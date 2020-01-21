Emily Gaudette's Singularity Awards ballot

Emily Gaudette is a freelance writer and editor. Follow Emily on Twitter @emilygmonster.

Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)

Inception: 4

The Social Network: 7

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 9

Black Swan: 7

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 4

Drive: 3

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 4

X-Men: First Class: 2

Captain America: The First Avenger: 6

Source Code: 8

Fast Five: 6

The Raid: Redemption: 1

Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 7

Limitless: 3

Melancholia: 8

Cabin in the Woods: 10

Skyfall: 3

The Avengers: 6

Looper: 4

The Hunger Games: 4

Prometheus: 3 Dredd: 1

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 1

Write-In Movie: Never Let Me Go: 8

Her: 8

The World’s End: 8

Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 3

Gravity: 7

Elysium: 6

Iron Man 3: 1

Europa Report: 7

World War Z: 1

Upstream Color: N/A

Pacific Rim: 7

This Is The End: 6

The Purge: 5

The Conjuring: 5

Under the Skin: 4

The Wind Rises: 6

Edge of Tomorrow: 10

Interstellar: 5

John Wick: 6

Captain America: Winter Soldier: 7

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 5

Big Hero 6: 4

The Babadook: 8

A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 6

Birdman: 8

X-Men: Days of Future Past: 4

It Follows: 8

Snowpiercer: 9

Guardians of the Galaxy: 7

Kingsman: 1

What We Do in the Shadows: 5

Ex Machina: 7

Mad Max: Fury Road: 10

Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 3

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: N/A

The Martian: 6

The Witch: 8

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 5

Ant-Man: 5

Spectre: 4

High Rise: 6

The Visit: 6

Jupiter Ascending: 3

Arrival: 7

Your Name: 7

Train to Busan: 8

Deadpool: 7

Captain America: Civil War: 5

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 8

10 Cloverfield Lane: 6

Doctor Strange: 3

Kubo and the Two Strings: 5

Logan: 8

Get Out: 9

Thor: Ragnarok: 7

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 6

Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A

Wonder Woman: 8

Spider-Man: Homecoming: 6

Power Rangers: 4

War of the Planet of the Apes: 7

The Shape of Water: 7

Blade Runner 2049: 7

Okja: 4

Split: 4

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 1

Annihilation: 10

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 9

A Quiet Place: 7

High Life: N/A

Black Panther: 5

Aquaman: 4

Hereditary: 10

Venom: 5

First Man: N/A

Avengers: Infinity War: 6

Unsane: N/A

Zombieland: Double Tap: 1

Us: 6

Avengers: Endgame: 6

Doctor Sleep: N/A

Spider-Man: Far From Home: 3

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 1

Parasite: 8