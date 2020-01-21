Emily Gaudette's Singularity Awards ballot

Emily Gaudette is a freelance writer and editor. Follow Emily on Twitter @emilygmonster.
Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)
Inception: 4
The Social Network: 7
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 9
Black Swan: 7
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 4
Drive: 3
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 4
X-Men: First Class: 2
Captain America: The First Avenger: 6
Source Code: 8
Fast Five: 6
The Raid: Redemption: 1
Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 7
Limitless: 3
Melancholia: 8
Cabin in the Woods: 10
Skyfall: 3
The Avengers: 6
Looper: 4
The Hunger Games: 4
Prometheus: 3 Dredd: 1
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 1
Write-In Movie: Never Let Me Go: 8
Her: 8
The World’s End: 8
Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 3
Gravity: 7
Elysium: 6
Iron Man 3: 1
Europa Report: 7
World War Z: 1
Upstream Color: N/A
Pacific Rim: 7
This Is The End: 6
The Purge: 5
The Conjuring: 5
Under the Skin: 4
The Wind Rises: 6
Edge of Tomorrow: 10
Interstellar: 5
John Wick: 6
Captain America: Winter Soldier: 7
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 5
Big Hero 6: 4
The Babadook: 8
A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 6
Birdman: 8
X-Men: Days of Future Past: 4
It Follows: 8
Snowpiercer: 9
Guardians of the Galaxy: 7
Kingsman: 1
What We Do in the Shadows: 5
Ex Machina: 7
Mad Max: Fury Road: 10
Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 3
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: N/A
The Martian: 6
The Witch: 8
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 5
Ant-Man: 5
Spectre: 4
High Rise: 6
The Visit: 6
Jupiter Ascending: 3
Arrival: 7
Your Name: 7
Train to Busan: 8
Deadpool: 7
Captain America: Civil War: 5
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 8
10 Cloverfield Lane: 6
Doctor Strange: 3
Kubo and the Two Strings: 5
Logan: 8
Get Out: 9
Thor: Ragnarok: 7
Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 6
Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A
Wonder Woman: 8
Spider-Man: Homecoming: 6
Power Rangers: 4
War of the Planet of the Apes: 7
The Shape of Water: 7
Blade Runner 2049: 7
Okja: 4
Split: 4
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 1
Annihilation: 10
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 9
A Quiet Place: 7
High Life: N/A
Black Panther: 5
Aquaman: 4
Hereditary: 10
Venom: 5
First Man: N/A
Avengers: Infinity War: 6
Unsane: N/A
Zombieland: Double Tap: 1
Us: 6
Avengers: Endgame: 6
Doctor Sleep: N/A
Spider-Man: Far From Home: 3
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 1
Parasite: 8