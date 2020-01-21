Andrew Whalen's 2020 Singularity Awards ballot

Andrew Whalen works at Newsweek. Follow Andrew on Twitter @PopeGhidorah.
Movie & Score out of 10. (N/A means no score given.)
Inception: 8
The Social Network: 6
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: 2
Black Swan: 5
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I: 7
Write-In Movie: Shutter Island: 8
Drive: 8
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2: 6
X-Men: First Class: 6
Captain America: The First Avenger: 6
Source Code: N/A
Fast Five: 10
The Raid: Redemption: 9
Rise of the Planet of the Apes: 8
Limitless: N/A
Melancholia: 9
Write-In Movie: Take Shelter: 9
Cabin in the Woods: 9
Skyfall: 4
The Avengers: 7
Looper: 7
The Hunger Games: N/A
Prometheus: 1
Dredd: 8
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey: 3
Write-In Movie: Spring Breakers: 8
Her: 9
The World’s End: 7
Hunger Games: Catching Fire: N/A
Gravity: 8
Elysium: 1
Iron Man 3: 7
Europa Report: N/A
World War Z: N/A
Upstream Color: 7
Pacific Rim: 6
This Is The End: 7
The Purge: N/A
The Conjuring: 10
Under the Skin: 8
The Wind Rises: 8
Write-In Movie: Computer Chess: 8
Edge of Tomorrow: 10
Interstellar: 7
John Wick: 8
Captain America: Winter Soldier: 8
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: 9
Big Hero 6: 6
The Babadook: 7
A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: 5
Birdman: 2
X-Men: Days of Future Past: 6
It Follows: 7
Snowpiercer: 7
Guardians of the Galaxy: 8
Kingsman: 7
What We Do in the Shadows: 10
Write-In Movie: Buzzard: 9
Ex Machina: 8
Mad Max: Fury Road: 10
Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 6
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: 6
The Martian: 7
The Witch: 10
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: 9
Ant-Man: 6
Spectre: 3
High Rise: 7
The Visit: 7
Jupiter Ascending: 6
Write-In Movie: Green Room: 9
Arrival: 9
Your Name: 9
Train to Busan: 7
Deadpool: 6
Captain America: Civil War: 8
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 7
10 Cloverfield Lane: 8
Doctor Strange: 4
Kubo and the Two Strings: N/A
Write-In Movie: The Love Witch: 9
Logan: 8
Get Out: 10
Thor: Ragnarok: 8
Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 9
Anna and the Apocalypse: N/A
Wonder Woman: 7
Spider-Man: Homecoming: 7
Power Rangers: N/A
War of the Planet of the Apes: 5
The Shape of Water: 5
Blade Runner 2049: 8
Okja: 10
Split: 6
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: 7
Write-In Movie: Paddington 2: 10
Annihilation: 9
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 9
A Quiet Place: 7
High Life: 5
Black Panther: 8
Aquaman: 6
Hereditary: 10
Venom: 6
First Man: 6
Avengers: Infinity War: 8
Unsane: N/A
Write-In Movie: Mandy: 9
Zombieland: Double Tap: N/A
Us: 6
Avengers: Endgame: 6
Doctor Sleep: N/A
Spider-Man: Far From Home: 7
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: N/A
Parasite: 10
Write-In Movie: Midsommar: 10