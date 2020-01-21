Allison Piwowarski's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Allison is the Deputy Entertainment Editor at Bustle.com, and oversees movies, music, TV, and books. Follow Allison on Twitter @allisonpiwo.
Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)
Inception: 7
The Social Network: 9
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: N/A
Black Swan: 9
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 8
Drive: 8
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 9
X-Men: First Class: N/A
Captain America: The First Avenger: 7
Source Code: 8
Fast Five: 8
The Raid: Redemption: 6
Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 7
Limitless: 6
Melancholia: N/A
Cabin in the Woods: 7
Skyfall: 6
The Avengers: 7
Looper: 8
The Hunger Games: 8
Prometheus: N/A
Dredd: 6
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 6
Her: 6
The World’s End: N/A
Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 7
Gravity: 6
Elysium: N/A
Iron Man 3: 6
Europa Report: N/A
World War Z: N/A
Upstream Color: N/A
Pacific Rim: 7
This Is The End: 7
The Purge: 7
The Conjuring: N/A
Under the Skin: N/A
The Wind Rises: N/A
Edge of Tomorrow: N/A
Interstellar: 8
John Wick: 7
Captain America: Winter Soldier: 7
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: N/A
Big Hero 6: 6
The Babadook: N/A
A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: N/A
Birdman: 7
X-Men: Days of Future Past: N/A
It Follows: 8
Snowpiercer: N/A
Guardians of the Galaxy: 8
Kingsman: 7
What We Do in the Shadows: N/A
Ex Machina: 8
Mad Max: Fury Road: N/A
Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 7
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 7
The Martian: 6
The Witch: N/A
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 6
Ant-Man: 7
Spectre: 7
High Rise: 6
The Visit: N/A
Jupiter Ascending: 4
Arrival: N/A
Your Name: N/A
Train to Busan: N/A
Deadpool: 7
Captain America: Civil War: 7
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 6
10 Cloverfield Lane: N/A
Doctor Strange: 6
Kubo and the Two Strings: N/A
Logan: 6
Get Out: 8
Thor: Ragnarok: 8
Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 7
Anna and the Apocalypse: 6
Wonder Woman: 7
Spider-Man: Homecoming: 8
Power Rangers: 5
War of the Planet of the Apes: 6
The Shape of Water: 6
Blade Runner 2049: N/A
Okja: 6
Split: 6
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: N/A
Annihilation: N/A
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 9
A Quiet Place: 7
High Life: N/A
Black Panther: 9
Aquaman: 5
Hereditary: 7
Venom: 4
First Man: 7
Avengers: Infinity War: 8
Unsane: N/A
Zombieland: Double Tap: N/A
Us: 7
Avengers: Endgame: 8
Doctor Sleep: N/A
Spider-Man: Far From Home: 6
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 6
Parasite: 9