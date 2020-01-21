Carrie Wittmer's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Carrie Wittmer is an entertainment writer and movie critic. Follow Carrie on Twitter at @carriesnotscary.

Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)

Inception: 8

The Social Network: 10

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: N/A

Black Swan: 4

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 7

Drive: 9

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 7

X-Men: First Class: 7

Captain America: The First Avenger: 6

Source Code: 5 Fast Five: 8 The Raid: Redemption: 5 Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 5 Limitless: 4 Melancholia: 5 Write-In Movie: Cabin in the Woods: 5 Skyfall: 10 The Avengers: 7 Looper: 7 The Hunger Games: 4 Prometheus: 5 Dredd: 5 The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 5 Write-In Movie: Her: 8 The World’s End: 7 Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 4 Gravity: 6 Elysium: 5 Iron Man 3: 8 Europa Report: 5 World War Z: 6 Upstream Color: 5 Pacific Rim: 5 This Is The End: 6 The Purge: 3 The Conjuring: 5 Under the Skin: 5 The Wind Rises: 5 Write-In Movie: Edge of Tomorrow: 7 Interstellar: 6 John Wick: 9 Captain America: Winter Soldier: 9 Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 5 Big Hero 6: 5 The Babadook: 5 A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 5 Birdman: 1 X-Men: Days of Future Past: 6 It Follows: 5 Snowpiercer: 8 Guardians of the Galaxy: 8 Kingsman: 6 What We Do in the Shadows: 9 Write-In Movie: Ex Machina: 9 Mad Max: Fury Road: 9 Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 6 The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 8 The Martian: 6 The Witch: 8 Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 4 Ant-Man: 6 Spectre: 3 High Rise: 5 The Visit: 5 Jupiter Ascending: 1 Write-In Movie: Arrival: 9 Your Name: 5 Train to Busan: N/A Deadpool: 3 Captain America: Civil War: 9 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 8 10 Cloverfield Lane: 5 Doctor Strange: 7 Kubo and the Two Strings: 5 Write-In Movie: Logan: 10 Get Out: 10 Thor: Ragnarok: 10 Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 10 Anna and the Apocalypse: 5 Wonder Woman: 7 Spider-Man: Homecoming: 6 Power Rangers: 2 War of the Planet of the Apes: 5 The Shape of Water: 3 Blade Runner 2049: 9 Okja: 7 Split: 5 Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 5 Write-In Movie: Annihilation: 7 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 9 A Quiet Place: 5 High Life: 5 Black Panther: 8 Aquaman: 7 Hereditary: 5 Venom: 10 First Man: 7 Avengers: Infinity War: 6 Unsane: 2 Write-In Movie: Zombieland: Double Tap: 5 Us: 5 Avengers: Endgame: 8 Doctor Sleep: 5 Spider-Man: Far From Home: 8 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 6 Parasite: 10 Write-In Movie: