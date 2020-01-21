Lauren Entwistle's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Lauren Entwistle is a journalist and freelance writer covering culture, entertainment and mental health - sometimes all at the same time. Follow Lauren on Twitter @laurentwistle.
Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)
Inception: 9
The Social Network: 6
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 8
Black Swan: 7
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 8
Drive: N/A
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 7
X-Men: First Class: 8
Captain America: The First Avenger: 6
Source Code: N/A
Fast Five: N/A
The Raid: Redemption: N/A
Rise of the Planet of the Apes: N/A
Limitless: N/A
Melancholia: N/A
Cabin in the Woods: 8
Skyfall: 8
The Avengers: 7
Looper: N/A
The Hunger Games: 8
Prometheus: 6
Dredd: 7
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 7
Write-In Movie: ParaNorman: 9
Her: N/A
The World’s End: 7
Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 8
Gravity: 9
Elysium: N/A
Iron Man 3: N/A
Europa Report: N/A
World War Z: 7
Upstream Color: N/A
Pacific Rim: 8
This Is The End: N/A
The Purge: N/A
The Conjuring: N/A
Under the Skin: N/A
The Wind Rises: N/A
Edge of Tomorrow: N/A
Interstellar: 9
John Wick: 9
Captain America: Winter Soldier: 7
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: N/A
Big Hero 6: N/A
The Babadook: 8
A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: N/A
Birdman: N/A
X-Men: Days of Future Past: 6
It Follows: N/A
Snowpiercer: N/A
Guardians of the Galaxy: 7
Kingsman: 9
What We Do in the Shadows: 8
Ex Machina: 8
Mad Max: Fury Road: 9
Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 7
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: N/A
The Martian: 9
The Witch: 8
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: N/A
Ant-Man: 7
Spectre: N/A
High Rise: N/A
The Visit: N/A
Jupiter Ascending: N/A
Write-In Movie: Crimson Peak: 8
Arrival: N/A
Your Name: N/A
Train to Busan: N/A
Deadpool: 8
Captain America: Civil War: N/A
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 10
10 Cloverfield Lane: N/A
Doctor Strange: N/A
Kubo and the Two Strings: N/A
Logan: 10
Get Out: 10
Thor: Ragnarok: N/A
Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 7
Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A
Wonder Woman: 8
Spider-Man: Homecoming: 8
Power Rangers: N/A
War of the Planet of the Apes: N/A
The Shape of Water: N/A
Blade Runner 2049: N/A
Okja: N/A Split: N/A
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: N/A
Annihilation: 8
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 10
A Quiet Place: N/A
High Life: N/A
Black Panther: N/A
Aquaman: N/A
Hereditary: 10
Venom: N/A
First Man: N/A
Avengers: Infinity War: N/A
Unsane: N/A
Zombieland: Double Tap: N/A
Us: 8
Avengers: Endgame: N/A
Doctor Sleep: N/A
Spider-Man: Far From Home: N/A
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: N/A
Parasite: N/A
Write-In Movie: Midsommar: 9