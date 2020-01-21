Andrew Whalen's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Andrew Whalen works at Newsweek. Follow Andrew on Twitter @PopeGhidorah.

Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)

Inception: 8

The Social Network: 6

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 2

Black Swan: 5

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 7

Write-In Movie: Shutter Island: 8

Drive: 8

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 6

X-Men: First Class: 6

Captain America: The First Avenger: 6

Source Code: N/A

Fast Five: 10

The Raid: Redemption: 9

Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 8

Limitless: N/A

Melancholia: 9

Write-In Movie: Take Shelter: 9

Cabin in the Woods: 9

Skyfall: 4

The Avengers: 7

Looper: 7

The Hunger Games: N/A

Prometheus: 1

Dredd: 8

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 3

Write-In Movie: Spring Breakers: 8

Her: 9

The World’s End: 7

Hunger Games: Catching Fire: N/A

Gravity: 8

Elysium: 1

Iron Man 3: 7

Europa Report: N/A

World War Z: N/A

Upstream Color: 7

Pacific Rim: 6

This Is The End: 7

The Purge: N/A

The Conjuring: 10

Under the Skin: 8

The Wind Rises: 8

Write-In Movie: Computer Chess: 8

Edge of Tomorrow: 10

Interstellar: 7

John Wick: 8

Captain America: Winter Soldier: 8

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 9

Big Hero 6: 6

The Babadook: 7

A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 5

Birdman: 2

X-Men: Days of Future Past: 6

It Follows: 7

Snowpiercer: 7

Guardians of the Galaxy: 8

Kingsman: 7

What We Do in the Shadows: 10

Write-In Movie: Buzzard: 9

Ex Machina: 8

Mad Max: Fury Road: 10

Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 6

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 6

The Martian: 7

The Witch: 10

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 9

Ant-Man: 6

Spectre: 3

High Rise: 7

The Visit: 7

Jupiter Ascending: 6

Write-In Movie: Green Room: 9

Arrival: 9

Your Name: 9

Train to Busan: 7

Deadpool: 6

Captain America: Civil War: 8

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 7

10 Cloverfield Lane: 8

Doctor Strange: 4

Kubo and the Two Strings: N/A

Write-In Movie: The Love Witch: 9

Logan: 8

Get Out: 10

Thor: Ragnarok: 8

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 9

Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A

Wonder Woman: 7

Spider-Man: Homecoming: 7

Power Rangers: N/A

War of the Planet of the Apes: 5

The Shape of Water: 5

Blade Runner 2049: 8

Okja: 10

Split: 6

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 7

Write-In Movie: Paddington 2: 10

Annihilation: 9

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 9

A Quiet Place: 7

High Life: 5

Black Panther: 8

Aquaman: 6

Hereditary: 10

Venom: 6

First Man: 6

Avengers: Infinity War: 8

Unsane: N/A

Write-In Movie: Mandy: 9

Zombieland: Double Tap: N/A

Us: 6

Avengers: Endgame: 6

Doctor Sleep: N/A

Spider-Man: Far From Home: 7

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: N/A

Parasite: 10

Write-In Movie: Midsommar: 10