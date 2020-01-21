Lauren Entwistle's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Lauren Entwistle is a journalist and freelance writer covering culture, entertainment and mental health - sometimes all at the same time. Follow Lauren on Twitter @laurentwistle.

Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)

Inception: 9

The Social Network: 6

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 8

Black Swan: 7

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 8

Drive: N/A

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 7

X-Men: First Class: 8

Captain America: The First Avenger: 6

Source Code: N/A

Fast Five: N/A

The Raid: Redemption: N/A

Rise of the Planet of the Apes: N/A

Limitless: N/A

Melancholia: N/A

Cabin in the Woods: 8

Skyfall: 8

The Avengers: 7

Looper: N/A

The Hunger Games: 8

Prometheus: 6

Dredd: 7

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 7

Write-In Movie: ParaNorman: 9

Her: N/A

The World’s End: 7

Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 8

Gravity: 9

Elysium: N/A

Iron Man 3: N/A

Europa Report: N/A

World War Z: 7

Upstream Color: N/A

Pacific Rim: 8

This Is The End: N/A

The Purge: N/A

The Conjuring: N/A

Under the Skin: N/A

The Wind Rises: N/A

Edge of Tomorrow: N/A

Interstellar: 9

John Wick: 9

Captain America: Winter Soldier: 7

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: N/A

Big Hero 6: N/A

The Babadook: 8

A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: N/A

Birdman: N/A

X-Men: Days of Future Past: 6

It Follows: N/A

Snowpiercer: N/A

Guardians of the Galaxy: 7

Kingsman: 9

What We Do in the Shadows: 8

Ex Machina: 8

Mad Max: Fury Road: 9

Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 7

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: N/A

The Martian: 9

The Witch: 8

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: N/A

Ant-Man: 7

Spectre: N/A

High Rise: N/A

The Visit: N/A

Jupiter Ascending: N/A

Write-In Movie: Crimson Peak: 8

Arrival: N/A

Your Name: N/A

Train to Busan: N/A

Deadpool: 8

Captain America: Civil War: N/A

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 10

10 Cloverfield Lane: N/A

Doctor Strange: N/A

Kubo and the Two Strings: N/A

Logan: 10

Get Out: 10

Thor: Ragnarok: N/A

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 7

Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A

Wonder Woman: 8

Spider-Man: Homecoming: 8

Power Rangers: N/A

War of the Planet of the Apes: N/A

The Shape of Water: N/A

Blade Runner 2049: N/A

Okja: N/A Split: N/A

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: N/A

Annihilation: 8

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 10

A Quiet Place: N/A

High Life: N/A

Black Panther: N/A

Aquaman: N/A

Hereditary: 10

Venom: N/A

First Man: N/A

Avengers: Infinity War: N/A

Unsane: N/A

Zombieland: Double Tap: N/A

Us: 8

Avengers: Endgame: N/A

Doctor Sleep: N/A

Spider-Man: Far From Home: N/A

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: N/A

Parasite: N/A

Write-In Movie: Midsommar: 9