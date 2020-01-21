Nick Lucchesi's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Nick Lucchesi is executive editor at Inverse. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicklucchesi.

Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)

Inception: 7

The Social Network: 5

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 5

Black Swan: 8

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 4

Drive: 8

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 4

X-Men: First Class: 4

Captain America: The First Avenger: 4

Source Code: 3

Fast Five: 1

The Raid: Redemption: 6

Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 8

Limitless: 8

Melancholia: 9

Cabin in the Woods: 9

Skyfall: 5

The Avengers: 6

Looper: 7

The Hunger Games: 3

Prometheus: 5

Dredd: 8

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 8

Her: 9

The World’s End: 6

Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 3

Gravity: 7

Elysium: 7

Iron Man 3: 5

Europa Report: 6

World War Z: 7

Upstream Color: 8

Pacific Rim: 8

This Is The End: 6

The Purge: 5

The Conjuring: 8

Under the Skin: 8

The Wind Rises: 6

Edge of Tomorrow: 5

Interstellar: 7

John Wick: 9

Captain America: Winter Soldier: 6

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 8

Big Hero 6: 3

The Babadook: 7

A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 8

Birdman: 8

X-Men: Days of Future Past: 3

It Follows: 6

Snowpiercer: 7

Guardians of the Galaxy: 5

Kingsman: 8

What We Do in the Shadows: 9

Ex Machina: 10

Mad Max: Fury Road: 10

Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 8

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 8

The Martian: 8

The Witch: 9

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 5

Ant-Man: 7

Spectre: 4

High Rise: 7

The Visit: 7

Jupiter Ascending: 6

Arrival: 8

Your Name: 6

Train to Busan: 6

Deadpool: 8

Captain America: Civil War: 6

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 8

10 Cloverfield Lane: 8

Doctor Strange: 6

Kubo and the Two Strings: 7

Logan: 8

Get Out: 9

Thor: Ragnarok: 7

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 9

Anna and the Apocalypse: 8

Wonder Woman: 8

Spider-Man: Homecoming: 7

Power Rangers: 5

War of the Planet of the Apes: 8

The Shape of Water: 7

Blade Runner 2049: 6

Okja: 7

Split: 5

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 5

Annihilation: 6

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 6

A Quiet Place: 8

High Life: 7

Black Panther: 6

Aquaman: 2

Hereditary: 6

Venom: 4

First Man: 6

Avengers: Infinity War: 6

Unsane: 9

Zombieland: Double Tap: 4

Us: 7

Avengers: Endgame: 8

Doctor Sleep: 4

Spider-Man: Far From Home: 6

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 6

Parasite: 8