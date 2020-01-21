Miles Surrey's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Miles Surrey is a Staff Writer at The Ringer. Follow Miles on Twitter @HKSurrey.
Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)
Inception: 8
The Social Network: 9
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 7
Black Swan: 10
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 7
Drive: 10
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 8
X-Men: First Class: 7
Captain America: The First Avenger: 7
Source Code: 8
Fast Five: 8
The Raid: Redemption: 10
Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 8
Limitless: 5
Melancholia: 8
Cabin in the Woods: 9
Skyfall: 8
The Avengers: 7
Looper: 9
The Hunger Games: 7
Prometheus: 8
Dredd: 6
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 5
Her: 9
The World’s End: 7
Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 6
Gravity: 7
Elysium: 5
Iron Man 3: 7
Europa Report: 8
World War Z: 5
Upstream Color: N/A
Pacific Rim: 8
This Is The End: N/A
The Purge: 6
The Conjuring: 6
Under the Skin: 8
The Wind Rises: N/A
Edge of Tomorrow: 9
Interstellar: 10
John Wick: 10
Captain America: Winter Soldier: 8
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 8
Big Hero 6: 8
The Babadook: 8
A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 7
Birdman: 4
X-Men: Days of Future Past: 8
It Follows: 10
Snowpiercer: 8
Guardians of the Galaxy: 8
Kingsman: 7
What We Do in the Shadows: 9
Ex Machina: 10
Mad Max: Fury Road: 10
Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 8
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 7
The Martian: 8
The Witch: 7
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 8
Ant-Man: 7
Spectre: 4
High Rise: 5
The Visit: 6
Jupiter Ascending: 5
Arrival: 9
Your Name: N/A
Train to Busan: 7
Deadpool: 7
Captain America: Civil War: 6
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 8
10 Cloverfield Lane: 7
Doctor Strange: 7
Kubo and the Two Strings: 9
Logan: 9
Get Out: 9
Thor: Ragnarok: 8
Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 9
Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A
Wonder Woman: 6
Spider-Man: Homecoming: 7
Power Rangers: 4
War of the Planet of the Apes: 9
The Shape of Water: 7
Blade Runner 2049: 9
Okja: 8
Split: 6 Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 8
Annihilation: 10
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 8
A Quiet Place: 6
High Life: 8
Black Panther: 8
Aquaman: 8
Hereditary: 8
Venom: 8
First Man: 10
Avengers: Infinity War: 5
Unsane: 7
Zombieland: Double Tap: 6
Us: 8
Avengers: Endgame: 8
Doctor Sleep: 7
Spider-Man: Far From Home: 7
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 5
Parasite: 10