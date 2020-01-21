Jordan Hoffman's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Jordan Hoffman is a film critic and entertainment writer. Follow him on Twitter at @jhoffman.
Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)
Inception: 7
The Social Network: 8
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 7
Black Swan: 7
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 2
Drive: 6
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 2
X-Men: First Class: 8
Captain America: The First Avenger: 8
Source Code: 3
Fast Five: 4
The Raid: Redemption: 3
Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 7
Limitless: N/A Melancholia: 8
Cabin in the Woods: 8
Skyfall: 8
The Avengers: 8
Looper: 8
The Hunger Games: 6
Prometheus: 5
Dredd: 7
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 2
Her: 8
The World’s End: 8
Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 6
Gravity: 9
Elysium: 5
Iron Man 3: 8
Europa Report: 3
World War Z: 4
Upstream Color: 9
Pacific Rim: 5
This Is The End: 5
The Purge: 3
The Conjuring: 3
Under the Skin: 9
The Wind Rises: 3
Edge of Tomorrow: 8
Interstellar: 10
John Wick: 6
Captain America: Winter Soldier: 6
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 7
Big Hero 6: 6
The Babadook: 8
A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 7
Birdman: 5
X-Men: Days of Future Past: 6
It Follows: 6
Snowpiercer: 6
Guardians of the Galaxy: 8
Kingsman: 7
What We Do in the Shadows: N/A
Ex Machina: 9
Mad Max: Fury Road: 8
Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 7
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 7
The Martian: 8
The Witch: 9
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 7
Ant-Man: 9
Spectre: 5
High Rise: 6
The Visit: N/A
Jupiter Ascending: 7
Arrival: 8
Your Name: N/A
Train to Busan: N/A
Deadpool: 6
Captain America: Civil War: 7
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 7
10 Cloverfield Lane: 8
Doctor Strange: 7
Kubo and the Two Strings: 3
Logan: 7
Get Out: 7
Thor: Ragnarok: 7
Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 7
Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A
Wonder Woman: 7
Spider-Man: Homecoming: 8
Power Rangers: N/A
War of the Planet of the Apes: 7
The Shape of Water: 6
Blade Runner 2049: 8
Okja: 8 Split: 7
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 10
Annihilation: 8
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 6
A Quiet Place: 6
High Life: 7
Black Panther: 7
Aquaman: 7
Hereditary: 6
Venom: 6
First Man: 10
Avengers: Infinity War: 6
Unsane: 5
Zombieland: Double Tap: N/A
Us: 6
Avengers: Endgame: 6
Doctor Sleep: N/A
Spider-Man: Far From Home: 7
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 7
Parasite: 8