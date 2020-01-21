Allison Piwowarski's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Allison is the Deputy Entertainment Editor at Bustle.com, and oversees movies, music, TV, and books. Follow Allison on Twitter @allisonpiwo.

Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)

Inception: 7

The Social Network: 9

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: N/A

Black Swan: 9

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 8

Drive: 8

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 9

X-Men: First Class: N/A

Captain America: The First Avenger: 7

Source Code: 8

Fast Five: 8

The Raid: Redemption: 6

Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 7

Limitless: 6

Melancholia: N/A

Cabin in the Woods: 7

Skyfall: 6

The Avengers: 7

Looper: 8

The Hunger Games: 8

Prometheus: N/A

Dredd: 6

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 6

Her: 6

The World’s End: N/A

Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 7

Gravity: 6

Elysium: N/A

Iron Man 3: 6

Europa Report: N/A

World War Z: N/A

Upstream Color: N/A

Pacific Rim: 7

This Is The End: 7

The Purge: 7

The Conjuring: N/A

Under the Skin: N/A

The Wind Rises: N/A

Edge of Tomorrow: N/A

Interstellar: 8

John Wick: 7

Captain America: Winter Soldier: 7

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: N/A

Big Hero 6: 6

The Babadook: N/A

A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: N/A

Birdman: 7

X-Men: Days of Future Past: N/A

It Follows: 8

Snowpiercer: N/A

Guardians of the Galaxy: 8

Kingsman: 7

What We Do in the Shadows: N/A

Ex Machina: 8

Mad Max: Fury Road: N/A

Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 7

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 7

The Martian: 6

The Witch: N/A

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 6

Ant-Man: 7

Spectre: 7

High Rise: 6

The Visit: N/A

Jupiter Ascending: 4

Arrival: N/A

Your Name: N/A

Train to Busan: N/A

Deadpool: 7

Captain America: Civil War: 7

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 6

10 Cloverfield Lane: N/A

Doctor Strange: 6

Kubo and the Two Strings: N/A

Logan: 6

Get Out: 8

Thor: Ragnarok: 8

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 7

Anna and the Apocalypse: 6

Wonder Woman: 7

Spider-Man: Homecoming: 8

Power Rangers: 5

War of the Planet of the Apes: 6

The Shape of Water: 6

Blade Runner 2049: N/A

Okja: 6

Split: 6

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: N/A

Annihilation: N/A

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 9

A Quiet Place: 7

High Life: N/A

Black Panther: 9

Aquaman: 5

Hereditary: 7

Venom: 4

First Man: 7

Avengers: Infinity War: 8

Unsane: N/A

Zombieland: Double Tap: N/A

Us: 7

Avengers: Endgame: 8

Doctor Sleep: N/A

Spider-Man: Far From Home: 6

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 6

Parasite: 9