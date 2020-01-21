Gavia Baler-Whitelaw's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Gavia Baler-Whitelaw is a Film/TV critic at The Daily Dot. Follow Gavia on Twitter @Hello_Tailor.

Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)

Inception: 8

The Social Network: 6

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 5

Black Swan: 6

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 5

Write-In Movie: Easy A: 9

Drive: 9

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 6

X-Men: First Class: 8

Captain America: The First Avenger: 9

Source Code: 3

Fast Five: 7

The Raid: Redemption: N/A

Rise of the Planet of the Apes: N/A

Limitless: N/A

Melancholia: N/A

Write-In Movie: Hanna: 10

Cabin in the Woods: 8

Skyfall: 9

The Avengers: 7

Looper: 8

The Hunger Games: 9

Prometheus: 5

Dredd: 10

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: N/A

Write-In Movie: The Master: 10

Her: N/A

The World’s End: 5

Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 9

Gravity: N/A

Elysium: N/A

Iron Man 3: 7

Europa Report: N/A

World War Z: N/A

Upstream Color: 10

Pacific Rim: 10

This Is The End: N/A

The Purge: 8

The Conjuring: 5

Under the Skin: 9

The Wind Rises: N/A

Edge of Tomorrow: 7

Interstellar: 9

John Wick: 10

Captain America: Winter Soldier: 10

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: N/A

Big Hero 6: 8

The Babadook: 9

A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 8

Birdman: 8

X-Men: Days of Future Past: 9

It Follows: 5 Snowpiercer: 10

Guardians of the Galaxy: 3

Kingsman: 3

What We Do in the Shadows: 5

Write-In Movie: Gone Girl: 9

Ex Machina: 10

Mad Max: Fury Road: 10

Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 10

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 5

The Martian: 8

The Witch: 8

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: N/A

Ant-Man: 4

Spectre: 4

High Rise: 6

The Visit: N/A

Jupiter Ascending: 8

Write-In Movie: Carol: 10

Arrival: 8

Your Name: 9

Train to Busan: 9

Deadpool: 5

Captain America: Civil War: 5

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 9

10 Cloverfield Lane: N/A

Doctor Strange: 3

Kubo and the Two Strings: 9

Write-In Movie: Moonlight: 10

Logan: 10

Get Out: 10

Thor: Ragnarok: 10

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 10

Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A

Wonder Woman: 9

Spider-Man: Homecoming: 7

Power Rangers: N/A

War of the Planet of the Apes: N/A

The Shape of Water: 10

Blade Runner 2049: 7

Okja: 8

Split: N/A

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: N/A

Annihilation: 10

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 10

A Quiet Place: 8

High Life: 10

Black Panther: 10

Aquaman: 5

Hereditary: 10

Venom: 7

First Man: N/A

Avengers: Infinity War: 4

Unsane: N/A

Zombieland: Double Tap: N/A

Us: 7

Avengers: Endgame: 3

Doctor Sleep: 5

Spider-Man: Far From Home: 6

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 2

Parasite: 10

Write-In Movie: Midsommar :9