Nick Lucchesi's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Nick Lucchesi is executive editor at Inverse. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicklucchesi.
Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)
Inception: 7
The Social Network: 5
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 5
Black Swan: 8
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 4
Drive: 8
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 4
X-Men: First Class: 4
Captain America: The First Avenger: 4
Source Code: 3
Fast Five: 1
The Raid: Redemption: 6
Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 8
Limitless: 8
Melancholia: 9
Cabin in the Woods: 9
Skyfall: 5
The Avengers: 6
Looper: 7
The Hunger Games: 3
Prometheus: 5
Dredd: 8
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 8
Her: 9
The World’s End: 6
Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 3
Gravity: 7
Elysium: 7
Iron Man 3: 5
Europa Report: 6
World War Z: 7
Upstream Color: 8
Pacific Rim: 8
This Is The End: 6
The Purge: 5
The Conjuring: 8
Under the Skin: 8
The Wind Rises: 6
Edge of Tomorrow: 5
Interstellar: 7
John Wick: 9
Captain America: Winter Soldier: 6
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 8
Big Hero 6: 3
The Babadook: 7
A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 8
Birdman: 8
X-Men: Days of Future Past: 3
It Follows: 6
Snowpiercer: 7
Guardians of the Galaxy: 5
Kingsman: 8
What We Do in the Shadows: 9
Ex Machina: 10
Mad Max: Fury Road: 10
Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 8
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 8
The Martian: 8
The Witch: 9
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 5
Ant-Man: 7
Spectre: 4
High Rise: 7
The Visit: 7
Jupiter Ascending: 6
Arrival: 8
Your Name: 6
Train to Busan: 6
Deadpool: 8
Captain America: Civil War: 6
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 8
10 Cloverfield Lane: 8
Doctor Strange: 6
Kubo and the Two Strings: 7
Logan: 8
Get Out: 9
Thor: Ragnarok: 7
Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 9
Anna and the Apocalypse: 8
Wonder Woman: 8
Spider-Man: Homecoming: 7
Power Rangers: 5
War of the Planet of the Apes: 8
The Shape of Water: 7
Blade Runner 2049: 6
Okja: 7
Split: 5
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 5
Annihilation: 6
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 6
A Quiet Place: 8
High Life: 7
Black Panther: 6
Aquaman: 2
Hereditary: 6
Venom: 4
First Man: 6
Avengers: Infinity War: 6
Unsane: 9
Zombieland: Double Tap: 4
Us: 7
Avengers: Endgame: 8
Doctor Sleep: 4
Spider-Man: Far From Home: 6
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 6
Parasite: 8