Ascending: 7
Write-In Movie: The Lobster: 8
Arrival: 8
Your Name: N/A
Train to Busan: N/A
Deadpool: N/A
Captain America: Civil War: 3
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 5
10 Cloverfield Lane: N/A
Doctor Strange: 3
Kubo and the Two Strings: N/A
Write-In Movie: Assassin's Creed: 7
Logan: 7
Get Out: 10
Thor: Ragnarok: 9
Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 7
Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A
Wonder Woman: 7
Spider-Man: Homecoming: 5
Power Rangers: N/A
War of the Planet of the Apes: N/A
The Shape of Water: 6
Blade Runner 2049: 4
Okja: 7
Split: N/A
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: N/A
Write-In Movie: Alien Covenant: 6
Annihilation: 7
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 10
A Quiet Place: 4
High Life: 10
Black Panther: 7
Aquaman: N/A
Hereditary: 8
Venom: 6
First Man: N/A
Avengers: Infinity War: N/A
Unsane: 6
Write-In Movie: Mission Impossible: Fallout: 8
Zombieland: Double Tap: N/A
Us: 5
Avengers: Endgame: 1
Doctor Sleep: N/A
Spider-Man: Far From Home: N/A
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 1
Parasite: 10
Write-In Movie: Ad Astra: 8