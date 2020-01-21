Simon Abrams' 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Simon Abrams works freelance! Follow Simon on Twitter @simonsaybrams.
Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)
Inception: 5
The Social Network: 7
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 7
Black Swan: 8
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 5
Write-In Movie: Tron: Legacy: 8
Drive: 7
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 8
X-Men: First Class: 4
Captain America: The First Avenger: 7
Source Code: 2
Fast Five: 5
The Raid: Redemption: 9
Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 7
Limitless: 4
Melancholia: 7
Write-In Movie: Extraterrestrial: 8
Cabin in the Woods: 6
Skyfall: 6
The Avengers: 4
Looper: 7
The Hunger Games: 3
Prometheus: 7
Dredd: 8
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 6
Write-In Movie: John Carter: 8
Her: 8
The World’s End: 8
Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 7
Gravity: 7
Elysium: 6
Iron Man 3: 6
Europa Report: 6
World War Z: 3
Upstream Color: 9
Pacific Rim: 6
This Is The End: 7
The Purge: 2
The Conjuring: 1
Under the Skin: 10
The Wind Rises: 9
Write-In Movie: Zero Theorem: 7
Edge of Tomorrow: 8
Interstellar: 8
John Wick: 9
Captain America: Winter Soldier: 7
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 9
Big Hero 6: 7
The Babadook: 8
A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 7
Birdman: 6
X-Men: Days of Future Past: 6
It Follows: 9
Snowpiercer: 8
Guardians of the Galaxy: 7
Kingsman: 3
What We Do in the Shadows: 8
Write-In Movie: Godzilla 8
Ex Machina: 7
Mad Max: Fury Road: 9
Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 7
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 8
The Martian: 8
The Witch: 9
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 7
Ant-Man: 7
Spectre: 4
High Rise: 7
The Visit: 6
Jupiter Ascending: 7
Write-In Movie: April and the Extraordinary World: 9
Arrival: 7
Your Name: 7
Train to Busan: 8
Deadpool: 6
Captain America: Civil War: 6
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 6
10 Cloverfield Lane: 7
Doctor Strange: 3
Kubo and the Two Strings: 6
Write-In Movie: Shin Godzilla: 8
Logan: 3
Get Out: 9
Thor: Ragnarok: 6
Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 7
Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A
Wonder Woman: 5
Spider-Man: Homecoming: 7
Power Rangers: N/A
War of the Planet of the Apes: 7
The Shape of Water: 7
Blade Runner 2049: 7
Okja: 7
Split: 5
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 6
Write-In Movie: Life 7
Annihilation: 7
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 8
A Quiet Place: 6
High Life: 5
Black Panther: 7
Aquaman: 6
Hereditary: 6
Venom: 6
First Man: N/A
Avengers: Infinity War: 5
Unsane: 5
Write-In Movie: Sorry to Bother You: 9
Zombieland: Double Tap: N/A
Us: 9
Avengers: Endgame: 5
Doctor Sleep: 8
Spider-Man: Far From Home: 4
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 3
Parasite: 7
Write-In Movie: Wandering Earth: 8