Simon Abrams' 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Simon Abrams works freelance! Follow Simon on Twitter @simonsaybrams.

Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)

Inception: 5

The Social Network: 7

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 7

Black Swan: 8

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 5

Write-In Movie: Tron: Legacy: 8

Drive: 7

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 8

X-Men: First Class: 4

Captain America: The First Avenger: 7

Source Code: 2

Fast Five: 5

The Raid: Redemption: 9

Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 7

Limitless: 4

Melancholia: 7

Write-In Movie: Extraterrestrial: 8

Cabin in the Woods: 6

Skyfall: 6

The Avengers: 4

Looper: 7

The Hunger Games: 3

Prometheus: 7

Dredd: 8

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 6

Write-In Movie: John Carter: 8

Her: 8

The World’s End: 8

Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 7

Gravity: 7

Elysium: 6

Iron Man 3: 6

Europa Report: 6

World War Z: 3

Upstream Color: 9

Pacific Rim: 6

This Is The End: 7

The Purge: 2

The Conjuring: 1

Under the Skin: 10

The Wind Rises: 9

Write-In Movie: Zero Theorem: 7

Edge of Tomorrow: 8

Interstellar: 8

John Wick: 9

Captain America: Winter Soldier: 7

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 9

Big Hero 6: 7

The Babadook: 8

A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 7

Birdman: 6

X-Men: Days of Future Past: 6

It Follows: 9

Snowpiercer: 8

Guardians of the Galaxy: 7

Kingsman: 3

What We Do in the Shadows: 8

Write-In Movie: Godzilla 8

Ex Machina: 7

Mad Max: Fury Road: 9

Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 7

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 8

The Martian: 8

The Witch: 9

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 7

Ant-Man: 7

Spectre: 4

High Rise: 7

The Visit: 6

Jupiter Ascending: 7

Write-In Movie: April and the Extraordinary World: 9

Arrival: 7

Your Name: 7

Train to Busan: 8

Deadpool: 6

Captain America: Civil War: 6

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 6

10 Cloverfield Lane: 7

Doctor Strange: 3

Kubo and the Two Strings: 6

Write-In Movie: Shin Godzilla: 8

Logan: 3

Get Out: 9

Thor: Ragnarok: 6

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 7

Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A

Wonder Woman: 5

Spider-Man: Homecoming: 7

Power Rangers: N/A

War of the Planet of the Apes: 7

The Shape of Water: 7

Blade Runner 2049: 7

Okja: 7

Split: 5

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 6

Write-In Movie: Life 7

Annihilation: 7

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 8

A Quiet Place: 6

High Life: 5

Black Panther: 7

Aquaman: 6

Hereditary: 6

Venom: 6

First Man: N/A

Avengers: Infinity War: 5

Unsane: 5

Write-In Movie: Sorry to Bother You: 9

Zombieland: Double Tap: N/A

Us: 9

Avengers: Endgame: 5

Doctor Sleep: 8

Spider-Man: Far From Home: 4

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 3

Parasite: 7

Write-In Movie: Wandering Earth: 8