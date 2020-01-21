Gavia Baler-Whitelaw's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Gavia Baler-Whitelaw is a Film/TV critic at The Daily Dot. Follow Gavia on Twitter @Hello_Tailor.
Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)
Inception: 8
The Social Network: 6
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 5
Black Swan: 6
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 5
Write-In Movie: Easy A: 9
Drive: 9
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 6
X-Men: First Class: 8
Captain America: The First Avenger: 9
Source Code: 3
Fast Five: 7
The Raid: Redemption: N/A
Rise of the Planet of the Apes: N/A
Limitless: N/A
Melancholia: N/A
Write-In Movie: Hanna: 10
Cabin in the Woods: 8
Skyfall: 9
The Avengers: 7
Looper: 8
The Hunger Games: 9
Prometheus: 5
Dredd: 10
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: N/A
Write-In Movie: The Master: 10
Her: N/A
The World’s End: 5
Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 9
Gravity: N/A
Elysium: N/A
Iron Man 3: 7
Europa Report: N/A
World War Z: N/A
Upstream Color: 10
Pacific Rim: 10
This Is The End: N/A
The Purge: 8
The Conjuring: 5
Under the Skin: 9
The Wind Rises: N/A
Edge of Tomorrow: 7
Interstellar: 9
John Wick: 10
Captain America: Winter Soldier: 10
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: N/A
Big Hero 6: 8
The Babadook: 9
A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 8
Birdman: 8
X-Men: Days of Future Past: 9
It Follows: 5 Snowpiercer: 10
Guardians of the Galaxy: 3
Kingsman: 3
What We Do in the Shadows: 5
Write-In Movie: Gone Girl: 9
Ex Machina: 10
Mad Max: Fury Road: 10
Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 10
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 5
The Martian: 8
The Witch: 8
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: N/A
Ant-Man: 4
Spectre: 4
High Rise: 6
The Visit: N/A
Jupiter Ascending: 8
Write-In Movie: Carol: 10
Arrival: 8
Your Name: 9
Train to Busan: 9
Deadpool: 5
Captain America: Civil War: 5
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 9
10 Cloverfield Lane: N/A
Doctor Strange: 3
Kubo and the Two Strings: 9
Write-In Movie: Moonlight: 10
Logan: 10
Get Out: 10
Thor: Ragnarok: 10
Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 10
Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A
Wonder Woman: 9
Spider-Man: Homecoming: 7
Power Rangers: N/A
War of the Planet of the Apes: N/A
The Shape of Water: 10
Blade Runner 2049: 7
Okja: 8
Split: N/A
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: N/A
Annihilation: 10
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 10
A Quiet Place: 8
High Life: 10
Black Panther: 10
Aquaman: 5
Hereditary: 10
Venom: 7
First Man: N/A
Avengers: Infinity War: 4
Unsane: N/A
Zombieland: Double Tap: N/A
Us: 7
Avengers: Endgame: 3
Doctor Sleep: 5
Spider-Man: Far From Home: 6
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 2
Parasite: 10
Write-In Movie: Midsommar :9