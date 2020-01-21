Jordan Hoffman's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Jordan Hoffman is a film critic and entertainment writer. Follow him on Twitter at @jhoffman.

Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)

Inception: 7

The Social Network: 8

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 7

Black Swan: 7

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 2

Drive: 6

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 2

X-Men: First Class: 8

Captain America: The First Avenger: 8

Source Code: 3

Fast Five: 4

The Raid: Redemption: 3

Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 7

Limitless: N/A Melancholia: 8

Cabin in the Woods: 8

Skyfall: 8

The Avengers: 8

Looper: 8

The Hunger Games: 6

Prometheus: 5

Dredd: 7

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 2

Her: 8

The World’s End: 8

Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 6

Gravity: 9

Elysium: 5

Iron Man 3: 8

Europa Report: 3

World War Z: 4

Upstream Color: 9

Pacific Rim: 5

This Is The End: 5

The Purge: 3

The Conjuring: 3

Under the Skin: 9

The Wind Rises: 3

Edge of Tomorrow: 8

Interstellar: 10

John Wick: 6

Captain America: Winter Soldier: 6

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 7

Big Hero 6: 6

The Babadook: 8

A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 7

Birdman: 5

X-Men: Days of Future Past: 6

It Follows: 6

Snowpiercer: 6

Guardians of the Galaxy: 8

Kingsman: 7

What We Do in the Shadows: N/A

Ex Machina: 9

Mad Max: Fury Road: 8

Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 7

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 7

The Martian: 8

The Witch: 9

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 7

Ant-Man: 9

Spectre: 5

High Rise: 6

The Visit: N/A

Jupiter Ascending: 7

Arrival: 8

Your Name: N/A

Train to Busan: N/A

Deadpool: 6

Captain America: Civil War: 7

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 7

10 Cloverfield Lane: 8

Doctor Strange: 7

Kubo and the Two Strings: 3

Logan: 7

Get Out: 7

Thor: Ragnarok: 7

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 7

Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A

Wonder Woman: 7

Spider-Man: Homecoming: 8

Power Rangers: N/A

War of the Planet of the Apes: 7

The Shape of Water: 6

Blade Runner 2049: 8

Okja: 8 Split: 7

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 10

Annihilation: 8

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 6

A Quiet Place: 6

High Life: 7

Black Panther: 7

Aquaman: 7

Hereditary: 6

Venom: 6

First Man: 10

Avengers: Infinity War: 6

Unsane: 5

Zombieland: Double Tap: N/A

Us: 6

Avengers: Endgame: 6

Doctor Sleep: N/A

Spider-Man: Far From Home: 7

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 7

Parasite: 8